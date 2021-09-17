Late surge sees Brilliant Bray topple Carnew after thriller

The Bray Emmets team ahead of the start of the under-16 'A' Shield final in Ballinakill.

A superb late burst of scoring from Bray Emmets helped them defeat Carnew and secure the under-16 ‘A’ Shield title after a thrilling battle in Ballinakill last Tuesday evening.

Ridiculously, and unfairly it has to be said, these same two teams would meet on Tuesday and Wednesday evening in finals in football and camogie with less than 24 hours between the start of both games and a day of school in the middle. The camogie final had originally been fixed for the previous Friday but that fixture had not worked out.

Nevertheless, both sides served up two cracking games in both codes with the honours shared, the football crown going to Bray while the camogie league honours were captured by Carnew Emmets with the championship meetings of these two talented squads, tussles that would be well worth watching.

Few would have held out much hope for Bray Emmets in the football final as they made their way to the sideline for the second water break trailing Carnew by four points at 1-11 to 2-4 after a fierce battle that raged up and down the field.

However, up stepped Anna Craig and Emma Nesbitt to put the finishing touches to a superb last quarter from the whole Bray team as they kept the Carnew girls scoreless and added a stunning 1-4 of their own, 1-3 of that from Craig who was on fire for most of this game.

It was Craig and Nesbitt who helped the winners get off to a flying start with an early 1-2 along with the opening point from Emily Ryan, Craig with the major after good work from Nesbitt while strong running Carnew midfielder Ciara Wafer fired over a point to lift her side.

The same player fired a rocket of a shot to the back of the Bray net after eight minutes and her midfield partner Katie Wafer added a point immediately afterwards as the pressure on the Bray kick-out started to pay dividends. 1-2 apiece.

There were some great battles all over the field in this game with both centre backs enjoying fine performances, Arrianna Zellar shining for Bray and Aoife Wafer proving solid for Carnew.

Bray sent in Rosa Lackey close to the end of the first water break with the job of limiting Katie Wafer’s influence on the game and the North Wicklow side finished the quarter superbly when Emma Nesbitt fired a screamer to the bottom of Julie Rawson’s net to open up a 2-2 to 1-2 lead.

Carnew responded very well after the restart with points from Ana Dragusin (two frees) and Emma Kinnear as Bray struggled to make any inroads into the Carnew defence with Aoife Wafer blocking Aoibhe Traynor superbly at one stage.

Further points from Molly Gregan and Yasmin Dagge left Carnew ahead by one at the half-time break, 1-7 to 2-3.

Their domination continued apace from the start of the second half with points from Dragusin (2), Ciara Wafer and Dagge opening up a five-point gap which was reduced by one when Emma Nesbitt pointed a free just before the second water break, 1-11 to 2-4.

The Bray recovery began immediately after the restart with constant pressure on the Carnew goal. Aoibhe Traynor had a shot for goal blocked and then fired wide, but you felt a major was coming and it arrived when Anna Craig gathered and rifled home low and hard to the bottom of the Carnew net. The tide was changing, and you could feel it.

Carnew were still looking to attack where possible but instead of registering a vital score here and there they ran into a dogged defence or fired wide of their target and Bray’s belief was growing by the minute.

Three fantastic points on the trot from Craig served to break Carnew hearts and when Nesbitt bombed over the last one the game was up, and the final whistle heralded great celebrations on the Bray side and heartbreak among the gallant Carnew players and supporters.

This was a quality game of football with some excellent skills and scores throughout. Standing out for Bray were Laura Doyle, April Harty, Ailbhe Whittle, Emma Nesbitt and Anna Craig.

For Carnew, they were well served by Laoise Doran, the Callaghan sisters, Tara Doran, Aoife, Ciara and Katie Wafer, Yasmin Dagge, Emma Kinnear and Ana Dragusin.

Bray Emmets: Ella Cummins; Robyn Lynch, Laura Doyle, Cara Mahony; Aimee McGlashan, Arrianna Zellar, Clodagh O’Keeffe; Martha Lackey, April Harty; Aoibhe Traynor, Ailbhe Whittle, Emily Ryan; Emma Nesbitt (1-3, 1f), Grace Redmond (0-1), Anna Craig (2-4). Subs: Rachael O’Brien, Katie Curran, Rosa Lordan, Rosa Lackey.

Carnew Emmets: Julie Rawson; Ciara Kennedy, Laoise Doran, Aoife Callaghan; Molly Gregan (0-1), Aoife Wafer, Tara Doran; Ciara Wafer (1-2), Katie Wafer (0-1); Faye Mulroe, Yasmin Dagge (0-2, 2f), Erin Callaghan; Emma Kinnear (0-1), Ana Dragusin (0-4, 2f), Lorna Simpson. Subs: Grace Cosgrave, Chloe Massey, Laura Mulroe, Caoimhe Kinsella Nolan, Hannah Mulroe.

Referee: John Bermingham