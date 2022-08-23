Late goal puts Bray Wanderers out of the Eddie Wallace Cup

The Bray Wanderers U14 side who bowed out of the Eddie Wallace Cup last weekend.

Bray Wanderers 1

Wexford Youths 2

An injury time score saw Bray bow out of the U14 Eddie Wallace Cup last weekend.

The Wicklow club led 1-0 midway through the second third at a windy Carlisle Grounds on Saturday afternoon.

But Wexford levelled before the hour mark then snatched a 91st minute winner.

Playing with the aid of the breeze, the Slaneysiders went close in the tenth minute. Slipped clear by Brian Flannery, Ryan Collins’ shot was brilliantly turned out for a corner by Liam Billings.

Wanderers came into the tie late in the first third.

After good approach play by Darragh Sherlock in the 27th minute, Cristiano Bramley low effort across the face of goal from the right narrowly missed the far post.

Just over a minute later, Bramley found Ethan Doyle wide left. His cross picked put Billy O’Neill whose close-range volley went over the bar under pressure from away goalkeeper Kenny Murphy.

Both Bramley (36) and Collins (42) shot wide and over before Bray took the lead in style in the 55th minute.

Kenny’s clearance held up in the win and was gathered by sub Billy Martin. He strode forward to hit a swerving 22-yard left footed shot that dipped into the far right corner of the net.

It took another fine foot block save Billings on 51 to deny Collins. But in the 57thminute, the away outfit equalised.

From a free in the Wexford half, the dropping ball was missed by a Wanderers defender. Collins got in behind to scoop a low finish in from 12-yards

Eight minutes into the final third, the Slaneysiders had another opportunity.

Stephen Murphy’s free from the left right footed was met by a Wanderers player’ header. It dropped near the left end-line with Darragh Buttle sending back into the six-yard area. The ball rebounded to sub Caleb Watters only for Billings to make a great reaction tip-over save.

With extra time looking, Wexford won it in the 91st minute.

Murphy hung up a free wide right. Billings claimed it under his bar. But under pressure from two opponents, parried. It led to a scramble before Buttle forced the ball over the line.

The two teams are due to me again on Saturday, August 27. This time at Ballycorus in Tier 2 of Phase 2 of the EA Spirts National Underage League. Kick-off is set for noon.

Bray Wanderers: Liam Billings; Tadgh Worthington, Noah Byrne, Callum Kenna, Evan Lynch; Sean Howard, Darragh Sherlock; Adam Keane, Cristiano Bramley, Ethan Doyle; Billy O’Neill. Subs: Ryan Bell, Jake Fulton, Jake O’Neill, Billy Martin, Max Free, Jack Maguire.

Wexford FC: Kenny Murphy; Alex Norval, Ryan Butler, Jayden O’Leary, Luke Colley; Stephen Murphy, Brian Flannery; Ryan Wycherly, Matthew Drought, Darragh Buttle; Ryan Collins. Subs: Angus Tierney, Conor Doyle, Sean Stamp, Dara Conway, Noah Byrne, Caleb Watters,

Referee: Reuben Collins (Wicklow ISRS)