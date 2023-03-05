Leitrim prove too strong for battling Wicklow women in Division 4B encounter

Wicklow 0-9

Leitrim 3-13

Wicklow’s league ambitions met a brutal end at the hands of a strong and stylish Leitrim side who cruised home to victory at Echelon Park Aughrim on Sunday afternoon.

Gavin Wynne’s ladies footballers were unable to replicate their male counterparts who had surged to a massive win over the Leitrim men in the opening game of a double header, with Jonny Garrity’s side proving ruthless in the second half while three yellow cards over the course of the 60 minutes. did the home side no favours whatsoever.

This was a game Wicklow had to win if they were to progress to the last four of the league, but it’s Leitrim and Limerick who now go on to face Fermanagh and Antrim in the Division 4 semi-finals while the Garden County will begin preparations for their Leinster championship campaign.

A strong finish to the opening half saw the visitors go from 0-7 to 0-6 ahead to leading by 1-8 to 0-6 at the break with a superb goal from the boot of Laura O’Dowd who fired home to the top corner of Ellen Griffin’s net.

It was a major that had been coming, with a rocket of a shot from Ailbhe Clancy saved smartly by Griffin moments earlier.

This was a game where Wicklow just never got to grips with their opponents, especially not the devastating quartet of Michelle Guckian, Leah Fox, Laura O’Dowd and Ailbhe Clancy who finished with 3-12 of the 3-13, with Guckian, Fox and Clancy absolutely outstanding.

Two Guckian points either side of Marie Kealy’s opener for Gavin Wynne’s charges got us up and running in an Echelon Park Aughrim that had emptied considerably following the men’s game just beforehand.

A Marie Kealy pointed free and a stunner from Laci-Jane Shannon saw Wicklow hit the front for the first and only time in the game at 0-3 to 0-2.

Leitrim hit back with two points but a Marie Kealy free left the sides level at 0-4 apiece after 22 minutes.

Wicklow then lost Aoife Gorman to a yellow card and Leitrim opened up a three-point lead through Clancy, Fox and Laura O’Dowd with 25 gone.

Leitrim were dealt their own blow when losing Mollie Murphy to a yellow after 27 and Wicklow charged back into contention with a Kealy free and a peach from Niamh Cullen, but Leitrim moved up through the gears with their late 1-1 to leave it 1-8 to 0-6 at the break.

Guckian and Clancy pushed Leitrim seven clear while the visitors also hit the crossbar and fired wide, but Wicklow hit back through a cracking score from Lizzie Bourke after a trundling run and a pointed free from Kealy.

Leitrim’s second goal arrived after 16 minutes and came from the boot of Clancy and things were looking bleak for Wicklow, especially given that Sarah Jane Winders was now gone on a yellow card.

But they were fighting bravely, a Kealy free followed by a Clodagh Fox shot that was saved by Michaelle Monaghan on the Leitrim line.

Not long after, Wicklow lost Roisin Byrne to a yellow and from here on Leitrim pushed for home, adding 1-2, the goal from a penalty to leave them convincing winners by 3-13 to 0-9 and a league semi-final place secured.

Wicklow: Ellen Griffin; Megan Healy, Satah Jane Winders, Roisin Byrne; Laci-Jane Shannon (0-1), Lucy Dunne, Sarah Evans; Aimee Maher, Aoife Gorman; Sarah Delahunt, Niamh Cullen (0-1), Lizzie Bourke (0-1); Clodagh Fox, Meadhbh Deeney, Marie Kealy (0-6, 5f). Subs: Helena Dowling for S Delahunt (53), Ruby Keogh for M Deeney (56).

Leitrim: Michelle Monaghan; Jasmine Maye, Charlene Tyrrell, Mollie Murphy; Rebecca Rooney, Kasey Bruen, Carla Le Guen; Megan McGovern, Aisling Quinn; Laura O’Dowd (1-1), Michelle Guckian (0-5, 3f), Ailbhe Clancy (2-5, 3f, 1 pen); Vivienne Egan, Bronagh O’Rourke, Leah Fox (0-1), Elise Bruen (0-1). Subs: Aoife Gilmartin for R Rooney, Sarah Reynolds for M Murphy, Siomha Quinn for L Fix, Bronagh O’Rourke for V Egan.

Referee: Eoghan O’Neill (Kildare)