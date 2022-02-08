McGraynor saves the day for Wicklow

Wicklow’s Malachy Stone is closed down by Fermanagh’s Ryan Lyons during the Allianz NFL Division 3 game in Aughrim.

Wicklow 1-10

Fermanagh 2-7

The Wicklow Senior footballers secured their first Division 3 point since winning promotion from Division 4 in 2020 when Oisin McGraynor lofted over a late free to earn a draw against visiting Fermanagh in Aughrim last Sunday.

The hosts can certainly consider this a point saved given that Fermanagh left a collection of scores behind them in the opening half when they had the wind at their backs, but Colin Kelly’s charges can take plenty of positives from how they battled back after the changeover, with McGraynor really impressive after his introduction and Mark Kenny turning in a superb performance across the 70 minutes.

Endeavour is a word that would be apt when describing the efforts of this Wicklow side. They are never found wanting for endeavour, for the will to be better, to perform and to chase victories in the Garden County jersey. And while many of their first-half forays into Fermanagh territory into the face of the blustery wind were lost to turnovers, throw balls or overcarrying, there is certainly oodles of potential in this side given the strong showings from Patrick O’Keane, Nicky Devereux, Andy Maher, Dean Healy and Eoin Murtagh.

The big news from a selection point of view was that Kevin Quinn did not start, with Dave Devereux taking his place. This pushed Paul Cunningham up to the full-forward line, but it wouldn’t be the easiest shift for the Bray Emmets man given the lack of quality ball and strong Fermanagh defence.

An early wide from Mark Kenny and a shot dropped short from Eoin Murtagh were all the home side had to show for a spurt of early pressure, but Ryan Lyons proved more clinical at the other end when he collected a ball from Daragh McGurn to fire over after two minutes.

A foul on the busy Niall Donnelly allowed Mark Jackson the opportunity for a shot at the posts and the Baltinglass man drifted over a beauty in very difficult circumstances.

Kick-outs would be a major headache for both sides in this game, but especially Wicklow. Sean McNally directed one of his early restarts out over the sideline and from here Wicklow attacked, with Dean Healy firing over a bomb at the Rednagh Hill end to give Wicklow the lead at 0-2 to 0-1 after five.

While the visitors could go short on numerous occasions over the course of the game, Mark Jackson and Robert Lambert, when introduced, had no such option and were forced to go long which resulted in the Garden County side losing 13 out of their 20 restarts

Fermanagh contained plenty of threat up front with Sean Quigley, Ryan Lyons and Ciaran Corrigan all lurking in front of Mark Jackson at different times. Quigley drifted over a stunner of his left to level matters after eight.

Lively midfielder Daragh McGurn brought a fine save out of Mark Jackson, but Fermanagh would lead by 0-3 to 0-2 after the first quarter with Wicklow being found guilty of throwing the ball twice and overcarrying once.

A Quigley free made it 0-4 to 0-2 after 23 minutes and while it looked that there was at least one goal in this Fermanagh attack with the wind at their backs, there was still a quiet hope for Wicklow supporters given that they had held the Ernesiders to four points, although the visitors would register nine wides in that opening half, so they did have their chances.

But that hope suffered a blow moments later when Conall Jones fisted the rebound from a Mark Jackson save to the top corner of the Wicklow net.

One of those wides arrived after 26 and came from the boot of Ryan Lyons who blazed a shot across the face of Jackson’s goal, but Fermanagh would bag their second major two minutes later when Sean Quigley got on the end of a move involving Declan McCusker, Aidan Breen and Conall Jones to flick home and make it 2-4 to 0-2

That’s how it would stay when David Hickey’s whistle sounded for half-time but all the signs on the pitch below suggested that Kevin Quinn would be entering the fray after the break, and with the strong win behind them, there was plenty of hope that Wicklow could reel in the eight-point deficit.

That didn’t look so abundantly clear when they replied to an early Mark Kenny bomb from a mark with two points, the first from Quigley, the second from Daragh McGurn, and then Mark Jackson was forced from the field with injury, Robert Lambert replacing.

However, points from Andy Maher (peach) and Mark Kenny (two, one free) brought it back to a 2-6 to 0-6 tally after 18 minutes but you felt that Wicklow would need at least one goal if they were to get anything from this game.

A scare was to follow when Robert Lambert spilled a long effort from Quigley, but Nicky Devereux was on hand to hack clear.

That major arrived after 23 minutes. Colin Kelly had already introduced Oisin McGraynor and Rory Stokes into the fray in place of Arran Murphy and Paul Cunningham, with the Avondale man looking very strong inside and he played a key role in setting Dean Healy through on goal and the Pat’s man slid home sweetly off his left to leave just one score between the sides.

Eoin D’Arcy, looking threatening when supplied with good ball, fired over a beautiful score to give the Wicklow supporters plenty to cheer about and when Dean Healy screwed over a wonderful effort off the outside of his right with 26 gone things were looking very healthy.

A wide apiece followed and Wicklow dropped a shot short to McNally in the Fermanagh goal while Mark Kenny drifted a free from distance just wide of the uprights.

Andy Maher capped a fine performance with a wicked score after 31 but Kenny would prove wayward from another free as the wind caused havoc in the County Grounds.

A black for Mark Kenny had a feeling of doom about it and when Gary McKenna gave them the lead after 32 things were starting to look bleak.

But Rory Stokes climbed high from the restart and caught a fine mark. He fired long to McGraynor who fed Andy Maher who was fouled as he bore down on the Fermanagh goal.

14 yards out, dressing room side of the goals, Aughrim end, strong wind behind him, McGraynor stepped up.

“Easy enough,” said someone in the press box.

Nothing easy about that kick, but he drove it over with aplomb and Wicklow earned their first point in Division 3.

Hopefully it will be the thing that drives them on. They’re not firing on all cylinders just yet, but they are more than capable of surviving and then thriving in Division 3.

Wicklow: Mark Jackson (0-1, f); Patrick O’Keane, Nicky Devereux, Malachy Stone; Andy Maher (0-2), Niall Donnelly, Darragh Fitzgerald; Dean Healy (1-2), Pádraig O’Toole; Eoin Murtagh, Paul Cunningham, Mark Kenny (0-3, 1m, 1f); Arran Murphy, Dave Devereux, Eoin D’Arcy (0-1). Subs: Kevin Quinn for D Devereux (H/T), Robert Lambert for M Jackson (42), Oisin McGraynor (0-1, f) for A Murphy (46), Rory Stokes for P Cunningham (53).

Fermanagh: Sean McNally; Garret Cavanagh, Jonny Cassidy, James McMahon; Declan McCusker, Josh Largo Ellis, Shane McGullion; Ryan Jones, Darragh McGurn (0-1); Brandon Horan, Conall Jones (1-1, m), Aidan Breen; Ciaran Corrigan, Ryan Lyons (0-1), Sean Quigley (1-3, 1f). Subs: Tiernan Bogue for S McGullion (H/T), Gary McKenna (0-1) for C Jones (63), Richard O’Callaghan for B Horan (67),

Referee: David Hickey (Carlow)