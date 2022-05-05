Leinster semi-final awaits after Wicklow Minors show their class against Longford

We did it! Wicklow joint-manager Padraig Murphy and Aaron O'Brien react after the victory over Longford.

Longford 0-6

Wicklow 0-8

After the game against Westmeath last week, Wicklow joint-manager Padraig Murphy called his players into a huddle on the pitch and asked them were they finished yet. They replied with gusto that they were not.

When the immediate delight at the sound of the final whistle in Wednesday’s quarter-final battle with Longford had passed, Murphy called those same footballers into another huddle and asked them the same question.

Their answer and the gusto with which it was delivered was even more emphatic.

I, and every Wicklow GAA supporter who will be there or will be following their next game, dearly hope that Murphy gets to call another huddle in St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge next Wednesday evening and ask that same question again.

A Leinster semi-final against Kildare away was the prize won by this admirable and talented group of footballers following this sweet, sweet victory that saw them hold the home side to a single point in the second half.

It was low scoring, but it was always going to be thus. It was hard and edgy and nerve-wracking, but it was always going to be thus. Teams can’t leave Alex Kavanagh alone inside, so they double mark and deploy sweepers meaning that Wicklow have extra men in their defence and scoring chances are few and far between.

But while it may have been low on scores, it was high on intensity, high on work rate, high on intelligence. All the traits that this team possess in spades.

“I told you, I told you you could do it,” yelled joint-manager Eugene O’Brien to his team captain, Knockananna’s Adam Kinsella, when the two embraced in the middle of the field following the 0-8 to 0-6 win over Longford in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor football championship quarter-final.

“I never doubted you,” Kinsella replied, his hair soaking with sweat after his massive shift out on that pitch, his eyes alive, cheeks flaming red, heart soaring, his proud parents Des and Sue offering their heartfelt and genuine congratulations to the other players in the jovial and celebratory mingling of people from all over the county. They’ll tell you this feels like family. From the outside looking in, this looks like family.

This squad have played 15 games together this year with Limerick and the Lilywhites the only sides to have come out on top in two practice games. In championship, they have matured and grown through victories over Wexford, Carlow, Westmeath and now Longford.

“It’s a big ask,” was the feeling ahead of the Westmeath and Longford games. In their preview, the local media in Longford said that their side should have enough to get over the Garden. It wasn’t an outrageous statement by any stretch of the imagination.

The same could and probably will be said about next week’s game. Kildare are coming in on the back of three wins from three after thumping Offaly in their opening game and then accounting for Longford and Meath. And they will have home advantage.

But, and this is crucial, the venue for any of their games hasn’t bothered this Wicklow side whatsoever. In fact, the performance they will look back on as the one furthest from their best will probably be the game in Aughrim against Carlow so, while many will rail against the open draw for the semi-finals, hopefully the players and management will look on this as just another challenge that they are so abundantly capable of overcoming.

Lots to improve on too, let’s not have anyone getting carried away here. Kildare will bring a confidence to this and buoyed by a traditionally strong home support will be a formidable opposition.

Longford kicked eight wides and saw the excellent Mark Shannon pull off two very good saves, the second a point-blank save from Longford full-forward Patrick Moran with the game in the melting pot 16 minutes into the second half. You can be certain that the Lilywhites will not be so wasteful if given the chances.

Things were looking tricky at 0-5 to 0-2 down with the classy Callum Clarke just starting his 10-minute spell in the sin bin with 22 on the match clock. The Rathnew defender looked to slip as Longford came hunting for a goal and he accidentally fouled the Longford attacker. Aside from that, Clarke was super.

Longford were a big side, athletic, and had a vocal home support behind them. Wicklow are not small either, to be fair, and to the credit of the parents and supporters, they travelled in numbers and were not found wanting when it came to getting behind their team.

Cian Deering assumed his usual role of sweeper for Wicklow. Longford withdrew Brian Mulvey from the half-forward line to assist with protecting the goal. This left the game a cat-and-mouse affair with openings probed and attacks launched at the most opportune times. This is a game that Wicklow play well. The likes of Adam Kinsella, James Boland, James Healy, Gearóid Murphy, and Aaron O’Brien were excellent at holding ball and either moving the ball rapidly through the hands or sending seeking missiles to Alex Kavanagh and Éanna Nolan.

It’s always a worry to single out players at this age but we can’t let this pass without mentioning the performance of Joe McGuckian. Alex Kavanagh had a fierce job on his hands in this game and he performed heroically given the circumstances. Páidí Kavanagh was class all through, Leo Byrne solid, as were each and every Wicklow player, but McGuckian brought a whole new level of energy and intelligence to the fray. He’s a playmaker, lovely to watch because he has the ability to make things happen.

Aaron O’Brien was the only change to the team list, coming in for Seán Byrne, and the AGB man plucked a wicked mark out of the air in the opening minutes to get his game off to a healthy start.

Longford had opened through Jonathan Burke, but the very impressive Jack Kenny replied after Alex Kavanagh went short from a 45 to McGuckian and the Aughrim man found Kenny who popped over with four gone.

Cian Deering made a fine mark from the Longford kick-out, but Páidí Kavanagh’s effort drifted wide after he had been found by Éanna Nolan.

Burly midfielder Andrew Flynn pushed Longford back in front by Kavanagh replied with 11 gone. You got the sense that Wicklow were more than capable of handling this challenge.

The next 10 minutes or so diluted that confidence as Longford seemed to gain a foothold around the middle and they added points from Matthew Carey (two frees) and Michael Flynn to open up a 0-5 to 0-2 lead after 22, with Clarke heading to the sinbin at the same time.

The vital piece of information from the next eight minutes is the fact that Longford, who had the breeze, didn’t score while Wicklow were down to 14. Mark Shannon saved smartly from the dangerous Patrick Moran, Alex Kavanagh rifled over a free, James Fleming thwarted a Longford attack, Longford hit two wides, Páidí Kavanagh pressure won a free and pure determination took us to half-time. You could say Wicklow went a long way to winning the game in these eight minutes.

Clarke wasn’t back until two minutes into the second half, by which time Longford had dropped a free short to Shannon.

With the Rathnew man back, Wicklow could look at having a real go at this. First though, Longford fired over through Michael Flynn with four gone. Incredibly, it would be their last score.

McGuckian began the recovery with a tasty score before Alex Kavanagh drifted over a magical point after nine. Quality work from James Boland and Adam Kinsella saw the Knockananna man drive a long ball down to Kavanagh who had two men keeping him company. The Aughrim lad won the ball and hoisted over a beautiful point. The ball looked to be heading embarrassingly wide when it left his boot but by the time it had reached its arc in the darkening Longford sky it was curling like a demon and passing through the centre of the posts. It really was a stunning score.

On we went through this helter-skelter of a game. Wicklow would have a major goal chance after 15 when Páidí Kavanagh was picked out by Aaron O’Brien, but the AGB man drilled his left-footed shot inches past the bottom of the Longford post.

Longford attacked, full-forward Moran through, Leinster championship dreams looking dead and buried for Wicklow but there’s Mark Shannon diving to save a point-blank rocket. Dreams revived.

An Alex Kavanagh free after the Longford keeper fouled the ball on the ground when the ball spilled from Páidi Kavanagh’s hand following a 50-metre rampage from the AGB man into the heart of the Longford defence left the scores level at 0-6 to 0-6 with 19 gone.

Wicklow were working like warriors. Adam Kinsella robbed a ball and won a free. The crowd cheered. Brian Hurley came in for An Tóchar’s Éanna Nolan. Longford fired wide. Aaron O’Brien robbed possession, fed James Boland, long to Kavanagh, three defenders swallowed him up. Ball lost.

Seán Byrne and Jack Bookle came in for Gearóid Murphy and Alex Kavanagh, Murphy spent after a savage shift, Kavanagh hardly able to walk, 29 gone, sides level.

James Boland makes a magnificent mark from Mark Shannon’s kick-out. If you want someone to stand up and be counted, here’s your man!

Páidí Kavanagh has a free from the sideline, about 18 miles from the posts. He lacks nothing in terms of distance, but his effort drifts barely wide.

But not the next time. The AGB man fires over from play. Wicklow lead. The Garden County supporters roar with delight. There’s a wave of energy around the ground. You just know this one won’t be lost.

Wicklow attack. A free. Kavanagh’s gone. Up steps Jack Kenny, from the 45. A stunner. The Baltinglass man delivered on the big stage.

Longford come hunting feverishly but Wicklow have the ball. Three minutes added on. Three minutes played. All eyes on the Westmeath official. No whistle. Wicklow hold possession. The ball is worked around the field, through the assured hands of Adam Kinsella, James Boland, Leo Byrne and their comrades.

And there it is! The final whistle.

Nothing won. Nobody needs to tell us that. But another step forward. Another reason to celebrate. Another reason to be proud.

WICKLOW: Mark Shannon (Aughrim); Callum Clarke (Rathnew), Leo Byrne (Aughrim), James Fleming Baltinglass); Adam Kinsella (capt., Knockananna), James Boland (Kiltegan), James Healy (Bray Emmets); Gearoid Murphy (Éire Óg Greystones), Aaron O’Brien (AGB); Joe McGuckian (0-1) (Aughrim), Jack Kenny (0-2, 1f) (Baltinglass), Páidí Kavanagh (0-2) (AGB); Éanna Nolan (An Tóchar), Alex Kavanagh (0-3, 2f) (Aughrim), Cian Deering (St Nicholas). Subs: Brian Hurley (AGB) for E Nolan (53); Jack Bookle for A Kavanagh (59), Seán Byrne for G Murphy (59)

LONGFORD: Caolan Hussey; Michael Murphy, Eamon Igoe, Conor Flynn; Jonathan Burke (0-1), Ruairí O’Toole, Jack Belton; Harry Mulvihill, Andrew Flynn (0-1); Brian Mulvey, Matthew Carey (0-2, 2f), Harry Kiernan; Ross Shields, Paddy Moran, Michael Flynn (0-2, 1f). Subs: Matthew McCormack for H Mulvihill (55); Cormac McGann for R Shields (58).

Referee: Keith O’Brien (Westmeath).