Mark Barry appointed as Wicklow Minor hurling boss

MARK BARRY has been appointed Wicklow minor hurling manager for 2023.

The Éire Óg clubman was in charge of the Wicklow Gold team last year, guiding them to the final of the Corn Tom Hogan final, in which they came up short against Kildare Lilywhites.

Prior to this, Barry was an influential figure with the Greystones club, coaching at juvenile and adult level, most recently guiding their under-15s to a county title in 2021.

He succeeds Dara Kissane, who spearheaded the Wicklow Blue to the Corn William Robinson Cup last year with a stunning replay win over Laois.

Barry was ratified at Monday’s county board meeting and will be joined by a management team comprised of Gavin Weir as coach, John Lane in S&C, Owen Doyle, Matt Byrne, Brian Keogh, Mick Burns and Phelim O’Connell as selectors, and Jim D’Arcy as video analyst.

Wicklow will be playing in the second tier of the Leinster Minor hurling championship in 2023 following their Celtic Challenge success in 2022. Their first game will be at home to Carlow, although the date isn’t known.

Monday night also saw the official ratification of Jonathan Daniels as Wicklow Minor football manager. This paper reported back in November that the Blessington native had been appointed to the post. The recent county board meeting rubberstamped him as Eugene O’Brien and Padraig Murphy’s successor, while his backroom team of Lee Brennan, Vinny O’Flaherty, Chris Brady and Darragh McEvoy was also confirmed on the night.

Daniels and co. will be looking to improve on the success of last year’s Minors, which put together a formidable run of results which culminated in a semi-final defeat to Kildare.

The former Kilmacanogue and Dunlavin boss goes into with a compelling CV, including managing Blessington to their first Wicklow SFC title in 38 years in 2021.

Former Wicklow and Carnew player Emmet O’Sullivan is the new Wicklow under-20 hurling manager.