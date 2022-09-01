Leighton Glynn steps down as Wicklow Ladies Senior football manager

Leighton Glynn has stepped down as the manager of the Wicklow LGFA Senior football team.

The former Rathnew and Wicklow football star guided the Garden County side to safety in the All-Ireland Intermediate championship following their promotion in 2021 by reaching the quarter-final where they fell to Laois in Kinnegad.

Victories over Offaly in Bretland Park and Leitrim earned Wicklow the chance to take on the O’Moore County in the last eight of the competition.

A combination of close calls and hard luck meant that Wicklow would suffer relegation from the Division 3 league following their 0-5 to 2-7 defeat to Louth in Abbotstown in the relegation final, having found themselves at the bottom of the table after drawing two games, against Wexford and Kildare, where the kick of a ball could have easily secured league survival.

Citing family and work commitments, Wicklow LGFA announced Glynn’s departure via their Facebook page.

‘Wicklow LGFA would like to express their appreciation to our Wicklow Ladies Senior team manager Leighton Glynn who regretfully has had to step down from his position due to family and work commitments,’ they said.

‘While reluctantly accepting his decision Wicklow LGFA would like to express our thanks to Leighton for his professionalism, dedication and hard work throughout the year which resulted in the team reaching the All-Ireland Intermediate quarter final thus retaining our championship status for the year ahead - a great achievement following our elevation from Junior level in 2021.

‘Wicklow LGFA and the entire Wicklow Ladies county board would like to wish Leighton all the best in the future and hope perhaps to have our paths cross again in the future.

‘In thanking Leighton, Wicklow LGFA would also like to express our gratitude for the work done by his entire management team and send our best wishes and thanks to Gavin Wynne, Mick Kavanagh, John Barrie, Alvin Mitchell, Paul O’Riordan, Laurie Ahern and Linda Wynne for their professionalism and constant endeavours to improve and drive our team forward - it was greatly appreciated over the course of the year and Wicklow LGFA wish you all the best of luck in your future endeavours,’ they added.