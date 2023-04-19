Leinster semi-final spot up for grabs as Wicklow renew an old rivalry with Kildare

Wicklow manager Oisín McConville will send his troops out to face Kildare in the Leinster SFC quarter-final in Netwatch Cullen Park this weekend.

Netwatch Park will welcome the Wicklow and Kildare footballers to do battle on Sunday next in the much-anticipated Leinster quarter-final.

Wicklow come in with the benefit of a championship win under their belts and also have the league final joust with Sligo to draw on. In that time Kildare have been sitting back trying to make sense of their season thus far. A league campaign that was littered with patchy performances and some poor results leaves Glen Ryan’s team coming in a little unsure of themselves.

Kildare delivered a good Croke Park showing first day out in a narrow loss to Dublin was followed by a big loss in Newbridge to Cork, managed to sneak a fortunate win in Ennis over Clare, were well beaten again in Newbridge by Derry before Louth proved too strong in Ardee. They did finish off the campaign with a win over relegated Limerick and signed off in Newbridge before its redevelopment with a fine win over Meath. Did they find their true form in those last two games?

Kildare have always proved a tough proposition for Wicklow teams over the years. A couple of noteworthy wins bettered the Wicklow record. The first Wicklow success came in 1990 and of course the famous first championship win in Croke Park in 2008. It’s a stat that needs improving.

The defeats in Croke Park in 1992 and again in 93 were bitter pills to swallow. So too was the agonising qualifier defeat in Portlaoise that ended our qualifier run in 2009. With a semi-final place the prize on offer next Sunday wouldn’t it be a great time for McConville’s men to keep the momentum going.

Carlow was also the venue for the last championship meeting between these two back in 2019. On that occasion, with Kildare as hot favourites Wicklow pushed them to the limit in a 1-10 to 0-15 loss. Indeed, Wicklow under John Evans had late chances to maybe force extra-time and Kildare were hanging on when Noel Mooney blew his final whistle.

It was a goal by Darren Hayden that had brought Wicklow back into a game where they were trailing by seven points at one stage in the second half.

Kildare had started brightly and led 0-9 to 0-4 at half-time and had the luxury of kicking seven first half wides. They looked to be in total control until Dean Healy set Hayden up for the only goal of the game and a determined Wicklow made them sweat it out in the final minutes.

In the time since both teams have changed significantly with Wicklow lining out that day with Mark Jackson, Eoin Murtagh, Ross O’Brien (Rathnew), Jamie Snell (Rathnew); David Devereux (Ballinteer St Johns), Shane Mooney (Newtown), Darragh Fitzgerald; Dean Healy and Padraig O’Toole; Darren Hayden (Éire Óg), Anthony McLoughlin (Blessington), Theo Smith (Rathnew); Mark Kenny, Conor McGraynor (Avondale), Patrick O’Connor (Blessington). Subs used were Cathal McGee (Bray), Chris O’Brien (AGB), Dan Keane (Éire Óg), Oisin Manning (St Jude’s) and Saoirse Kearon (Avondale).

You would have to go as far back as 1970 for another meeting in Carlow. Kildare were far better that day and won rather easily 5-8 to 1-8. Wicklow would have been optimistic going in after the Junior success in 1969 but it didn’t transpire. It took 16 minutes to register our first score and Kildare would lead 1-5 to 0-2 at the interval. A goal by sub Noel Carthy halfway through the second half offered some hope but injuries to Ken Browne, Donal Keenan and Johnny McDonald meant a raft of switches and Kildare pulled away for a comfortable win.

Team on duty was Pat Cronin (Stratford); Tom Wall (St Pats), Ken Browne (Baltinglass), Tony Norton (Baltinglass); Donal Keenan (Annacurra), Liam O’Loughlin (Annacurra), John Doyle (Donard); Moses Coffey (Rathnew, 0-1) and Brian Carthy (Ashford); Maurice McNamee (Kilcoole), Pat Hanrahan (Forestry College), John McDonald (Rathnew, 0-1); Mick O’Toole (St Pats, 0-4), Sean Murray (Kilmacanogue), Peter Clarke (Kilbride, 0-2). Subs: Tom Scott (Baltinglass), Noel Carthy (Ashford, 1-0), Pat Hedderman and John Simpson (both Tinahely), Martin Joyce (Annacurra), Frank O’Neill (Stratford), Willie Whelan and Tom Foley (both Dunlavin), Michael Murphy (Arklow Gers) and Pat Byrne (Newtown).

Following Croke Park defeats to Kildare in 1978 at semi-final stage and again in 1980 there followed a loss in Newbridge in 1985 by 1-11 to 0-9. The first championship win over the Lillywhite’s arrived in a windy Aughrim in June 1990.

Captained by Pat O’Byrne and inspired by Kevin O’Brien they finally got the Kildare monkey off their backs. A result not of the same magnitude as the defeat of Laois four years earlier but was just as welcome.

This result was also the catalyst to push Kildare in the direction of Mick O’Dwyer! Kildare had first use of thew wind but only led 0-4 to 0-2. The expected Wicklow onslaught never materialised with wind advantage and with ten minutes to play it was all square. Then O’Brien finished a Pat Baker pass to the net and followed it up with a point to finally beat Kildare 1-7 to 0-6 after eighty years of trying.

The team that achieved that honour lined out John Walsh (Bray); David Gordon (Carnew), Hugh Kenny (Baltinglass), Philip McGillycuddy (An Tochar); Philip Healy (St Pats), Billy Kenny (Baltinglass), Mick Murtagh (Dunlavin, 0-1); Pat O’Byrne (Aughrim) and Fergus Daly (Blessington); Ashley O’Sullivan (Garda), Kevin O’Brien (Baltinglass, 1-2), Robert McHugh (Baltinglass, 0-2); Conan Daye (Éire Óg), Pat Baker (Avondale, 0-1), Niall O’Dare (Tinahely). Sub used was Terry Allen (Hollywood).

Wicklow had a damn good team in the early 90s. Bobby Dignam was steering the ship and backboned by an all-conquering Baltinglass things had improved massively.

They were competing at decent levels, but Niall Rennicks men didn’t get any breaks when they were really needed. Losing to Meath after a replay in 1991 was hard to take but the 1992 and 1993 games with Kildare, which were both played in Croke Park, were sickening for several reasons.

We went into 1992 with genuine belief a victory was achievable. A big win and a sharp performance against Longford in Pearse Park backed up that notion. A horrible day followed as Kildare ran us ragged and won 1-20 to 1-6.

In 1993 we were offered the chance of revenge. A really fine Wicklow performance looked to have us on the road to our first Croke Park championship win. Probably the best ever first-half display by a Wicklow team had them leading 2-7 to 0-4 at the break. The goals scored by Terry Allen and Conan Daye.

Kildare hit 1-6 without reply on the restart but a determined Wicklow regrouped and restored the lead 2-11 to 1-11 with less than five minutes remaining. Then came that Martin Lynch goal. The Clane man had the liberty of taking between 10 and 14 steps before finding the net to level the game and they pinched it in the remaining minutes with two late points.

I’m sure many Wicklow players and fans alike still wonder why he wasn’t dispatched to row Z somewhere between the seventh and thirteenth step!

Over both years those involved who didn’t play in 1990 were Robert and Paul Allen (Hollywood), Ronan Coffey (Rathnew), Sean O’Brien and Ray Danne (Baltinglass) and Willie Carey (St Pats) featured in 1992 while in 93 Brendan Brady (An Tóchar), Kevin Cunningham (Dunlavin), Trevor Doyle (Rathnew), Donal Lenihan (Aughrim) and the returning Robert McHugh all played.

In 2005 Wicklow were the better team under Hugh Kenny but suffered another agonising and undeserved loss 2-12 to 1-17 in headquarters.

The Croke Park hoodoo would finally be buried in 2008 under Micko. Under Kieran McGeeney, Kildare came in as overwhelming favourites to prolong the Wicklow wait. James Stafford dominated around the middle aided by Thomas Walsh and as a result Wicklow enjoyed plenty of dominance in the opening half.

Seanie Furlong and Tony Hannon were on song in the scoring charts with Leighton Glynn pulling the strings as always. Kildare had levelled at 0-5 each by the break. Wicklow started well in the second half and were leading by four points when Dean Odlum’s punched effort hit the post with the best goal chance of the game. Sub Ciaran Walsh fisted over the final Wicklow point and the 0-13 to 0-9 win was rightly celebrated.

Those that made history were Mervyn Travers (AGB); Ciaran Hyland (AGB), Damien Power (Rathnew), Alan Byrne (Annacurra); Mick McLoughlin (Blessington), Dara O’Hannaidh (Bray), Paddy Dalton (Coolkenno); James Stafford (Rathnew) and Thomas Walsh (Bray); Tony Hannon (Hollywood, 0-6), Leighton Glynn (Rathnew, 0-1), Jacko Dalton (Kiltegan); Paul Earls (St. Pats, 0-1), Seanie Furlong (Kiltegan, 0-4), Dean Odlum (Newtown). Subs used: Ciaran Walsh (Baltinglass, 0-1) and Derek Daly (Kiltegan).