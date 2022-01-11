McGraynor set for a new footballing adventure in Westport

Conor McGraynor with his family in the County Grounds in Aughrim after his last game in the Avondale GAA Club jersey.

Conor McGraynor, who scored the winning point for DCU, celebrates at the final whistle after victory over UCC in the Sigerson Cup final in 2015.

Westport’s gain is most certainly Avondale’s and Wicklow’s loss now that the news that Avondale’s Conor McGraynor has transferred to the Mayo outfit is public knowledge.

While he did post his decision to leave Avondale and Wicklow and set up home in Mayo on his Instagram following Avondale’s championship exit to St Pat’s in last year’s championship, there wasn’t really a whisper about it until the official transfer went through last weekend and a newspaper in Mayo picked up on it.

McGraynor, who brings an NFL Division 4 and a Sigerson Cup medal with him in his back pocket, would have preferred to slip away quietly and embrace the new footballing challenge that awaits him at St Patrick’s Park.

“I didn’t put up a big announcement or anything like that, I just kept it to my close circle. And I was like, “grand, come down here to Westport and slip into playing a bit of football down here”. Especially after I wasn’t even getting picked for Avondale last year for some of the games. So, I certainly wasn’t looking to come down here with any kind of status or anything like that. I just wanted to grind and play a little bit,” he said on Tuesday morning.

McGraynor has been a staple part of the Rathdrum outfit’s make up since he arrived on the scene under Owen Doyle in 2008 when he was just 16. It seems like a lifetime ago and yet he’s still only just turned 29 years of age. He has so much more to offer and the new adventure will hopefully suit him down to the ground and allow him to achieve his significant potential.

Conor has made the move with his beloved fiancé, Lisa, who hails from Westport.

“I’m engaged to a lovely Westport girl, Lisa. We went to New York together, and then we came back. The plan was that we were both always working in Dublin, things were fine, work away in Dublin, probably live in Dublin and then maybe live in Wicklow. But there was always a part of Lisa, and me, that was interested in Westport. It’s a fantastic town. Gorgeous place to live.

“We were lucky that Lisa’s dad had a site here behind the family home. And when the pandemic hit, we ended up working remotely, so my job is gone completely remote at the moment, and Lisa is on one or two days a week in Dublin and there’s a train here that leaves at 7am and you’re back at 9.30pm in the evening so it’s not the worst commute to say you live down in the West of Ireland.

“We’re actually building at the moment. Actually, now as I’m speaking to you there’s a lorry reversing up going to drop stones at the groundworks. We’re hopefully pouring the subfloor tomorrow.

“We kind of moved down for a week on Paddy’s weekend in 2020 when Covid hit. We came for a weekend. I brought one pair of tracksuit bottoms and ended up staying 18 months kind of thing. Last summer I was down here most of the time and was kind of commuting between Wicklow and Westport and I was training with Westport. I probably did about 20 training sessions with Westport Seniors last year. So, it’s not like I’m new to the group. I was training with them and the Avondale lads.

“It was definitely a big help. Just to even watch what they were doing and what the set-up was. That was interesting. It probably impacted my performance or commitment with Avondale last year, which was disappointing but at the same time there was a part of me that was considering playing with Westport last year because that’s where I was. But there was also that Avondale were on the cusp of a championship. It was the first time the four younger brothers were all involved. To be able to say you shared the field with all your brothers. I could see the ability with the group of lads, I was like this is the last chance. That’s why I gave it one more year. But I had been living here last summer as well which made it very difficult,” he added.

Conor has moved to a club that has massive potential. They won the All-Ireland Intermediate club championship in 2016 but have never won a Mayo Senior crown. Conor says they have a really impressive youthful squad that also boasts the name of Lee Keegan among their ranks. The Avondale man says he’s really looking forward to getting involved.

“100 per cent. Really, really excited about playing with Westport. Buzzing to get down and play with a different club. Do you know what it is, you come with a fresh slate. Yeah, you’ve had your previous time with Wicklow and Avondale but to come down here as a nobody and reset myself a little bit and enjoy playing football.

“The hardest part is always going to be leaving Avondale. My family is embedded in GAA, and Avondale is such a good club with so many good young lads. But what I do see is that Westport has a lot of similarities. They’re a very young, young team. They have good up and coming county players like Fionn McDonagh, Eoin McLoughlin, the two Morans, those kinds of guys, and then you the experience of the likes of Kevin Keane and Lee Keegan as well. It’s a very strong team. I’d be hoping to just make the squad. If I can make the 21-man or 24-man panel, that’s the goal because of the quality and standard down here. It will be enjoyable to play at a very high standard and hopefully have some impact.

“I see a lot of resemblance between the young guys in Westport and the young guys coming through in Avondale. Guys who are GAA mad. We have them in Avondale, the likes of Ross Ward, Conor Byrne, Zach Cullen. Westport have something very similar. But the big advantage down here is that they have a fantastic school team in Rice College. Rice College develops those GAA players. They play in the Hogan Cup.

“And then the managers (of Westport) this year are Martin Connolly and Shane Conway who are both teachers in the school, so they’ve managed all these guys throughout. They’re deeply rooted in Westport. The biggest advantage they have is that 99.9 per cent of the lads just play football. They don’t have an outside hobby.

“You know the way when we (Avondale) go play championship we have Cian O hÁinnain and Ryan Cahill who are big soccer men and they might play for Avonmore, or we have other lads who play rugby, we’ve got Eugene Dunne and Eamonn Kearns who play or played county hurling. In Westport, you just have Gaelic football. If you play Gaelic football you just play Gaelic. If you play soccer, you just play soccer. They have a hurling team but there are no dual players. You don’t have to worry about losing a good player to a soccer team in Dublin or to rugby,” he added.

Given that Conor has only just turned 29 it feels weird to ask him to reflect on his time with Avondale and Wicklow now that he has committed to a future in Westport. But we do it anyway.

“I started with Avondale in 2008 with Owen Doyle at the helm. I was 16 years of age. At that stage we were playing Intermediate championship.

“I remember playing Valleymount in Laragh, Coolboy, Shillelagh, and to see our growth as a club – and I suppose that goes down to the coaches in the club.

“I was lucky enough to be part of the team that won the Intermediate when we bet Ballinacor in 2012. My dad was involved, which was kind of a big thing for us, and we had a really good crop of young lads coming through and we’ve kind of bult on that and I feel when I look back over the last 13 years there’s been a massive amount of growth.

“I just think we haven’t achieved what we should have achieved. I should be leaving Avondale with a championship. The players are definitely there. The ability is there. We missed the ball on a few things and the same mistakes kept repeating themselves over the last couple of years.

“There’s such ability there. Conor Byrne, Zach Cullen, Oisin, class footballers, the likes of Shane Beevor, the Bakers. Brian Burke in goals.

“I think when I reflect on Avondale it was an opportunity missed but I look back on my time there with the best of memories. I’m still young, I’ve only turned 29 but I’ve played with a lot of the lads’ fathers. I played with James Busher and now Keelin is coming up. Brendan Ward. My own father. It’s nice to feel like I’m 50 years of age and still be in my twenties,” he said.

One championship start in all his time with Wicklow is a staggering statistic to learn about Conor McGraynor. He jokes that he has more championship starts with New York than he has for Wicklow. Granted he started a bundle of league games for the Garden County and more often than not made telling contributions when sprung from the bench in championship games, it’s still strange to think that a man of his talent would only have started one championship game. To score 7-55 in the county jersey with much of it coming off the bench is another eye opening stat.

“In terms of Wicklow, I look back on 2011, 12, 13 and 14 as my time playing for Wicklow. Started under Micko, then Harry and then one year with Johnny Magee. I probably played my most football then. I was starting with Seanie (Furlong) and Leighton (Glynn) in the full-forward line for a year under Harry. We won a national league. That was probably the most successful time.

“I look back at the other years and I’m probably disappointed with myself. I took a year off to finish a tough college degree. Then I went to New York, spent a year out there, and came back in 2019 under John Evans. Probably a disappointing campaign overall. I didn’t commit with Davy Burke because I was living in Dublin and knowing I was coming down here.

“I probably look back at my time with Wicklow and say that I probably didn’t live up to my own expectations and probably other expectations that would have been out on me when you break into a squad in 2011.

“Now I look at young players like Eoin D’Arcy, Matthew Ging, my own brother Oisin, Kevin Quinn, you just hope that they’re able to get a similar career with the county team as the likes of Mark Jackson or Dean Healy have. You’d hope that all these young players can continue.

“I think being up in Division 3 will help. I was always against the Tier 2 when they were looking to separate us into ‘A’ and ‘B’ but now with the new system you’ll get an opportunity to play in a ‘A’ and then if you don’t make it, you’ll go into the Tailteann Cup. And I think the split season will definitely help those boys stay involved.

“I look back on Wicklow and I would say that I didn’t fulfill my own personal goals that I would have liked to, and I would have liked to become a mainstay in the county. I think we definitely missed opportunities. Like, that day against Meath under Johnny Magee. We should have beaten Meath. We would have been in a semi-final with Westmeath. They went on to playa Leinster final in Croke Park. That could have been a catalyst. That was the only year that Tommy Kelly played with the county, Paul Cronin had come back in. There were lots of opportunities there.

“I look at the county as a whole and we just never seem to be able to get the best 15 out. It looks to have changed now with Davy last year and Kelly this year so hopefully the lads can really drive it on,” he said.

Winning a Sigerson Cup is a wonderful achievement for any footballer and Conor McGraynor did just that in 2015.

“The Sigerson was an amazing time. If you look at the team sheet, it was amazing to even be involved in that team. You had Diarmuid O’Connor on one side, Colm Begley, Conor Moyna, the two Smiths from Roscommon, Conor Daly who starred for Pearse’s at the weekend was in corner-back, Conor Boyle. It was a star-studded team. A good friend of mine, Tom Lahiff, was number 34 on that panel and he starred for Dublin last weekend.

“I always look back on that as an amazing time to play with such a team. That brought the best out of me,” he said.

Our time has run out. One quick question before we go. Conor’s best memory of playing football in Wicklow.

“I have two memories, both encapsulated in pictures. Winning is what you play football for, and when we won the Intermediate championship, that picture of my dad hugging me, and then winning the Sigerson, the picture of me punching the air. Those are feelings of real elation.

“I was part of the Wicklow team who won the Division 4, but I wasn’t on the field or felt that I had an impact on that game. So, those are my two best memories,” he said.

Conor McGraynor begins his new life with Westport GAA Club in Mayo this year. He lit up the football fields in Wicklow for years and was always a pure gentleman to deal with.

I wish him nothing but the best in the years ahead.