Massive wins for Wicklow swimming

Annabell Farrington Knight is presented with her winners medal by Leinster Open Sea's Declan Harte and Sarah Fingleton from sponsors Aqualine.

Ross and Pam Beacom with Brian Doyle and Scott Morton at the Wicklow Swimming Club Open Race in Wicklow Town

Coach Eileen Connolly, Jacob McKenna, Lorcan Tully and Eoin Tully of the Viking Swimmers Special Olympics Swimming Team at the Wicklow Swimming Club Open Race in Wicklow Town

WICKLOW swimmers last month landed a clean sweep of female titles at the National Open Water Swimming Championship.

The event held at Lough Lene in County Meath is run by Swim Ireland and Leinster Open Sea Swimming. Last year Wicklow Swimming Club’s Hazel Bentley won the women’s National 10km title.

This year, on Sunday, August 28, the 18-year-old repeated that feat in a personal best time of 2hr 11mins, beating Ella Carroll from Limerick Swimming Club by five minutes. Hazel’s performance was strong enough for her to be third overall in the 10km swim, with only two males swimming faster - the men’s National Champion, Finn O’Neill, and runner-up, Sean Donnellan.

Wicklow Swimming Club also won the women’s National 5k title, Jill Connolly winning in 1hr 11mins. The 15-year-old beat Charlotte Reid from Aer Lingus Masters by three minutes and finished fourth overall in the 5km swim.

Supporting the National 10km and 5km Championship events, were a 10km relay and a 2.5km solo race, in which Wicklow were also victorious as Annabel Farrington Knight came out on top in the female category in a time of 40mins 27secs.

All three winners swim with Asgard Swimming Club from September to June before moving to the sea to train with Wicklow Swimming Club for the summer months and open water swimming season.

Other notable performers for Wicklow at Lough Lene were Ross Beacom, who finished sixth in the men’s National 10km Championships, and Stevie Blount and Gus Cooney, who put in stellar performances in the 2.5k race.

These national wins for Wicklow came off the back of a successful haul at their own open race in Wicklow Harbour a week earlier. They hosted the latest round of the popular handicapped Leinster Open Sea Swimming Series and both the men’s and women’s races were won by Wicklow Swimming Club members.

Claire Morton powered down the harbour wall into the stoney beach to win the women’s 1600m race by 20 seconds, having started with a 5min handicap, while teammate Mary Burbage overcame a huge handicap of 11mins 30secs to finish 10th.

In the men’s 1600m race, Stevie Blount just held off the late charge by Donncha O’Siadhaill to win by a mere three seconds in a rousing finish that had the crowds on the beach and harbour walls roaring. He had begun with a handicap of 4mins, while Donncha had 13mins 15secs. Clubmate Brian Doyle finished a very close third.