Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Liverpool may have to set sights lower

Jadon Sancho of Manchester United celebrates after opening the scoring against Liverpool. Expand

Close

Jadon Sancho of Manchester United celebrates after opening the scoring against Liverpool.

Jadon Sancho of Manchester United celebrates after opening the scoring against Liverpool.

Jadon Sancho of Manchester United celebrates after opening the scoring against Liverpool.

wicklowpeople

Dave Devereux

The 2015-’16 Premier League campaign isn’t just memorable for Leicester City managing to achieve what most would have believed to be impossible by winning the title, it’s also noteworthy that both Liverpool and Manchester United finished outside of the top four that season.

The Red Devils, then managed by Louis van Gaal, finished in an underwhelming fifth position, while Jurgen Klopp’s side fared even worse, ending up eighth after their 38 games. To illustrate just what a rare occurrence that was, you have to go back to 1981 for the last time that neither of the north west giants ended the season in a top-four position, with Liverpool the ones who were fifth back then, with United in eighth spot.

Privacy