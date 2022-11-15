‘May the sod of your native Wicklow rest lightly on your gallant breast’

The late Pat Mitchell in full flow on the microphone in Aughrim.

Before we leave this cemetery that holds the remains of many great Gaels, let us pause for a while to say our final farewell and pay our respects to a true friend, a loyal Wicklow man and a staunch worker for the Rathnew GAA Club.

Pat Mitchell was born 79 years ago in that great stronghold of the Gael Laragh. His early and formative years were spent around the hills and valleys of Laragh and Glendalough and its scenic countryside.

Here he learned all about the area’s historic associations. In particular, the hardships endured in bygone days by the people in the area. He also learned of the part the GAA played within the local community.

All this imbued in Pat a love for the GAA and a love of his native county which he proudly and unashamedly retained to his dying day. This upbringing also cultivated in Pat Mitchell many traits, which made his such a likable person.

The game of Gaelic football was very much at the core of his life. He was unquestionably one of the great GAA men of our time.

His consuming interest found many outlets, as trainer to many underage Rathnew teams, working with many winning Senior teams, involving himself with the county board and serving on the county management committee.

He served on the Rathnew GAA Club committee for many years. He was a former secretary of the club’s Juvenile committee. He trained underage teams to county success on many occasions.

One of his big accomplishments was in 1982 when he trained the under-14 to win the county championship and breach a 19-year gap.

Many of that team went on to achieve Senior glory at both county and provincial level.

There are many current senior Rathnew players and those retired who will remember him best for what he did in encouraging them in their sporting careers.

The nice human touches about Pat were what made him special. He always looked after the player who wasn’t looked after.

His kindness and good nature were legendry.

It can be truly said his contribution helped the club bring the Miley Cup home to the ‘Thatched Village’ on many occasions.

He also assisted in fundraising for the club and in 1982 ran for Lord Mayor of Rathnew. He won, and his efforts contributed a financial enrichment for the club development.

He served in many capacities with the county board. He was elected county youth officer at the Convention of 1998. He was chairman of Board na nÓg from 2006 to 2009 and was county PRO from 2009 to 2013. In all areas of responsibility he excelled in the service he gave to each position.

He was also a county Minor football selector and was also involved with the county Senior team.

The term ‘nature’s gentleman’ was coined with men like Pat in mind. Of a most unassuming nature, he gave unselfishly of his time and energy to Cumann Luthchleas Gael and the Rathnew GAA Club.

A few weeks ago, he was in Aughrim and presented the Minor trophy to the Rathnew team captain Callum Clarke. It was his last duty, and he was a happy man that day.

Pat was a lovely man of a generous disposition. He was an engaging man in whose company it was a delight to be; and he had the gift of being able to lighten the weightiest situation.

His greatest joy was his family to whom he was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

The final whistle has blown for a great Gael, a great Irishman and a wonderful friend who has enriched all our lives and who has left us saddened and diminished at his passing.

To his wife, Ann, daughters Amanda, Stephanie and Patrice, sons Alvin, and Stephen along with extended family members I offer the sympathy of the Gaels of Wicklow.

Farewell dear friend and trusted companion. May the sod of your native Wicklow rest lightly on your gallant breast.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.