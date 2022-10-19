Massive win for Wicklow women over Suttonians in the AIL

Wicklow's Caiomhe Schmidt is taken down just short of the try line.

Wicklow 27

Suttonians 10

Wicklow registered their first win of their AIL campaign by beating Suttonians 27-10 in a blustery Ashtown Lane on Saturday evening.

Tries scored by Sarah Gleeson, Roisin Stone, Linda Dempsey and a brace from Suzanne Tyrrell capped off a brilliant five try performance.

This lifts them into fifth place on the table. A sign of the strides they’ve made in the last year.

They’ll be aiming to get their first win on the road in the season up in the north against Cooke next week

Home advantage proved crucial for Wicklow. They knew it was going to be a tough game against last year’s conference winners Suttonians. Only five points separated the sides when they met in Ashtown Lane last season with the visitors coming out the right side of a 20-15 result that day.

Into a wind, Wicklow lead by Lauren Barry started strongly. Out half Beth Robert’s controlled the game by keeping her opponents pinned in their own half.

The hosts had a strong defence led by the Griffey sisters Rachel and Caitlin. They were clinical at the breakdown through the hard work of Jessica and Nicola Schmidt. They made it really difficult for the opposition.

They found themselves in the right area of the pitch and continued pressure with carries from Linda Dempsey, Caoimhe Molloy and Eimear Douglas saw left wing Suzanne Tyrrell score twice in the opening 15 minutes to put them into a healthy 10-0 lead.

Despite the wind starting to pick up Suttonians were still keen to keep ball in hand and work the blind side to get into the opposition 22, strong runs by their pack sent their prop get over for their first score of the game.

Wicklow continued to play smart rugby, forwards keeping the ball tight, the back line running strong lines with Aoibhin Stone and Sarah Gleeson combining well in midfield to get over gain line. Roisin Stone was getting great service from her pack. giving Beth Robert’s time to manage the game with great kicks and running with ball in hand given the opportunity.

Five minutes before the half time whistle, a bit of magic between Beth Roberts and Gleeson saw Roberts chip the ball over the Suttonians back line where Gleeson ran onto it to score a brilliant try.

The north Dubliners had one more chance before half-time and they took their opportunity well. Wicklow gave up a couple of penalties and a quick tap saw the prolific Mary Healy cross the line on the count of half time. Wicklow led 17-10 at the break.

Wicklow knew they had to keep their foot on the gas in the second half. Niamh Ni Dhroma entered the fray, back from illness she made a big impact in the second half.

Beth Robert’s continued to kill the ball back to Suttonians. They knew a line break was all they needed to open the game up, but they couldn’t quite unlock the defence. The home side’s teamwork was outstanding. The back three of Naoise O’Reilly, Meagan Parkinson and Suzanne Tyrrell all put in a massive shift in defence.

With 15 minutes to go it was still a very tight game, but Wicklow were playing in the right areas of the field. A good counterattack from O’Reilly got the team into the redzone, and Rosin Stone’s little snipe at the ruck broke through the defence, scoring their fourth try and securing the bonus point.

Wicklow continued to work hard with fresh substitutes with Becky Condren straight onto the ball. The forward did some great work and Linda Dempsey got over for their fifth try of the evening. It was a really good squad performance.

WICKLOW: Naoise O’Reilly; Meagan Parkinson, Aoibhin Stone, Sarah Gleeson, Suzanne Tyrrell; Beth Roberts, Roisin Stone; Lauren Barry (capt), Eimear Douglas, Linda Dempsey, Rachel Griffey, Caitlin Griffey, Nicola Schmidt, Jessica Schmidt, Caoimhe Molloy. Replacements: Noelle Ward, Leah Murphy, Becky Condren, Niamh Ni Dhroma, Erin McConnell, Jennifer Madden, Loretta Gilbert.

SUTTONIANS: Sophie Gibney; Jools Aungier, Annie Buntine, Meabh O’Brien, Lena Kibler; Órfhlaith Murray, Amber Redmond; Janita Kareta, Julia O’Connor, Mary Healy, Brenda Barr, Grainne Tummon, Louise Catinot, Casey White, Carrie O’Keeffe.