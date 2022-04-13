Mescal shines as Blues put Avoca to the sword

Blessington 1-10

Avoca 1-6

There were ideal conditions in Blessington on Friday evening last for what turn out to be a close and exciting affair, the Blues kicking a dozen wides over the hour, leaving a gallant Avoca side in the game right to the final whistle.

Blessington led 1-6 to two points 25 minutes into the first half thanks to points from Adam Boland (2) and Kyle Geraghty (1), and 1-3 from corner-forward Sean Mescal, the Avoca points coming from half-forward Andrew Doyle.

The last five minutes of the half saw Avoca back in the game, midfielder Mikey Fahy was taken down in the Blues penalty area and Chris Arthur slotted home the spot-kick. Blessington full-back Cillian Bailey was black carded and from the kick-out Avoca won a free and Dale Fluskey pointed.

At half-time the Blues lead was down to three points at 1-6 to 1-3.

Chris Canavan took over in goal for Avoca for the second half as both teams introduced replacements. Kyle Geraghty put the Blues four up from a free on the resumption after seven minutes and three minutes later it looked like difficulties for Avoca as midfielder Conor Doyle received a second yellow.

If anything, the sending off inspired Avoca as both sides exchanged three points each for the remainder of the half. Adam Boland, Barry Murphy and Ruairi Finan added Blessington points as Dale Fluskey (2) and Andrew Doyle picked up the Avoca points.

Blessington could have wrapped the game up earlier but for a fine Chris Canavan safe off Sean Mescal five minutes from the end.

Blessington: Kian Geraghty; James Dooley, Cillian Bailey, Daniel Keogh; Barry Murphy (0-1), Liam Phibbs, Cormac Roe; Adam Boland (0-3), David Phibbs; Lucas Sarkauskas, Kyle Geraghty (0-2, 2f), Ruairi Finan (0-1); Sean Mescal (1-3), Warren McDonagh, Sam Gough. Substitutes: Glen Farrell, Robbie Richardson, Stephen Byrne.

Avoca: Michael O’Neill; Colin O’Connor, Liam Dickenson, Sean Fleming; Colin Doran, Robert Wilson, Aaron Tuke; Conor Doyle, Mikey Fahy; Andrew Doyle (0-3, 1f), Dale Fluskey (0-3, 3f), Ryan Kavanagh; James Murray, PJ Fluskey, Chris Arthur (1-0). Substitutes: Conor Shortt, Robbie Ward, Chris Canavan, Stephen Reddy.

Referee: Jason Smith (Stratford-Grangecon)