Lethal Lorcan shines bright for St Patrick's against Carnew Emmets

St Patrick's 3-11

Carneew Emmets 0-14

St Patricks’ under-19 footballers looked in complete control and never like losing in a convincing 3-11 to 0-14 win over Carnew Emmets in Dunbur on Sunday morning.

St Pats corner-forward Lorcan Sinnott had a classy individual performance, racking up a tidy 2-7 in a very good day at the office for the youngster.

With the wind at their back Carnew came into the game more in the second half, scoring 0-10 in this period and finishing the game strong.

Under the guidance of the influential Dean Healy on the side-line, Pats made it two wins from two in the competition so far.

It was a windy and cold morning, but it stayed nice and dry for a good open game of football. The hosts strategy was clear from the beginning, to send balls into the forward line and let them work the scores.

The first 10 or so minutes was all about the home team.

They scored 0-4 without reply, half-back Ryan McConnell and Lorcan Sinnott getting the pick of the early scores.

In the 12th minute, the visitors got off the mark, scoring their first couple of points.

Callum Walsh kicked a good score before he got another. Tommy Collins claimed the ball from the opposition kick-out and fed it inside for their second point.

The home side dominated for the remainder of the half. They were having great joy down the flanks; Tom Phelan was ever willing to make smart little attacking runs into the right areas to create chances. Alex Sinnott was marshalling the middle of the park, sending in lovely long balls that more often than not were converted into scores through the boot of Lorcan Sinnott.

A lot of credit must go to the Carnew goalkeeper Luke Wallace who made some quality saves on the day. If he didn’t make some of those crucial stops, the score line could have been far worse for his team.

However, eventually a ball ended up in the goal. On the brink of the half-time break, Lorcan Sinnott found himself clean through on goal and one-on-one with the keeper and as calm as you like he buried the ball into the back of the net. The Wicklow town side led 1-9 to 0-4 points at the interval.

The away team had the elements in their favour in the second half and with that they got more time on the ball and subsequently got far more scores with forwards Ben Gilligan and Ryan Austin having a greater impact on proceedings.

Their tactics were different to their opponents.

They didn’t send many balls into the forward line, they had a lot of one-off runners who tried to draw the frees out of the defenders, which Gilligan would kick over the bar.

Although, anytime they looked like they were getting back into the game, Pats would score a goal to assert their authority in the driving seat. They got their second goal around the midway point of the second half.

Lorcan Sinnott had a free and as he kicked the ball it got caught in the wind and it somehow looped its way into the bottom corner of the away goal.

Phelan scored the only other goal after some good direct running from Tadhg Lord created the opportunity.

Carnew finished with a flurry of points, but it was the winning team that put over the last point of the contest. Substitute Cormac Byrne becoming the last man on the scoresheet.

St Pats maintain their 100 per cent winning record in their group. Their last game of this stage will be against Kilcoole next week where they hope to secure their place as the top dogs at the summit of their group table.

St Patrick’s: Aaron Lynch; Ciaran Matthews, Mark Evans, Lorcan Byrne; Ben Bowen, Mark O’Brien, Ryan McConnell (0-1); Sam Culleton, Matthew Harbourne; Tadhg Lord (0-1), Alex Sinnott, Tom Phelan (1-0); Lorcan Sinnott (2-7), Bill O’Brien (0-1), Charlie Cwzalina. Subs: Adam Byrne, Aaron Loughlin, Cormac Byrne (0-1), Kacper Lepek.

Carnew Emmets: Luke Wallace; William Kenny, Shane Byrne, Kenneth Cullen; Adam Jordan, Zack Jordan, Will Molloy; Tommy Collins, Richard Greene; Ben Gilligan (0-6), Dan Redmond (0-3) Ryan Austin (0-1). Subs: Callum Walsh (0-2), Billy Molloy (0-1), Fionn Darcy (0-1).

Referee: Nick Nolan (An Tóchar)