Magic McWalter to rethink plans for retirement

The upsetting notion that Padge McWalter might retire reared its ugly head after the final whistle of the 2022 Boom & Platform Hire Senior football championship when Tommy Kelly suggested such a terrible twist in his captain’s speech.

How poorer would Wicklow club football be without a footballer of this man’s calibre, skill, determination and pure class? Horrendously so in this humble writer’s opinion. The great man offered some hope in that regard when we caught up with him after the game.

“I was thinking all year that this would be the last one, but sure, after that you’d have to think again,” said Padge.

The winning of the game came down to the togetherness of the St Pat’s squad according to McWalter. It’s something he feels they have had all season, the ablity to bring something to games to get them through.

“It was such a weird game. Obviously, the conditions were tough, but they really outplayed us in the first half. Then you go in and you’re only five points down and they’ve missed a goal chance and kicked a lot of wides and you’re hoping the wind is going to do what it does, And it did.

“I thought they outplayed us for most of the game, but, like all year, we have found a way to stick in games. AGB outplayed us for the first half in the semi-final. Baltinglass outplayed us today for long periods, but we have that little bit of...

“We have a small panel, and it’s kind of brought that siege mentality. We felt let down by some people walking away. Not let down, but we had five or six lads who retired, and they were phenomenal. They owe us nothing, but just a few who could play that didn’t. That made us all that little bit closer. I think that drove us on,” he said.

While asking Padge about his own heroics might be a step too far, we mentioned Matthew Traynor’s showing as one to be happy with on the day.

“Matthew has been phenomenal for us. He’s athletically gifted. If he wants to, he could play a big part for Oisin McConville. That’s Matthew’s decision but he’s athletically gifted. He’s an enormous man.

“And Paddy O’Keane, I would go to war with him every day of the week.

“And everybody dug in. We weren’t doing the things you have to do in those conditions, which is win dirty ball and turnovers but from about 15 or 20 minutes we started to do that. And then we got the goal and then it just felt like we were going to find a way to win it,” he added.

And then the stupid question of where does this achievement sit in a wonderful career.

“Ah well they’re all so different. The one with Rathnew in 2018 was very special because we had lost so many. And then backing it up the year after.

“Right now this one is the best because it’s right now,” he added.