Latest victory for Greystones is a tribute for lost loved ones

Greystones 29

Rainey Old Boys 7

Greystones made it six wins from six at the start of their AIL 2B campaign after beating Rainey Old Boys 29-7 with a bonus point after a great performance at Dr Hickey Park on Saturday afternoon.

The home side were in control for the majority of the game and were rewarded for their dominance with a comfortable win.

With kick-off delayed by half an hour, the players and supporters from both sides joined together for a minute’s silence prior to the start. This was a mark of respect for the tragic and untimely deaths of Paul McNaughton and Grace Rush during the week, both of whom were heavily involved in the club.

Once the match did get underway, it was initially a tense affair. Neither side were able to get a foothold in the game, until Greystones did eventually get the opening try 15 minutes into the match.

Scrum-half David Baker took the ball out of a ruck on the left wing. He gave it to Killian Marmion, who played a beautiful pass to Ferdia Kenny out wide. The winger went down in the corner on the right wing to give his team their first try of the afternoon. Marmion was left with a difficult conversion, and it went well wide of the near post.

With time running out in the first half, Old Boys found a try of their own three minutes from the break. They were inside the opposing 22, and gradually made their way closer and closer to the line. Eventually, after plenty of phases, captain Tommy O’Hagan went over to tie the game up. Moli Faiva slotted over the conversion to give the visitors the lead.

With the clock in the red, the Stones regained their advantage with a second try. After his team had the ball in an attacking position for a couple of minutes, Matt O’Brien went over to restore Greystones’ lead. This time Marmion was successful from the tee, giving the home side a 12-7 lead at the break.

Just five minutes into the second period, the hosts very nearly got on the scoresheet once again. After a high tackle on the 10-metre line, Marmion made the brave decision to kick for goal from a long way out. He struck the ball just wide of the near post to keep it as a one-score game.

Just under an hour into the tie, Stones thought they had a third try. Tommy New kicked for touch from a penalty. After a quickly taken line-out, Danny Kenny went over for a try under the posts before the Derry men even knew the ball had been thrown in.

However, referee Paul O’Connor disallowed the try as he hadn’t told the home side they could take a quick line-out. When they did throw the ball in properly, it came to nothing, and the score remained unchanged.

But it was not long before Greystones did find a third try. Just five minutes after Kenny’s disallowed score, Baker picked the ball out of a ruck and found Kenny. The number eight played it to Ross Nicoll who went over in the corner. Marmion scored the conversion from a tough angle to give his side a 12-point lead.

’Stones put themselves in a great position five minutes after the try when Marmion slotted over a penalty. The kick was from a tight position, out wide on the 22, but the kicker did very well to put the hosts 15 points ahead. They were well on their way to victory now.

In the dying embers of the match, the home side went over for a fourth time to secure the all-important bonus point. With his side in possession in front of the posts, Marmion played a grubber kick into the in-goal area, which Andrew Lynch touched down.

Marmion kicked the conversion from straight in front of the posts. The clock went red while the fly half was lining up the kick, so Greystones ran out winners by a final score of 29-7.

The result puts the Stones six points clear of Galway Corinthians at the top of the table. Rainey have dropped down to fifth in the table, falling behind Belfast Harlequins who beat Enniscorthy with a bonus point on Saturday.

“It was a big occasion for us as a club,” said Greystones player-coach Danny Kenny after the game. “We had the McNaughtons here who we were representing. We just wanted to put in a big, together, family performance for them. If Paul McNaughton’s looking down, I think he would have enjoyed that game.”

He also looked forward to his side’s away match in Galway next week.

“Galwegians have been getting better and better every single week. Same as every other team we come up against, we’re going to treat them with respect.”

Kick off at Crowley Park for that game is at 2.30pm on Saturday, November 26. Rainey Old Boys are back in action at the same time as they host Wanderers at Hatrick Park.

Greystones: 15. Ross Nicoll, 14. Ferdia Kenny, 13. Andrew Lynch, 21. Matt O’Brien, 11. Tommy New, 10. Killian Marmion, 9. David Baker, 1. Iva Takatai, 2. Rob Byrne, 3. Conor Pearse, 4. Eoin Marmion, 5. Jack Dooley, 6. Ken Murphy, 7. Connor McAleer, 8. Danny Kenny. Replacements: 16. Michael Douglas, 17. Ben Diaper, 18. Mick Doyle, 19. Rob Connolly, 20. Mark Myler.

Rainey Old Boys: 15. Mickey O’Neill, 14. Damien McMurray, 13. Connor Fitzsimmons 12. Andrew Brown, 11. Cormac Devlin, 10. Moli Faiva, 9. Jonah Hastings, 1. Tommy O’Hagan, 2. Michael Nevin, 3. Aiden McSwiggan, 4. John McCusker, 5. Ronan McCusker, 6. Mark Lee, 7. Michael McCusker, 8. Connor Smyth. Replacements: 16. Ben McCulloch, 17. Andrew Nevin, 18. Adam Montgomery, 19. Lee Montgomery, 20. Scott McLean.

Referee: Paul O’Connor