London too strong for young Wicklow side in Ruislip

Wicklow’s league woes continued in worrying fashion on Sunday in Ruislip when they suffered a 3-16 to 1-9 defeat at the hands of London.

A meaningless game in terms of points against Sligo remains before they will have to face Mayo in the relegation play-off where survival in Division 2B will be at stake.

Defeat to Wicklow, or even a draw, would have left London facing a very difficult trip to Derry – and needing to get a result to avoid ending up in a relegation play-off.

Winning the toss and opting to make first use of a strong wind at Ruislip, the home side set about trying to build a lead.

Minus marksmen Ronan Crowley and Benny McCarry, who both picked up straight reds in the defeat to Sligo, it was Jack Goulding and his midfield partner Donal Hannon who showed their teammates the way early on.

A couple of early efforts sailed through the uprights with plenty of room to spare, as if to reinforce the common consensus that this had all the makings of being a game of two halves.

London’s radar was locked on and they raced into a six-point after nine minutes. Wind or no wind, the home side were taking their chances.

But from nothing Wicklow were on the board through a Mark Murphy goal.

It owed much to some subtle play from Kieran Conway, who looked for all intents and purposes like he was shaping to shoot, only to pick out Murphy who’d ghosted forward unnoticed into acres of unoccupied Ruislip real estate.

Murphy steadied himself before arrowing the ball past Stephen Bardon.

But Wicklow celebrations were short-lived. Less than 60 seconds later a ball across the Wicklow square to deflected up invitingly for Thomas McCurtains’ Fiachra O’Keeffe to fire to the net on the full.

London continued to try and push the pace and keep the scoreboard ticking, and Malcolm Flannery forced a good save from Cian Staunton.

Too many of Wicklow’s shots were held up on the wind and dropped short, and London’s backs were able to deal with them.

When Goulding, who was outstanding for London, pointed in the 33rd minute the Exiles’ lead was ten points.

A nicely worked short free between Seanie Germaine and Shane Browne caught the home side napping, and Browne popped it over the bar to reduce London’s lead to 1-13 to 1-4 at the interval.

Only time would tell whether a nine-point cushion would prove enough of a lead – it looked like it might be two or three points short of a match-winning one. This game was still very much in the balance one felt.

Matthew Freaney immediately made it a ten-point advantage, with Germaine sending a free and a 65 wide, and dropping short with another free.

Then came Wicklow’s chance. Eoin McCormack was architect, getting away from his man and heading goalwards, before drawing London’s last man and feeding Germaine in space.

Germaine took aim and struck it well enough, but Bardon was equal to it and produced an excellent save. Germaine added the resulting 65, but it could have been much worse for London.

A goal then – nine minutes into the second half – would have cut the gap to seven and given the visitors a huge lift.

Wicklow were never able to carve out another sight of Bardon’s goal, and as time ticked on, they increasingly needed to raise a green flag or two, if they were to reel London in.

The second half descended into an attritional affair – Wicklow trying desperately to force the tempo, but London’s defence standing firm.

Wicklow’s second-half tally of four frees and a 65 – all from Germaine – told a story.

For while the Exiles’ scores also dried up – in part due to some good Wicklow defencing – the clock was London’s friend.

But with the Exiles unable to widen the gap, a Wicklow goal at any moment would have changed the mood.

Fergal Collins’ 58th minute point was the home side’s first score for 20 minutes – since Freaney’s early second-half strike.

Two minutes from time, the home side finally made sure of the points when Cian Lordan showed great strength to hold off his man before beating Staunton with a low shot.

Game over, Flannery added the icing in the final minute to make it back-to-back victories at McGovern Park for McMullan’s men while Wicklow’s difficult season continues.

London: Stephen Bardon; Brian McCarthy, Padraig Muldoon, Jonathan McCarthy; Dean Bruen, Luke Hanley, Fergal Collins (0-1); Donal Hannon (0-5, 3f), Jack Goulding (0-5); Malcolm Flannery (1-0), Matthew Freaney (0-2), Richard Lombard; Fiacha O’Keeffe (1-2), Fionn Byrne (0-1), Ian Dwyer. Subs: Conor Byrne for Dwyer (49min), Patrick Naughton for Hanley (53min), Cian Lordan (1-0) for O’Keeffe (58min), Colin Nelson for Byrne (58min), Mark Lawless for Lombard (65min).

Wicklow: Cian Staunton; Bryan Kearney, Ciaran Harmon, Martin O’Brien; Michael Mangan, Ciaran Breen, Jacques McCall; Mark Murphy (1-0), Tommy Collins; Aaron Byrne, Shane Browne (0-1), John Doyle; Eoin McCormack (0-1), Seanie Germaine (0-7, 6f, 1’65), Kieran Conway. Subs: John Toomey for Aaron Byrne (47min), Brandon Ryan for Mangan (53min), Dylan Byrne for Harmon (63min).

Referee: Caymon Flynn (Westmeath).