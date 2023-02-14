Magnificent seven from seven for flying Greystones U20 side

Blackrock's Liam McFadden is unable to stop Colm Condon on his way to a try for Greystones during the game at Dr. Hickey Park.

Greystones 21

Blackrock 14

Greystones U20s have made it seven wins from seven this season and extended their lead at the top of the JP Flanagan Premier 3 league table after a narrow 21-14 win over their nearest challengers, Blackrock College. The win sees the Wicklow club go an impressive 14 points clear at the top.

The game took a while to get going, the visitors looking the more dangerous in the opening 15 minutes.

But it was the hosts who struck first on the scoreboard. Stones were awarded a penalty for a high tackle just behind the 22, and Josh Wyse made no mistake in putting his team three points up.

The home side then went over for the game’s first try five minutes later. Tim Hayden took the ball out of a scrum and gave it to Colm Condon. The centre made an excellent run, beating multiple defenders before going under the posts for a superb solo score. Wyse was left with a simple conversion, splitting the posts to give his team a ten-point advantage.

Rock had a chance to get on the scoresheet with seven minutes to go until the break. Max Caskey was given a penalty from straight in front of the posts, but he put the ball wide and his team remained scoreless.

On the stroke of half-time Greystones’ flanker Noah McNulty was sin binned for an off-the-ball incident in which he pushed an opposing player.

The away side needed to make the most of their numerical advantage, and they duly did right on half-time. Caskey was tackled a few metres out. Matthew Doyle took the ball out of the subsequent ruck and gave it to James Harvey who reached over the line for a try. Doyle added the extras from the conversion, meaning the teams went into the break with Greystones leading by the narrow advantage of 10-7.

’Stones then got the second half off to the perfect start. Wyse played a terrific Crossfield kick into the in-goal area.

Chris Stewart got on the end of the kick and touched the ball down for a great try in the corner. Wyse was left with a very difficult conversion, which he kicked wide of the near post.

The hosts would further increase their advantage from the kicking tee four minutes later. Wyse was given a penalty from straight in front of the posts. He opted to kick for goal, and it paid off as he added three points to his team’s tally, increasing their lead now to 11n.

Blackrock were not done for yet and they were given a potentially valuable lifeline with 20 minutes to go when Indi StClair was handed a yellow card for a late tackle. But the visitors failed to capitalise as Greystones bravely held out for this ten-minute period of numerical disadvantage and the score remained unchanged when StClair re-entered the fray.

Greystones went 14 up with six minutes left, Wyse kicking a difficult penalty from the left wing. The win seemed as good as secured now.

The away side did manage to leave with a losing bonus point after scoring a try with the clock in the red. Sam Green set up Michael English to go over under the posts. Doyle kicked the conversion to ensure his team made the short journey home with a valuable point secured, albeit having lost ground in the title race.

Greystones are back in action on Sunday as they head west to play Galwegians. Kick-off at Crowley Park is at 15:00. Blackrock return to the field at the same time on Sunday when they welcome Boyne to Stradbrook in what promises to be a great game.

Greystones RFC: 15: Peter Cleary, 14. Finn Gilmore, 13. Colm Condon, 12. Chris Stewart, 11. Indi StClair, 10. Josh Wyse, 9. Jack Holland, 1. Jude Burke (C), 2. Rónán Byrne, 3. Steven Salmon, 4. Brandon Murphy, 5. Paddy Harrington, 6. Charlie O’Donoghue, 7. Noah McNulty, 8. Tim Hayden. Replacements: 16. Mick McCarthy, 17. Lucas Hayden, 18. Matthew Loughran, 19. Paddy Byrne, 20. Scott Dalton, 21. Max Hodgins, 22. Taylor O’Sullivan.

Blackrock College: 15. Liam McFadden, 14. Rory O’Gorman, 13. Matthew McCarthy, 12. Michael English, 11. James Harvey, 10. Max Caskey, 9. Matthew Doyle, 1. Sam Bruton, 2. Mark Mannion, 3. Spencer O’Hara (C), 4. Matthew Berwick, 5. Sam Green, 6. Paddy Whelan, 7. Matthew Curneen, 8. Max Simons. Replacements: 16. Danny Clarke, 17. Jake McCarthy, 18. Adam O’Neill, 19. Jack Colclough, 20. Conor Gorman, 21. James Harvey, 22. Jude O’Reilly, 23. Eoin Power, 24. Daniel Beatty, 25. Peter McManus, 26. Rob Cullen.