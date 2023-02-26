Late JP Hurley goal secures sweet victory for Wicklow over Division 4 table toppers Laois

Laois 2-10

Wicklow 2-12

The drive home from Portlaoise on Saturday night was a sweet one for Wicklow players and supporters after a late JP Hurley goal was enough to guarantee Oisin McConville’s men a wonderful victory over table toppers Laois in Laois Hire O’Moore Park and put the Garden County well and truly in the hunt for league promotion.

That same journey has been an arduous one on many occasions as Laois teams happily and mercilessly sent us packing over the years, but the energy and quality of the Wicklow’s second-half performance showed that while this crop of footballers are, as Oisin McConville is at pains to point out, a “work in progress”, they are steadily improving and showing that they are capable of so much more.

Wicklow have delivered in fits and starts in this Division 4 campaign and while they suffered a bad start in Portlaoise on Saturday night, the fact that they produced such an impressive second 35 having collapsed so disastrously against Sligo in Echelon Park in Aughrim would suggest that they are learning and uniting with each passing week.

There was so much to be pleased about from Laois Hire O’Moore Park, and granted, so much to work on without a shadow of a doubt.

Take Mark Jackson for example. Having missed four kicks at goal in that opening half the Baltinglass man showed what gumption he has when slotting over two significant scores early in the second half. The Laois press on the short kick-outs caused him headaches early on but he got great distance and accuracy into his long restarts and was a sound foundation for the evening.

The Wicklow defence was tested severely in the opening half especially as the Laois inside pair were sought with missile-like diagonal ball from the boots of Paul Kingston, Kieran Lillis and Kevin Swayne time and time again. But they stuck to their guns and five points from play is not a bad concession on a cold night in Portlaoise, and Eoin Murtagh, Malachy Stone, Karl Furlong, Paddy O’Keane, Zach Cullen and Andy Maher (until injured) put in huge shifts.

There’s very little that we can say about Dean Healy that hasn’t already been said. Constantly punching holes in the Laois half-back line, constantly driving at Billy Sheehan’s side, chipping in with another two points and upping the energy levels as the game wore on. The man is a machine.

Likewise for Podge O’Toole who played much of this game at centre-forward where he was keeping Mark Timmons company. The team captain was vital in this game, his physicality vital to the cause against a Laois side blessed with a fine collection of meaty athletes.

Huge credit to Jack Kirwan and Cathal Baker for their efforts on the wings while the attacking trio of Mark Kenny, Eoin D’Arcy and Kevin Quinn are really starting to find their feet, interchanging smoothly, making good runs into space, finding the runners and willing to take their men on when the chances arise.

And JP Hurley put in a fine shift in the trenches and then pops with as tasty a goal as you’ll ever see on 73 minutes to break Laois hearts and pretty much guarantee victory and a sweet little hop, skip and a jump up the league table.

Some 57 minutes before Hurley’s goal things weren’t looking so wonderful as Mark Barry slotted home a penalty past Mark Jackson after a foul on Brian Daly. A stray sideline ball back to the Wicklow goalkeeper had created the situation that allowed Daly through on goal and attempts to stop him resulted in Paddy Neilan spreading his arms wide. The funny thing was, the Laois attacker was caught in two (or maybe three) minds as he bore down on the Wicklow goal and maybe could have been kept out legally, but the Wicklow defenders weren’t to know that.

That major made it 1-1 to 0-0, a Wicklow wide, an effort hitting the Laois post and shot dropped short to Scott Osborne in the home side’s goal all that the visitors had to show for their efforts.

Wicklow’s patient build up helped create their opening score. Paddy O’Keane started the move and six passes later Kevin Quinn was firing over after exchanging with Andy Maher.

Worryingly, the Garden County would add two more wides to their tally but some of their approach play was impressive.

A blow on 20 minutes with Andy Maher leaving the fray and being replaced by Jacques McCall with the Barndarrig man building nicely on his fine showing against London, but Laois were out to 1-2 to 0-1 and Wicklow had yet to really start firing on all cylinders.

Laois would lose corner-forward Colm Murphy to injury after 22 with the attacker pulling up sharply when racing for a ball but they were 1-3 to 0-1 up shortly after when Mark Barry fired over a free that had been brought forward by referee Paddy Neilan.

Podge O’Toole profited from a loose Laois clearance and the Kiltegan man fed Mark Kenny who grabbed Wicklow’s second score after 27 minutes.

A bomb from Mark Barry from distance made it 1-4 to 0-2 and while Eoin D’Arcy pointed from a free to reduce the deficit after 31, Wicklow would also drop several balls short to Osborne and chalk up another wide in what was becoming a slightly disappointing half in terms of scoring.

But then Jack Kirwan gave Wicklow a vital boost almost at the death of the opening half. Karl Furlong started the move, winning a line ball and finding Eoin Murtagh who went long to Podge O’Toole. The Kiltegan man picked out Paddy O’Keane who fired on to Eoin D’Arcy who played a one-two with O’’Toole before firing long to Kirwan on the edge of the square. The Baltinglass man made contact, but the effort came off the post and he was there to finish home sweetly low and hard past Osborne, 1-4 to 1-3 at the break with Wicklow creating enough chances to be ahead by four or five and giving Laois at least 1-1.

Three Wicklow attacks early in the second half were lost to the Laois defence and Kieran Lillis and Eoin Lowry opened up a three-point gap with two tasty scores, but Mark Jackson hit back from a 45 with six gone and the scene was set for a cracking second half.

Jackson (free) and Kevin Quinn (free) drew the sides level as Wicklow started taking control of the contest and Paddy O’Keane made and finished a superb score that involved Dean Healy and Podge O’Toole to send Wicklow in front after 12, 1-7 to 1-6, but the score was all about the run from O’Keane. Pure quality.

Jackson’s long kickouts with the breeze were finding their targets, and after 15 that target was Podge O’Toole who showed fine reflexes to touch the breaking ball with his foot and allow Dean Healy gather. Healy went long to Kevin Quinn who was fouled by Robert Piggott and the Blessington man did the needful.

Dean Healy put three between the sides after 18 with Eoin Murtagh, Zach Cullen, Malachy Stone and Karl Furlong all impressing at the back as the tension started to rise in Portlaoise.

Jacques McCall forced Sean O’Flynn to overcarry and prevented a score but the Laois side, roared on by a somewhat uncomfortable home support, closed to within one after 23 of the second half with two points from Paul Kingston.

A superb reflex save from Scott Osborne from an Eoin D’Arcy flick after 24 threatened to be a huge moment in this game and one that Wicklow might have to look back on with regret, especially with Laois levelling moments later through Kevin Swayne.

Jackson went long again from the restart, finding Cathal Baker with space in front of him down the middle. He sent it out to Zach Cullen who fired on to Karl Furlong. Eoin D’Arcy took the ball from the Baltinglass man and fed Podge O’Toole who was fouled, and Eoin D’Arcy fired over to push Wicklow back in front.

Back came Laois but Paddy O’Keane disrupted a dangerous attack and put the wheels in motion for a move that ended with Dean Healy lashing over off the outside of his right to make it 1-11 to 1-9 with 31 gone.

Osborne, having gone short successfully for most of his restarts was now going for distance and finding some joy, Kingston rifling over a free won from this source.

Wicklow went wide after 69 but Mark Kenny won and pointed his own free as the clock struck 70 and Laois lost corner-back Sean Greene to a black card.

The home side won a 45 in their next attack, but Kingston dropped it short to the hands of Dean Healy who was by now hitting full speed and delivering maximum impact.

McConville’s men were playing confidently but ever so slightly worryingly in defence but they broke up the field with Dean Healy, Cillian McDonald, Mark Kenny and Cian O’Sullivan involved before O’Sullivan fed the ball across the square and it broke to JP Hurley who stroked home beautifully to the bottom corner with 38 of the second half gone and making it 2-12 to 1-10.

Laois attacked with gusto as many of their supporters headed for the gates. They dropped short to Jackson and in their next move won a penalty which Barry dispatched sweetly.

But time ran out, and Paddy Neilan sounded the final whistle to the delight of the Wicklow players and supporters.

The league leaders had been defeated on their home turf, Wicklow had five points on the board, and all was right with the world.

Laois: Scott Osborne; Sean Greene, Trevor Collins, Robert Piggott; Sean O’Flynn, Mark Timmons, Dylan Kavanagh; Kieran Lillis (0-1), Kevin Swayne (0-1); Mark Barry (2-3, 3f, 2pen), Paul Kingston (0-3, 2f), Patrick O’Sullivan; Eoin Lowry (0-2), Brian Daly, Colm Murphy. Subs: Niall Corbet for C Murphy (22, inj), Damon Larkin for B Daly (H/T), Padraig Kirwan for D Kavanagh (53).

Wicklow: Mark Jackson (0-2, 1 45, 1f) (Baltinglass); Malachy Stone (Barndarrig), Eoin Murtagh (Dunlavin), Karl Furlong (Baltinglass); Andy Maher (AGB), Paddy O’Keane (0-1) (St Patrick’s), Zach Cullen Avondale); Dean Healy (0-2) (St Patrick’s), Podge O’Toole (Kiltegan); Cathal Baker (Avondale), JP Hurley (1-0) (AGB), Jack Kirwan (1-0) (Baltinglass); Mark Kenny (0-2, 1f) (Ballymanus), Kavin Quinn (0-3, 2f) (Blessington), Eoin D’Arcy (0-2, 2f) (Tinahely). Subs: Jacques McCall for A Maher (20), Cillian McDonald for M Stone (65), Cian O’Sullivan for E D’Arcy (69).

Referee: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon)