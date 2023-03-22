Wicklow

Mark Barry says Wicklow Minors ‘need to get ready for Kildare’ after defeat to Carlow

Garden County boss finds plenty of positives from his side’s performance

The Wicklow Minor management team of Phelim O'Connell, Matt Byrne, Mick Burns, Mark Barry, Jim D'Arcy, Gavin Weir and Jim Lane. Expand

wicklowpeople

Mark Kennedy

Wicklow’s Minor hurling manager Mark Barry took his troops into the bear pit of Leinster championship hurling on Saturday and took some positives from their performance against neighbours Carlow.

But he was keenly aware of the mammoth challenge facing them in the Tier 2 grade with a place in the championship proper as the coveted prize for the overall winners of the preliminary competition, which is split into two groups of three teams each.

