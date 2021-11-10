Magnificent seven for super Tinahely!

SUPERB: Seven Wicklow football titles in a row for the Tinahely ladies following their dismantling of St Patrick’s in the final in Baltinglass.

Tinahely 3-12

St Patrick’s 2-5

Judging by this dominant and ruthless display by possibly the greatest ladies football team to ever exist in Wicklow, the biggest problem Tinahely are going to have in the near future is running out of fingers to hold up to show their consecutive titles in the celebration photos after the county final.

The now traditional pose consists of seven digits with trouble looking very likely in four years’ time when they clinch their 11th crown, and after this display and that of their Juniors the likelihood of that development unfolding is incredibly high.

The earlier defeat to St Pat’s and the welcome competitiveness in parts of the championship overall had suggested either a rising in standard of the chasing pack or a slight slip on the part of the powerhouse but any such notions were blown away on the November breeze in Baltinglass on Saturday evening as Seamus McClean’s women dismantled the Pat’s challenge that, to be fair to Mick O’Rourke’s charges, never came close to their potential, or, perhaps, was never allowed to come close.

Ladies football in Wicklow needs a competitive Senior championship. It doesn’t need or shouldn’t want the demise of Tinahely but it should most certainly crave the raising of the standard of all the teams to the level where they can compete and challenge for the title.

And while it may have looked for a time like that competitiveness was coming, this Tinahely performance suggests we are quite a way from that destination at this moment in time.

With the breeze at their backs in the first half, St Patrick’s needed to trouble the scoreboard in a significant way but against a defence populated by the imperious Sarah Hogan, the classy Ciara Stokes, the ruthless Emily Hadden, the rapacious Aimee Maher, the majestic Áine Byrne and the superb Shannagh Goetelen, the Dunbur attack crumbled in devastating fashion.

Added to that the performance from Tinahely captain Jackie Kinch who was like a warrior on a mission to avenge some grievous wrong inflicted upon her honour by unnamed dark forces of evil, and the abundance of quality in the form of Jessie Byrne, Aoife Gorman, Sarah Byrne, Eimear O’Brien, Emily Mulhall, Loretta Gilbert and the unquenchable Laura Hogan, who created a one-woman advertisement for the sporting positives of marriage thanks to her superb showing only a week after her special ceremony, and you had the perfect storm into which St Patrick’s sailed.

Jackie Kinch fired home to the top corner of Jennifer Lyons’ net after 50 seconds for what was a savage early blow to the fragile psyche of the St Patrick’s women. They needed a strong start. They needed to keep mistakes to a minimum, build an early lead, keep out the goals, get beyond the county final nerves and still be in the game with 15 to go and who knows what might have happened.

All that was washed away when Jackie Kinch collected a ball from Laura Hogan who had profited from a Pat’s defensive error and lashed home. Mick O’Rourke’s side were in trouble.

An early free gave them the chance to recover but it crept wide. Jessie Byrne collected a Pat’s kick-out and the ball was worked majestically through the lines to Laura Hogan. Point. 1-1 to 0-0, four minutes gone.

Pat’s went wide with another free. They attacked shortly afterwards but Kayleigh Cramond was blocked. That was a key factor in Tinahely’s win. Hunger. Hunger to block, hunger to tackle, hunger to attack, hunger to destroy, hunger to silence the doubters. Tinahely were starving.

It was 2-4 to –1 at the first water break, the second goal coming from the sharp Loretta Gilbert, the move starting with yet another turnover. Sarah Delahunt had opened the St Pat’s account from a free but they were in awful trouble all over the field but no more so than up front where the Tinahely defence were devouring their forays into their heartland. A prime example of that was when Clodagh Fox had a shot blocked superbly by Áine Byrne. “Thou shall not pass” sprang to mind.

Mick O’Rourke pulled Laura Manley out the field, switching the dual player with Aisling Hayden but little changed despite the efforts of the St Pat’s women.

Points from Laura Hogan, Aimee Maher and Sarah Byrne opened up a 2-7 to 0-1 lead at the break and all hopes of a tight final or a shock result were long gone.

Pat’s staged a rally early in the second half when Sarah Delahunt pointed a free and Rioghna McGettigan was on hand to flick home to the back of the Tinahely net but when Sarah Byrne goaled for Tinahely after 10 minutes the game was up. Pat’s just couldn’t break through the well-organised Tinahely defence that saw Emily Hadden stand like a guardian of the galaxy, turning back attack after attack with the help of her able lieutenants.

Three smashing Laura Hogan points wrenched open a 3-10 to 1-3 lead and Pat’s were now playing for pride. Clodagh Fox pointed, and Niamh McGettigan goaled either side of a Jackie Kinch point but all we were doing at that point was waiting for the final whistle.

It just didn’t happen on the day for Mick O’Rourke’s side but they will undoubtedly look on 2021 as a positive season and one which they can build on going forward.

Wicklow ladies football needs a strong St Patrick’s club and strong Blessington, Baltinglass and AGB clubs and the added boost of Bray Emmets in 2022 but nobody is close to catching Tinahely on the evidence of this performance.

Seven county titles in a row for the champions. All critics answered, all boxes ticked, all doubters silenced.

How do you like them apples?

Tinahely: Shona Byrne; Ciara Stokes, Sarah Hogan, Emily Hadden; Aimee Maher (0-1), Áine Byrne, Shannagh Goetelen; Jessie Byrne, Aoife Gorman; Sarah Byrne (1-1), Eimear O’Brien, Emily Mulhall; Loretta Gilbert (1-0), Jackie Kinch (1-2), Laura Hogan (0-8, 5f). Subs: Ciara Byrne for L Gilbert (38), Roisín Byrne for C Stokes (42).

St Patrick’s: Jennifer Lyons; Lucy Dunne, Kate Hennessy, Sarah Evans; Niamh McGettigan (1-0), Jess Lyons, Kayleigh Crammond (0-1); Laura Leonard, Sarah Delahunt (0-2, 2f); Rioghna McGettigan (1-0), Sinead McGettigan, Aisling Hayden; Erinne Murphy, Laura Manley, Clodagh Fox (0-2). Subs: Saoirse O’Reilly for E Murphy (47), Medb O’Kane for A Hayden (47), Áine Cahill for L Leonard (53).

Referee: Sinead McHugh