Leinster Scór na nÓg joy for talented Aughrim musicians

The Aughrim team of James Lambert, Pádraic Lambert, Bobby Callaghan, Oren Cullen and Darragh Lambert who won their second Leinster title in succession with a roof-raising performance in Wexford’s Opera House at the Scór na nÓg Leinster finals.

There was plenty to celebrate for Wicklow GAA at Sunday’s Scór na nÓg Leinster finals as Aughrim won their second Leinster title in succession with a roof-raising performance in Wexford’s Opera House.

For the Blessington, Coolkenno and Carnew Emmets participants, there was no much-coveted Leinster title to bring home. All competitors, however, no doubt went home with a treasure trove of vivid memories of performing in one of the nation’s most renowned venues.

Aughrim were the final Wicklow participants of the afternoon in the penultimate category, ceol uirlise – always a crowd favourite.

Preceding Aughrim onstage were Wexford’s Bannow-Ballymitty and An Iarmhí’s Bunbrosna. Both clubs’ performances would have reminded the Aughrim boys (if a reminder was needed), that they would have to be at their best to retain their Leinster title.

Once again, they would play ‘Ship in Full Sail’ and ‘Foxhunters’. A ripple of excitement went through the Opera House audience as the boys commenced their two-song set.

Aside from their obvious excellent musicianship, what also strikes you about Aughrim is just how much they enjoy playing together.

When they were finished, the raucous reaction from the audience would have made you think that all of Aughrim were in the Opera House.

It was an unenviable task for Longford’s Emmet Óg Killoe to follow the Wicklow participants but follow they did with a performance good enough to maybe sway a few in the audience.

When Fear an Tí, Ciarán Mac Raghnaill, announced the winner, the moltóirí had been swayed alright, swayed by Aughrim’s mesmeric performance. Two-in-a-row Leinster Champions - what an achievement for Aughrim GAA and their quintet of James Lambert, Pádraic Lambert, Bobby Callaghan, Oren Cullen and Darragh Lambert.

Coolkenno had been first on the Opera House stage, dancing their now familiar four-hand reel. They had one change to their line-up from the semi-final as Erika O’Grady replaced Meadhbh Ward. Erika had been part of the set-up in 2022 so this didn’t weaken the line up at all.

The team of Megan Weekes, Sophie Ní Dhonnacha, Katie Keegan and the aforementioned Erika danced with their customary poise. You’d never have known that three-quarters of the team had played three matches in the LGFA Féile earlier in the day!

Competing for the Leinster title with the girls from the Carlow/Wicklow border were Longford’s Ballymore, Dublin’s Érin’s Isle and Louth’s St Fechin’s, all of whom had teams of eight.

In the end, it was the Longford ladies who deservedly took the crown, a team of 8 often getting more approval from the moltóirí. What great strides the cailíní Chúil Uí Chionaoith have made under Amey Bermingham this year though, and with all dancers underage again in 2024, they’ll no doubt be back seeking a third county title on the bounce.

Baile Coimín’s Fionn Whelan was next up in Amhránaíocht Aonair.

The Blessington buachaill is now a familiar performer to Scór afficionados around the province and indeed, frequenters of Grafton Street where Fionn sometimes busks. He once again stuck with his tried and tested ‘Mo Ghile Mear’ and had shown noticeable improvements from the semi-final, clearly taking the moltóirí’s advice into account.

Fionn must have been in the mix, but it was Offaly’s Claire Flynn who took the title for Ballycumber and the Faithful County. Fionn may not have returned to Blessington with the trophy, but he did his huge band of supporters very proud.

In Nuachleas, Carnew Emmets were hoping to go one better than last year when they missed out on Leinster honours by the minimum.

They faced competition from St Patrick’s Ballyoughter, The Downs from Westmeath and Longford’s Killoe Óg. Carnew gave a very strong performance of ‘Banríon an Uaignis’. As mentioned in last week’s semi-final report, Carnew chose to forego their usual comedic offerings this year for a more serious sketch.

Once again, they proved that they had the acting chops to pull it off, keeping the audience in thrall until their wave covered the prince’s castle to create Inse Coinn. Their cast of Aimee Jordan, Aoibhe Doran, Caoimhe Kinsella-Nolan, Keelin Kinsella, Finnán Kinsella, Faye Doran, Lucy Kennedy and Thomas Kinsella were cheered on by a massive Carnew support.

Ultimately, there was disappointment in store for them. The Downs picked up an astonishing third Leinster crown of the afternoon in the category. Ach gan dabht, beidh lá eile ag Carn an Bhua!

‘Just’ the one Leinster title then for the Garden County as Aughrim go on to represent the province in May’s All-Ireland Final in the INEC.

For Carnew, Blessington and Coolkenno, well, they’re already talking about next year!