Mark Delahunty delivers for Glencormac against Greystones

Greystones Utd 0

Glencormac Utd 1

Glencormac are through to the quarter-finals of the Wicklow Cup after a narrow 1-0 win over Greystones. Despite a spirited performance from the hosts, who play a division lower than their opponents, the away side were able to hold on for an important victory.

The visitors took the lead in the first half through centre-half Mark Delahunty.

However, the home side responded really well after going behind.

Sam Kerr played a one-two with Seán Lawless before trying his luck. His effort, however, went harmlessly over the crossbar.

The Seahorses would manage one more chance before the half-time whistle.

Eoin Manahan gave a pass to Lawless inside the box. The forward tried a shot, but goalkeeper Graham Mooney did well to keep it out and retain his side’s narrow lead at the interval.

The Seasiders were quickest out of the blocks in the second forty-five. Kerr set up Lawless for a good opportunity, but he hacked at the shot, and it ended up going well wide of the far post.

The visitors had their own chance four minutes into the second half.

Stephen Kirwan crossed the ball into the penalty area. Simon Doyle received it with his back to goal. The striker turned and fired, but his shot went narrowly wide of the post.

’Stones came closer than at any other point in the game on 57 minutes.

MacDarragh Kelly tried a brilliant effort from distance, but his shot agonisingly came back into play off the woodwork. Lawless was on top of the rebound, but Mooney did superbly well to get his fingertips to it and keep his team in control.

Glencormac had a chance to double their lead with 25 minutes remaining. David Honan played a long ball to Simon Doyle. The forward’s shot was blocked and went behind for a corner kick. The set-piece came to nothing in the end, meaning that the hosts were still in with a fighting chance.

With less than 20 minutes remaining, the away side had another opportunity. Doyle passed backwards to Niall Meldon, who had plenty of space to shoot, but his effort went high and wide.

The visitors kept pushing tirelessly to double their lead. Defender Luke O’Callaghan went up for a long throw-in, and he got a foot on the ball, steering it inches wide.

Late on in the cup tie, the hosts did have a chance to salvage something and take the game to extra time.

Jack O’Toole had a free kick in a good position. He did not execute the shot properly, though, and the ball sailed well over the crossbar, giving Glencormac a 1-0 win and a spot in the last eight of the Wicklow Cup.

Greystones are back in action on Sunday as they play Arklow Town B in the Thomas Scott Cup. Kick-off at Woodlands is scheduled for 2.30pm.

Glencormac return to the league in their next match, as they play Arklow Town A in the WDFL Premier Division. Kick-off at Ryder Field is at 2pm.

Greystones United: 1. Bartosz Stenka, 2. Eoin Manahan, 3. Adam McGill, 4. Seán Minogue, 5. Mukuro Gberevbie, 6. Jack O’Toole, 7. Jamie Plant, 8. MacDarragh Kelly, 9. John Luke Kelly, 10. Seán Lawless, 11. Sam Kerr. Substitutes: 12. Dave O’Sullivan, 14. Mark McHugh 15. Dan Byrne.

Glencormac United: 1. Graham Mooney, 2. Stephen Kirwan, 3. Mark Delahunty, 4. Luke O’Callaghan, 5. Colm Nolan, 6. Luke Reynolds, 7. Rob O’Connell, 8. Niall Meldon, 10. Simon Doyle, 11. Ryan Nolan, 17. Andrew McNamara. Substitutes: 12. James Potts, 13. Joey Halway, 14. Sam Condon, 15. Kieran Griffin, 16. Daire Tummons, 18. David Honan.

Referee: Michael Kennedy

