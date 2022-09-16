Max Molloy to take charge of Senior hurling final between Bray Emmets and Glenealy

Max Molloy will take charge of this year’s Lightning Protection Ireland Senior hurling championship final between Bray Emmets and Glenealy on Sunday, September 25.

The Annacurra official took charge of the Intermediate hurling semi-final between Kilcoole and Western Gaels last weekend and was revealed as the man in the middle for the big one today (Friday).

The experienced Max has refereed numerous big games over the last few years with last year’s Junior ‘A’ football decider between Barndarrig and Baltinglass just one of them.

Aughrim’s John Keenan will bring his vast experience to the party when he takes up position on one of the sidelines while Kilcoole’s Con O Ceadaigh will man the other side as Glenealy look to stop Bray’s ‘Roar for Four’.

Glenealy’s Ciaran Manley has been given the job of handling the Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate hurling final between Bray Emmets and Kilcoole.

That game is the curtain raiser for the Senior final on the Sunday and promises to be a cracking game. Assisting Manley on the sidelines will be Kiltegan’s Damien Byrne and Darragh Byrne from Ballymanus.

There are two other hurling deciders up for decision on the Saturday. Bray will hope to get the first of three potential titles secured for club when they take on Kiltegan in the Junior ‘B’ final at 3pm with John Keenan looking after matters in this one, while Ciaran Fleming from Baltinglass will man the whistle when Aughrim and St Patrick’s lock horns in the Junior ‘A’ final at 5pm, both at the County Grounds.