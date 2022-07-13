Let the games begin as Carnew and Avondale get the SHC underway

The 2022 Lightening Protection Ireland Wicklow Senior Hurling Championship gets the club championship season underway in Wicklow this coming weekend.

Getting the show on the road are Carnew Emmets and Avondale who meet in Aughrim on Friday night at 7.30pm.

Their fellow Group 1 opponents are the holders Bray Emmets and Éire Óg. Paul Carley’s men are going for their fourth title on the trot, and they play Éire Óg on Saturday at 6-15.

The third game of the weekend could well be the tie of the round. It sees Kiltegan take on St Patricks at 4.30pm in Aughrim also on Saturday.

Group 2 has only three teams in it, so Glenealy sit out the opening fixtures.

Group 1

Bray Emmets

Last title: Current holders of the Donal O’Donoghue cup. Have taken home that cup six times since 2014. The team to beat. Will go in as favourites again and rightly so.

Going for their fourth title on the trot will motivate them but on the flip side it will offer up added incentive to the likes of Carnew and Glenealy who proudly hold the record for winning four in a row to keep it to themselves. Carnew completed the feat from 1978-1981 while Glenealy equalled that record 2010-2013.

Bray’s last attempt at winning four was thwarted by Glenealy in 2017. A nice little side story to what could be a very good championship.

Manager: Paul Carley

Captain: Marc Lennon

If they were a county: Limerick. At the top of the tree and looking strong. Always seem to have players to step up to mark when others are off their game.

Éire Óg Greystones

Last title: Their best return at adult level is the intermediate title they won in 2013.

They are a relatively new club to senior hurling championship. They had a memorable win over Carnew a couple of years back and a repeat of that result in round three could see them in the last four again.

Best season to date seen them get to the semi-finals in 2017 and 2020 where Glenealy and Carnew pipped them.

Manager: Diarmuid Potts

Captain: Kevin Byrne

If they were a county: Waterford. Always capable of one or two big performances. Probably lack strength in depth to have a real cut at it. Lots of decent work being done at underage level in the past few years offers hope that they will make the breakthrough sooner rather than later.

Carnew Emmets

Last title: The Wexford border men have not been on the winner’s rostrum since 2009. It hasn’t been for the want of trying suffering seven final defeats in that time.

Definite contenders with lots of new, young talent coming through. Will hope that Padraig Doran will be recovered to play a part after picking up a bad leg injury earlier in the year.

Manager: Robert Doyle and Daithi Byrne

Captain:

If they were a county: Kilkenny. Never far away and tradition determines that you will earn everything you get against them. Can always be relied upon to trouble perceived better teams with their style.

Avondale

Last title: Beat Kilcoole in the memorable final of 1983 their last appearance on senior final day. The ‘Dales were once the kings of Wicklow hurling and would dearly love a return.

A club littered with brilliant hurling people they have come through some tough times of late. Won the Intermediate in 2018 but seem to struggle with the dual player issue.

Maybe the split fixture programme will help their cause.

Manager: Ray ‘Fiddler’ Nolan

Captain:

If they were a county: Tipperary. Always plenty of ambition and play a nice style of hurling. Seem able to be knocked out of their stride too easily.

Can have a right cut off Carnew on Friday night and will take heart from a recent league win over the same opposition.

Group 2

Glenealy

Last title: Glenealy last won it in 2018 making it six wins since 2009. Included in that the four-in-a-row and stopping Bray getting four in a row in 2017.

Probably the biggest threat there is to Bray at this moment in time.

Had a productive campaign in the Leinster league and will also play Kiltegan in the league final in round two.

Can never be ruled out and build momentum as season goes on.

Will have to be on their toes from the start this time in a tough group.

Manager: Michael Anthony O’Neill

Captain: Warren Kavanagh

If they were a county: Wexford: Like the Wexford men Glenealy are always well supported and bring great colour and noise to big hurling days.

Possess plenty of fine hurlers and also have the experience.

They will be smarting over their final loss in 2021, knowing they never really got going on the day.

St Patrick’s

Last title: Back in 1992 they defeated Carnew after a replay. It’s 20 years since they lined up behind the band on final day.

They have suffered some heart-breaking semi-final defeats in that time, most notably to Bray on a couple of occasions in 2017 and 2019.

Working away quietly in 2022 under new management. A dark horse for sure.

Manager: Wayne Farrell and James Downey

Captain:

If they were a county: Clare. Play hard and fast hurling and like Clare have their main man they generally rely on to do the damage up top.

Andy O’Brien has the skill to grace any team but needs a few more to step up if they are going to end the wait.

The three-team group leaves no margin for error and their game with Kiltegan should be a cracker.

Kiltegan pipped them last year and Pats will know the same result will be a serious blow.

Kiltegan

Last title: The title hasn’t headed west since 2001. They did play their part in one of the best ever Wicklow finals in their last final day appearance in 2007 against Glenealy losing out 3-14 to 4-16 that day.

Have went through a rebuilding period even dropping out of the senior grade.

They were a breath of fresh air to the hurling championship in 2021 with new-found enthusiasm and purpose. Lost out to Bray in the semi-final but will be better for the experience.

Will hold their own in 2022 and have plenty of talent on the production line again too. Is a return to the glory days on the horizon?

Manager: David Galway

Captain: Aaron Byrne

If they were a county: Galway. On their day they can beat anyone. Need a break or two to get back to the top where they spent the best part of the nineties.

Don’t rule them out and will have two belters against St Pats and Glenealy under their belt if they reach the last four.