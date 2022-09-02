Massive weekend for rowing as Wicklow and Arklow rowing clubs set to co-host Irish Offshore championships on September 10 and 11

Wicklow and Arklow rowing clubs will co-host the Irish Offshore Rowing Championships next weekend (September 10/11) in Wicklow Harbour and Bay in what is an amazing event for the sport in the county.

The Swift Racing Irish Offshore Rowing Championships are the national championships for Coastal/Offshore rowing in Ireland. The championships are run under the auspices of the Rowing Ireland Offshore Committee

Both clubs have great knowledge and experience of hosting and participating at the highest level of coastal/offshore events and will ensure that this will be a safe, fair and above all an enjoyable championships for participants and spectators alike.

Wicklow and Arklow’s joint bid to host this championship regatta won through despite stiff competition from Donegal nearly two years ago and this event has been in the planning since then.

Wicklow is a fantastic venue for the championships with all the facilities required for the athletes and spectators alike with a complete view of the racing from start to finish.

The organisers are inviting people to get down and have a look at this new type of rowing.

Most heats will take place Saturday with all the finals on Sunday.

Coastal/offshore rowing, It is basically a sliding seat fibreglass/carbon fibre boat very similar to what you would see at the Olympics except it is built for the sea and the rough conditions are no problem to them also they are rowed over a 4km or 6km course of buoys very similar to a sailing course.

What makes it very exciting is that all boats must turn the same buoys which can lead to pile ups or clashes as everyone vies for the best turning line.

Not only is speed required, good navigation skills are essential especially in the doubles and singles where you have no cox to steer you out of trouble.

There are three types of boats singles, doubles and quads all are built to (FISA) World Rowing specifications which is the standard that is used world wide.

The sport is so popular now that its not only the coastal rowers that are doing it there is a large crossover now with the flat water rowers and a number of prominent Irish Olympians have taken it up too and hopefully we will see some of them in Wicklow along with the large numbers of athletes from every part of the country and from overseas also.

There are nine categories on offer at the championships: men’s singles, men’s doubles, men’s quad, women’s singles, women’s doubles, women’s quad, under-18 men’s quad, under-18 women’s quad and mixed doubles.