Mark Barry says Wicklow Minors ‘need to get ready for Kildare’ after defeat to Carlow

Wicklow’s Minor hurling manager Mark Barry took his troops into the bear pit of Leinster championship hurling on Saturday and took some positives from their performance against neighbours Carlow.

But he was keenly aware of the mammoth challenge facing them in the Tier 2 grade with a place in the championship proper as the coveted prize for the overall winners of the preliminary competition, which is split into two groups of three teams each.

Wicklow are in Group 2, and they will be away to Kildare in their second and final game in two weeks’ time and, depending on the result of the Carlow v. Kildare game this weekend, potentially needing a huge rub of the green if not a miracle if they are to be in the shake-up at the finish.

“We always knew that it was just not going to be easy in the championship. What we saw out there was a big step forward for us,” said Barry. “Now we need to get back up and get ready for Kildare in two weeks’ time,” he added with defiance.

The Wicklow boss was pleased with Wicklow’s start to the march and the early goal by corner-forward Fionn D’Arcy, but not so enamoured with what followed shortly afterwards. Two killer goals for Carlow, the second an own goal, which gave Carlow a lead they never relinquished.

“Carlow opened us up with those goals and then then they started to set themselves up defensively. At that stage they started to defend their lead. And we were chasing the game. In fairness to the lads, they dug in for the rest of the match, they never lay down,” he said.

Wicklow were playing against the wind as well as Carlow in the second half.

“We had a lot more of the play and our players controlled the game. But Carlow had dropped bodies back which made it difficult for us going forward. Our subs did give us impact when they came on, but it was hard to get the benefit,” he added.