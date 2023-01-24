Lessons learned by brave Carnew FC women in defeat to strong Camolin Celtic

Camolin Celtic 8

Carnew FC 2

Carnew FC put in a brave shift in the face of very strong opposition in the Wexford and District Women’s Division 3 North league game played in a damp and dreary Camolin on Sunday morning last.

Originally fixed for the Back Alley, the fixture had to be moved to Camolin Celtic’s ground at late notice due to the heavy overnight rain and although conditions weren’t great, the venue was in good order considering the weather of late.

Carnew FC were travelling without several key members of their squad, and they found the going hard at times against a formidable outfit.

However, this same team had thumped the Carnew side in a practice game not long after the women’s team had been formed a few months ago so all things considered, progress has been made and there is significant potential in this side to thrive at this level and beyond if the effort is maintained and improved upon.

The travelling side suffered a bad blow early on when the very impressive Amy Connors fired home past Leanne Walsh in the very first moment of the game. Despite the scoreline, Walsh had a fine game in goals for Carnew, proving very reliable for the most part and beaten by seven quality efforts.

A defensive error from a restart allowed Camolin’s Emma Carton bag their second after five minutes as Carnew struggled to settle early on although Rachel Dee, Laura Byrne, Nadine Fitzgerald and Abbie Kavanagh were working hard to keep the home side out.

Leanne Walsh was called into action from a Grace O’Halloran shot after a sweet ball from Georgina Creane but the Carnew netminder saved sweetly.

The visitors launched their first real attack moments later but Camolin defender Niamh Spencer thwarted a fine cross from Nicole Curran to the hard-working Chloe Cullen.

A fine cross from Amy Connors was met by Anna Whitty at the back post and the Camolin lead was out to three with 12 gone and you wondered where this would stop.

Credit to the Carnew FC management team of William Dixon and Garreth Cullen, they made some clever positional switches including bringing Kym Dixon back to join Laura Byrne at the back and this steadied the ship somewhat.

Indeed, they almost grabbed their first goal shortly afterwards when Chloe Kavanagh put Nadine Fitzgerald through, but she just couldn’t get a shot off and the chance was lost.

Camolin were always dangerous in this game. Their passing was crisp, their game intelligence impressive and their physicality and teamwork were top notch.

But Carnew FC were starting to find their feet. They forced Camolin to clear off the line after 29 and opened their account a few moments later when Nicole Curran swept home a beauty after her initial free-kick from out near the sideline had been defended by Camolin. It was a deserved score given the effort Carnew FC had put in.

Camolin were stung by this goal and laid siege to the Carnew goal with Laura Byrne and Rachel Dee proving vital in keeping out a string of attacks from the home side.

Much of the pressure was coming from Georgina Creane down the right wing but Julie Rawson was working hard and displaying some wicked skill in very slippery conditions.

Alas, Carnew FC just couldn’t hold out until half-time. Nicole Curran looked to have bravely and successfully defended a Camolin corner only for Creane to lash home to the top corner of Leanne Walsh’s net to leave it 4-1 at the break, with the home side playing down the hill in the second half.

The contest was over as a competitive fixture when Camolin added two more goals in the opening minutes of the second half, the first from Emma Carton, the second from Allanah Dowling although Leanne Walsh pulled off a fine save in between.

Carnew were still attacking with ambition and a fine Laura Byrne ball to Julie Rawson just went too far and was gathered by Sarah McCormack while a sweet Kym Dixon ball for Chloe Kavanagh ended with the same result.

Carnew FC made numerous positional switches to try to counteract the strong Camolin attack and create some opportunities for goals themselves and they had fine showings from the likes of Laura Byrne, Kym Dixon, Tara Doran, and Nicole Curran with Curran working tirelessly in several positions over the course of this game.

Further goals from Emma Carton and Grace O’Halloran proved frustrating for the visitors but Nicole Curran’s second goal after 25 lifted the Carnew hearts somewhat.

It was a difficult day for the fledgling outfit from Carnew who sit bottom of the table, but they played some fine football in patches in this game and have plenty of potential, of that there is little doubt.

Carnew FC: 1. Leanne Walsh, 2. Rachel Dee, 3. Laura Byrne, 4. Nadine Fitzgerald, 5. Abbie Kavanagh, 6. Kym Dixon, 7. Tara Doran, 8. Chloe Cullen, 9. Julie Rawson, 10. Nicole Curran, 11. Chloe Kavanagh. Subs: 12. Kully Kavanagh, 13. Aoife Clarke, 14. Naoise Hennessey.

Camolin Celtic: 1. Sarah McCormack, 2. Niamh Spencer, 3. Lara O’Sullivan, 4. Siobhan Finn, 5. Trish Murphy, 6. Georgina Creane, 7. Anna Whitty, 8. Amy Connors, 12. Allanah Dowling, 10. Grace O’Halloran, 11. Emma Carton. Subs: 9. Ava Kenny, 13. Roisin Hearns.

Referee: Gary O’Brien