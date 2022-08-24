Liverpool may have to set sights lower

The 2015-’16 Premier League campaign isn’t just memorable for Leicester City managing to achieve what most would have believed to be impossible by winning the title, it’s also noteworthy that both Liverpool and Manchester United finished outside of the top four that season.

The Red Devils, then managed by Louis van Gaal, finished in an underwhelming fifth position, while Jurgen Klopp’s side fared even worse, ending up eighth after their 38 games. To illustrate just what a rare occurrence that was, you have to go back to 1981 for the last time that neither of the north west giants ended the season in a top-four position, with Liverpool the ones who were fifth back then, with United in eighth spot.

Why the history lesson, you may ask? Well, history has a habit of repeating itself from time to time, and although it may be early days, if Monday’s sub-standard derby clash is anything to go by, the mighty may fall again and both sides could struggle to secure Champions League places this time around.

Not wishing to burst the bubble for long-suffering Manchester United fans after an encouraging 2-1 win over their age-old rivals has temporarily pushed the pause button on their pain, but Jurgen Klopp’s outfit look a shadow of the side they were last season.

The defensively frail Trent Alexander-Arnold is being caught out time and time again, while Virgil van Dijk has gone from looking assured and in control to appearing nonchalant and not arsed to close players down.

Admittedly the Reds have been hit with a glut of injuries, but the strength in depth is simply not there, and they desperately need more in midfield, where they continually rely on the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner, who are starting to show their age.

That said, Manchester United, and Erik ten Hag in particular, deserve great credit, for turning their level of performance around after the attack of the killer Bs, first their opening day disappointment against Brighton, followed by a Brentford demolition job.

The wise move to drop both Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw paid off, while Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t have the legs anymore to play the pressing game required, and his days look numbered at the club.

After suffering plenty of ridicule for his start to life at Old Trafford, Lisandro Martinez illustrated his worth in no uncertain terms with a composed performance, while Tyrell Malacia put in display full of promise.

In attack Marcus Rashford showed glimpses of how good he can be when he puts his mind to it, while United fans will be hoping that Jadon Sancho’s composed finish is a sign of things to come.

It will be a huge relief to the Dutch manager to have gotten his reign up and running with a win, particularly against their fierce rivals, but he’ll be under no illusions about the task that lies ahead, and I still feel supporters should be satisfied with a top six finish – and that’s exactly what my sixth sense is telling me will happen.

Strangely enough, facing Liverpool probably suited United more than their opening two games when they were outbattled by their opponents and, with most expecting a comfortable Liverpool victory, the pressure was off to a degree.

Turning attentions back to the Merseysiders, obviously I’m being slightly facetious, and it would be a massive surprise to see them miss out on a Champions League berth altogether, but it certainly isn’t outlandish to say that their title bid may already be in jeopardy, even at this fledgling stage of the season. When Manchester City won the crown in the 2017-’18 campaign they only dropped 14 points, and Liverpool have already let half of that amount slip through their fingers.

I’m not saying Pep Guardiola’s side will rack up a century of points again but, given recent trends, you’d have to imagine that the winning tally will be north of 90 with something to spare.

With the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal coming good, Chelsea likely to strengthen, Newcastle on the rise and Manchester United showing that they haven’t completely given up the ghost of securing Champions League football, maybe Liverpool will have to set their sights a little bit lower.

When they won the Community Shield a few weeks back, plenty of supporters were getting carried away and dreaming big.

The focus for now should be ensuring that those dreams don’t quickly turn into a nightmare.