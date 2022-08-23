Liam Byrne blasts Billies to victory over Kilmacanogue

Ballymanus 2-13

Kilmacanogue 3-9

A great goal from Ballymanus full-back Liam Byrne eight minutes from the end of the normal time proved to be the decisive score in this keenly contested D’Arcy Sand Intermediate Football Championship game against Kilmacanogue played at Ashford on Sunday last.

The Billies led briefly in the opening minutes but once Kilmac got ahead the best Ballymanus could was draw level occasionally, but the Sugarloaf men kept creeping ahead again.

However, Byrne’s goal put Ballymanus a goal ahead and despite the best efforts of Kilmac to reel them back in, Robert Conan’s goal in the fourth minute of time added on came too late and Ballymanus finished worthy winners by 2-13 to 3-9.

Mark Kenny lined out at full-forward for Ballymanus in the early stages of the game and the early ball was being sent in. Aidan Byrne found him in the opening minute and Ballymanus went one point ahead.

Two points from Gavin Burke and Niall Meldon had Kilmacogue ahead after six minutes. Meldon was wearing number 14 but was turning up much further outfield.

Likewise, Gavin Burke was getting forward from his centre-back position and was helping to keep pressure on the Ballymanus defence.

Kilmac were playing into the goal at the road end and also had the assistance of a slight breeze.

Roan Lynch brought the sides level at 0-2 apiece after eight minutes. The Sugarloaf men continued to press, and Michael Whelan set up Conor Gallagher for a run through the middle to shoot a ground ball past Brendan Doyle for the opening goal after 11 minutes.

Ballymanus were suffering at midfield in these early stages, but they worked a ball forward to Mark Kenny to score another point. Kilmac led by 1-2 to 0-3 at the quarter-hour mark and Michael Whelan stretched that lead to a goal with a fine point from play.

However, the Billies got a big break when a high ball played in was spilled by Cian Rafferty into the path of Conor Byrne, who made ground and beat Niall King to level the game.

Ballymanus went ahead for a brief period when Conor Byrne set up Adam Byrne to shoot a point. However, the Kilmac response was lethal. A perfectly weighed fist pass from Niall Meldon put Ben O’Callaghan through and the midfielder found the net with a good shot to leave the score at 2-3 to 1-4.

A great save from Brendan Doyle, when he denied Michael Whelan in a one-on-one confrontation, kept Ballymanus close. A long-range effort from Colm Coogan came back off the upright. Mark Kenny pointed a free and Adam Byrne brought the sides level again with a great long-range score off his left foot.

A final point from Andrew Molloy left Kilmacanogue holding a one-point advantage at 2-4 to 1-6 at the break.

Ballymanus would have been content with that. Mark Kenny was back outfield for the second half and took a pass from Roan Lynch to level the game in the opening minute of the second half.

Brendan Doyle came to the rescue again when he denied a goal opportunity to Michael Whelan. John Fox restored the Kilmac lead with a sweet point after five minutes. Michael Whelan added another before Conor Byrne, who had a very good second half, reduced the gap with a good score.

Conor Gallagher responded again as the tempo of the game began to rise to championship fervour. The Ballymanus defence was turning the screws on the Sugarloaf attack and scores were getting harder to engineer.

Mark Kenny was having a big influence on the flow of play and brought the sides level at 1-10 to 2-7 when he converted two frees after 16and 18 minutes.

When Liam Byrne got through for his goal Ballymanus now led by a goal and it was now the turn of Kilmac to fight back.

Niall Meldon and Conor Gallagher reduced the margin to a point, but Ballymanus tails were now up. A fisted point by Roan Lynch and another from Conor Byrne restored the goal lead. Liam Byrne fisted over the insurance point three minutes into added time.

Robert Conan goaled in the fifth minute of added time for the Sugarloaf side, but it was too late to save the game as Ballymanus carried the day by 2-13 to 3-9.

Ballymanus: Brendan Doyle; Colm Coogan, Liam Byrne (1-1), Darragh Byrne; Ewan McRae, Aidan Byrne, Dylan Lynch; Brendan Whelan, Mark Kenny (0-6, 3f); Adam Byrne (0-2), Roan Lynch (0-2), Craig Farrar, Conor Byrne (1-2), Tom Parker, Sean Harmon. Subs: Caolin Goetelen, Kieran Whelan.

Kilmacanogue: Niall King; Joe Molloy, Cian Rafferty, Eoin Tuohy; Luke O’Callaghan, Gavan Burke (0-1), Simon Doyle; Andrew Molloy (0-1), Ben O’Callaghan (1-0); Conor Gallagher (1-2), Michael Whelan (0-2), Stephan Flynn; Luke Kelly, Niall Meldon (0-2), John Fox (0-1). Subs: Robert Conan (1-0), Stephan Mullery, Peter O’Toole.

Referee: Kieran Kenny (Tinahely)