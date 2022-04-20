Lesser lights have their day in the sun

Jockey Paddy O'Hanlon celebrates after riding Lord Lariat to victory in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National Steeplechase during day three of the Fairyhouse Easter Festival at Fairyhouse Racecourse in Ratoath, Meath. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Scientists may beg to differ, but it’s hard to argue with the old adage that money makes the world go round.

It’s certainly no different in sporting spheres, where if you want success cash is king.

Manchester City and Liverpool aren’t battling for trophies on several fronts by accident – the magic money tree has to continue to bear fruit.

City may have had access to more filthy lucre than the Merseyside club, but they’re hardly pinching pennies and paying peanuts either, and the sort of sums that are dished out on transfers and wages is somewhat sickening when you look at the plight of many lower league clubs.

Of course, some so-called giants of the game don’t invest so wisely and a fool and his money are soon parted.

Manchester United, for example, have hardly kept the dusty wallet tucked away in a dark pocket for the past few years, but they would still struggle to win a helping of TK orange in a bottle stall at a village field day.

The might of money has also crept into our own Gaelic games – it’s no coincidence that the domination of Dublin in football, followed by the rise of Limerick in hurling, came after significant investment in the counties. It’s by no means the sole reason for their success, but it certainly helped to create a winning environment.

Horse racing has long-since been a pastime for the upper echelons of society, particularly on the flat, and it isn’t called the sport of kings for nothing.

Obviously some elements of the game will always be out of reach for your average Joe or Josephine – they’re not going to compete with Coolmore or Godolphin, no more than they would be able to get to work on an old jalopy and fine tune it to speed past a Ferrari at the final corner of a Formula 1 race at Silverstone.

The sport will always remain popular with aristocrats, royalty and high society, but there’s also the place for the common man or woman.

Easter Monday’s Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse illustrated perfectly that the lesser lights in the game can punch above their weight and enjoy their moment in the limelight.

While Gordon Elliott may have saddled over one-third of the field and fellow leading handler Willie Mullins sent out the favourite, it was less well-known trainer Dermot McLoughlin who repeated his giant-killing act, to win the €500,000 feature race with 40/1 shot Lord Lariat, owned by Pat Blake.

Incredibly it was the second year in succession that the Ratoath-based trainer, who has 40 horses in his yard, landed the massive pot, having sprung a huge surprise twelve months ago with Freewheelin Dylan, who returned at unprecedented odds of 150/1.

Lord Lariat’s jockey, the seven pound claimer Paddy O’Hanlon, is hardly a household name either, but the Glasnevin native gave his mount the perfect ride to finish almost five lengths ahead of Frontal Assault, the best of Gordon Elliott’s ten runners.

After winning the race behind closed doors last year, McLoughlin was able to soak in the atmosphere this time around with raucous cheers ringing around the winner’s enclosure.

All too often we see big races saturated with horses owned by Gigginstown Stud, or wearing the green and gold hooped silks of JP McManus, so it’s pleasing to see others come to the fore.

That said, there’s a balancing act that needs to be achieved because without the huge investment of mega owners the sport would struggle to survive and money isn’t the root of all evil.

In every sport, teams and individuals need to be able to dare to dream. Whether it be Fermanagh forever hoping for a long-awaited Ulster football crown, Northampton Town producing a seismic shock against a Premier League outfit in the FA Cup, or some apparent no-hoper landing a knockout blow against Tyson Fury, every dog can have its day.

As professionalism and money take a tighter grip on sport those moments may become less frequent but, like McLoughlin and O’Hanlon did on Monday, we’ll savour them when we can.

After all, the best things in life are free.