Leinster juvenile championships proves a successful event for Wicklow athletes

Greystones and District AC athlete Daniel Quirk with his award for top Wicklow athlete at the 2022 Leinster Star awards.

Noah Harris (right) after receiving his silver medal in the U17 800m race.

Inbhear Dee's Alex Carey who won gold and Eleanor Foot from Bray Runners in finished second in the U19 girls 1500m race at the Leinster juvenile indoor championships last weekend.

Camille Madden (first) from Greystones and District AC placed first in U18 girls 400m (58.09), second in the long jump competition (5.05m) and third in the 200m sprint.

Leinster’s top juveniles contested against each other at the TUS International Arena, Athlone, for the provincial juvenile indoor championships last weekend.

The event featured a record number of participants and thus turned out to be a highly competitive and entertaining weekend of competition.

There were numerous strong Wicklow performances across the packed two-day programme. The first of several noteworthy results include the U19 girls 1500m race where two Garden County athletes topped the podium.

Pre-race favourite Eleanor Foot of Bray Runners AC took a commanding lead early in the race while Inbhear Dee’s Alex Carey closely tracked behind. For most of the race, it looked as though Eleanor had it sewn up with no significant moves occurring behind.

On the last lap, Alex made a rapid surge to catch Foot and eventually edged in front to take the win. Both girls broke the existing championship best time. Alex achieved a 10 second personal best of 4mins 43secs while Eleanor crossed the line in 4mins 44secs.

Kilcoole AC’s Maria Zakaharenko joined in on the record-breaking fun too when she headed for gold in the U17 girls 400m. Maria crossed the line in a time 58.29secs snatching the gold and record.

The next day, Maria competed in the 200m and 800m distances. The talented athlete finished second in both races and brought home a healthy medal haul from the weekend.

Camille Madden was another Wicklow star that shone brightly over the weekend. The Greystones and District athlete placed first in U18 girls 400m (58.09), second in the Long Jump competition (5.05m) and third in the 200m sprint.

There were plenty of podium places secured by Wicklow juniors across both days. In the middle-distance races, Oscar Durston of Ashford AC had a convincing win in the U18 1500m boys race crossing the line in 4mins 23secs.

Kilcoole AC’s Aoibhinn Keating claimed silver in the girls U18 1500m in a time of 5mins 10seconds. Zach Kavanagh of Roundwood & District placed bronze in the U14 800m race.

Siblings Eleanor and James Foot of Bray Runners took silver and bronze in their 800m finals respectively while Noah Harris of Ashford AC finished second in his U17 800m final.

Onto the sprint distances, Eilish Lauder of Kilcoole AC ran 27.73secs to secure bronze in the U19 200m final.

Rory McNally of Greystones AC also took bronze in the U18 200m finishing in 24.76.

Inbhear Dee’s Harris Bremner had silver success in the U16 60m hurdle finishing in 10.11secs. Three Wicklow athletes secured medals in the two lap 400m event. Kilcoole AC’s Finn Morrissey finished third in his final in 55.97sec. His clubmate Rachel O’Toole secured bronze in the U19 race in 64.04secs. Max Singleton of Bray Runners placed third in the U19 400m.

There was plenty of success in the field events too. Feidhlim Harvey of Bray Runners 8.65m throw was enough to secure a bronze medal in the U13 boys shot putt.

Greystones athlete, Rachel Kennedy placed third in the U14 girls high jump when she cleared 1.30m.

In the long jump, Gaelle Cherry Kinito of Greystones and District AC made a final jump to the podium recording 5.07m in the final round of her U17 competition. Her clubmates Daniel Quirk and Tom McCarthy placed in the U18 boys’ competition. Quirk won with an impressive 6.10m jump while Tom leaped for bronze with a 5.23m best.

In summary, Wicklow had a very successful weekend, and the future is bright for our young stars across all disciplines. Next on the calendar for many middle-distance junior athletes will be the All-Ireland Schools Cross Country next Saturday, March 11, in Waterford.

For senior athletes, the road racing calendar is filling up fast. Next weekend will see the return of the Bohermeen half marathon where there is sure to be plenty of local athletes hoping for a new personal best!