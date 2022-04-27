Magical win for Wicklow

Wicklow 24

Navan 8

On Saturday last, Wicklow RFC’s under-16s made the long journey to Birr RFC to take on Navan in the Leinster Premier League final.

This game brought to a climax a league that kicked off last September. Fourteen games later Wicklow had earned their place in the final the hard way. They beat a powerful Mullingar side at Ashtown Lane in the semi-final by 12-0.

Wicklow and Navan have only played three times over the years. There is never much between these two sides. Wicklow came out on top in a titanic battle earlier in the season by 20-12.

Navan were in front for most of the game when two late tries by Wicklow sealed the win. Wicklow have a strong squad with good strength in depth and all 26 members of the squad have played their part in getting to the decider. Wicklow are coached by Stephen Clarke, Ted Johnston and Aidan Kearney and managed by Larry Carey.

The game was played on a dry sunny day with a strong diagonal breeze that favoured the meath men in the first half.

Wicklow started strongly and were awarded with a penalty from Brian Johnston after five minutes to lead 3-0.

Navan responded with a slick backline move that caught Wicklow a little flat footed. They went over in the corner and lead 3-5 after 12 minutes. Wicklow’s response was immediate. A powerful driving maul set up the opportunity and Cormack Murphy powered over for a try. Wicklow led 8-5 after 16 minutes.

Navan hit back after some good pressure to make it 8-8 after 20 minutes.

Another try from the pack just before half-time, scored by captain Darragh McCormack made it 13-8 to Wicklow at the break.

In the second half Brian Johnston used the wind to pin Navan in their 22 for much and the half. The pack were in control at lineout time and Navan struggled to break free from this stranglehold.

Ten minutes into the second half, Wicklow’s number 8 Senan Sloan Kelly powered over to score Wicklow’s third try to make it 18-8. Johnston added another penalty with ten minutes left to make it 21-8.

Navan fought like lions but found it hard to hang on to the ball in the face of relentless Wicklow tackling.

Wicklow were held up over the line on three occasions as they sought the insurance score, but it didn’t come until the final minute when the outstanding Johnston added another penalty to make it 24-8 with the last kick of the game.

Wicklow were delighted with the performance and delighted with the win. Navan and Wicklow will face each other again in the Leinster Cup final in Donnybrook on May 2.

Kick off in Donnybrook is at 4pm with the club’s under-15s taking on Athy at 2pm.

Wicklow U16s: Darragh McCormack (capt.), TJ Kennedy, Cormac Murphy, Jack McCall, Findlay Davies, Rhys Davies, Jack McConnell, Ricardo Whelan, Senan Sloan Kelly, Will Clarke, Eric Peterson, Brian Johnston, Ben Harris, Will Fitzpatrick, Hugo Kelly, William Fitzpatrick, Ciaran Matthews, Darragh Carey, George Shearer, Luke Dunne, Stephen Tobin Kelly, Theo Pennell, Logan Ellis, Niall Connolly, Brendan Stone, Cuan Beirne, Sam Lyons.