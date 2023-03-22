McConville fears his side got caught up in promotion talk

OISIN McCONVILLE suggested Wicklow beating Wexford would have been harsh on the Model County – and admitted his side were swept up by talk of a promotion challenge.

However, the Crossmaglen man is hopeful that the same thing won’t happen when they take one last shot at escaping Division Four when they travel to Waterford in the final round of fixtures next weekend.

The Garden were held to a 2-13 to 0-19 draw at the home of their neighbours to the south on Saturday.

After coming from behind on five separate occasions, buoyed in no small part by a brace of goals from Eoin Darcy, McConville’s side thought they had snatched the win when the Tinahely forward put one over the black spot in injury time.

However, Wexford, who had been in the supremacy for much of the game and led at the half-time, salvaged a draw with a last gasp Ben Brosnan free in the eighth minute of injury time.

Speaking afterward, McConville admitted that, while Wicklow were disappointed not to come away from Chadwicks Wexford Park with the maximum, they would not have fully deserved it if they had.

“It wasn’t one of our better performances,” he said. “I thought we were really poor in the first half. I thought we fought hard, at least, in the second half and carved out enough chances for ourselves to definitely win the game but I think, if I am going to be 100 per cent honest, if we had won the game, it would have been harsh on Wexford.

“I thought we were flat beforehand. We might have bought into some of the promotion talk and stuff like that.

“We seemed to play the occasion a little bit more than just Wexford. That was the disappointing thing for me.”

As was the case against London, Laois, and Leitrim, Wicklow showed their mettle in the second half, rattling off 2-6, and it was this perseverance that pleased McConville the most.

“One of the things I said to you after the first couple of games was our second half performances have been very poor, but over the last three games, our second half performances have been exceptional.”

In spite of the draw, Wicklow remain well in the hunt for promotion going into the final weekend of the national league. Leitrim’s win over Laois has thrown the cat amongst the pigeons and leaves those two counties and Wicklow tied on eight points, with Sligo leading the way on 10.

Wicklow’s mission is clear, go to, and beat, Waterford next Sunday and hope Sligo don’t lose to Leitrim. And McConville believes that, having the learnt the lesson of the dangers of getting swept up in the hype of the Division Four carousel, they will be better equipped up against the Deise.

“Our performance was affected on Saturday so I’m not expecting that to be a problem this week. I expect that players are learning. Between me and them, we were going to learn on the job and if we are learning lessons, that is the big one from the weekend.

“These guys have the ability to learn and bounce back. There is an opportunity for them to do that and prove that last weekend was not a fair reflection of what they are about. That is the challenge for us all next week, to make sure we are right, and if we are right, we expect to win the game.”