Late Conor Byrne goal sends Annacurra through to the IFC decider at the expense of Hollywood

Annacurra 1-11

Hollywood 1-9

A late goal from Conor Byrne secured a dramatic victory for Annacurra over Hollywood in the D’Arcy Sand Intermediate football championship semi-final and leaves Joe Murphy’s men 60 minutes away from a return to the top table of club football in Wicklow in 2023.

Byrne’s poacher finish came 35 minutes into the second half and pushed Annacurra two points clear of Hollywood with only moments remaining on a beautiful afternoon in the County Grounds.

The chance arose when substitute Stephen Murphy drove in a high ball that dropped down hard under the crossbar to Hollywood goalkeeper Colin Tutty. Tutty made contact with the ball, but it spilled into the path of Byrne who finished with aplomb much to the delight of the Annacurra players, mentors and supporters who all realised that Hollywood had very little hope of mounting a comeback at that late stage.

The lively Byrne was electric in this game, bagging 1-4 from play, three points in the first half when scores were desperately hard to come by as both sides played a cagey and tactical opening 30 minutes that ended with the sides level at 0-4 apiece.

While that late goal snatched the victory in the end, it was the assured kicking of Frank Clune that kept Annacurra within sight of a Hollywood side who looked to be kicking on during the second half.

Indeed, the talented Annacurra sharpshooter singlehandedly dragged Joe Murphy’s side back from the brink after Hollywood’s Matthew Kelly had fired home to the back of Bob Fitzgerald’s net 18 minutes into the second half to push Jarlath Gilroy’s side three points clear.

Clune, who emerged from the dressing rooms at half-time sporting a pair of charcoal grey leggings and who was yet to score, fired over a peach from play, a bomb of a free and another from play to bring Annacurra level once again by the 30th minute with a long stoppage in between for an injury to Mikey Healy. We’re not saying it had anything to do with the leggings, but they certainly didn’t seem to hinder him in any way.

Annacurra set out to hold and frustrate Hollywood from the very start of this game and then hit them on the counter-attack by seeking their inside forwards with long ball. A double sweeper system was deployed for the opening quarter, and this worked a treat for a time with Jarlath Gilroy’s men only managing to grab their first score in the 18th minute, that from the boot of PJ O’Keeffe.

Paul McDonald was wearing number 6 but was deployed at full-back with Alan Byrne stationed at centre-back but in a sweeping role while midfielder Martin O’Brien dropped to pick up Luka Harney. Stephen Murphy was named at corner-forward but emerged out the field leaving Conor Byrne and John Moran inside to cause damage.

The Annacurra ploy worked a treat for a time, fueled by wicked ball from out the field when the chances arose. Hollywood ran into major difficulties when launching attacks with Glen Austin, Alan Byrne, James Keenan, Pauric Doyle and Sean Weld all very busy.

Stephen Murphy was the first to supply a missile to Conor Byrne and the corner-forward split the sticks at the Rednagh Hill end for the opening score of the game.

A wide from Clune was followed by a point from a mark from Byrne, the ball supplied by the very impressive Martin O’Brien who put in a monstrous shift around the middle of the field.

Hollywood attacked but found only Alan Byrne and a wasteful period followed, ended by a lovely score from Conor Byrne after a ball from Sean Weld with 17 gone, Hollywood yet to score.

The clever PJ O’Keeffe grabbed their opener 60 seconds late but followed it up with their second wide of the afternoon.

Jarlath Gilroy’s men seemed to push up on the Annacurra sweepers around this time and the flow of the game started to benefit them from here on in.

Mikey Healy dropped a shot short to Bob Fitzgerald, but Healy made up for his error by robbing possession back, feeding Ryan Mulvey who dropped over delightfully to make it 0-3 to 0-2 in what was a real dogfight of a game.

Hollywood coughed up another attack to the experienced Alan Byrne but when Stephen Kearney got a chance moments later, he wouldn’t waste it and the sides were level.

A turnover of Hollywood possession led to a swift Annacurra attack that ended with a fine score for midfielder Martin O’Brien and Murphy’s men had the lead again.

That lead didn’t last long, however. Charlie Chamney fed Stephen Kearney who could have taken a mark but didn’t, choosing instead to supply a pass to Ryan Mulvey who picked out PJ O’Keeffe for the leveler after 25, 0-4 to 0-4.

Two wides for Annacurra and a wide and a shot dropped short to Bob Fitzgerald by Hollywood took us up to the break with Annacurra going to enjoy whatever breeze there was in the second half.

Kevin Healy entered the fray at the break for Annacurra in place of John Moran and he enjoyed a very productive second half.

Hollywood started brighter, Ross Tyrrell firing over after sloppy defensive play from Annacurra.

But they recovered well. Healy supplied Conor Byrne with a beautiful pass for a mark and he fired over while Frank Clune added a lovely effort off the left and a point from a free won by Byrne to leave it 0-7 to 0-5 in favour of Annacurra.

Stephen Kearney pulled one back for Hollywood, but they added two wides in as many minutes before Frank Clune split the posts with another free for a foul on that man Healy, 0-8 to 0-6, seven gone.

A mark from Harry Houlihan saw home drive long for Eoin Burke but Alan Byrne robbed only to see the move end with Conor Byrne firing wide after quality defending from Shane Kelly.

Hollywood started to improve all over the field at this stage, adding points from Cian Tyrrell and Ryan Mulvey to draw level at 0-8 apiece and when Matthew Kelly fired home after Bob Fitzgerald had saved superbly from Mulvey, Annacurra were looking in serious bother.

But they stuck to their guns and back themselves. A very clever move from a 45 that saw Bob Fitzgerald come up to kick only to go short to Clune ended with the full-forward firing over a wicked score and he added two more (one free) to level after a long stoppage for an injury to Mikey Healy who required his head to be heavily bandaged.

Hollywood pushed ahead through PJ O’Keeffe, their last score of the game, and when Clune saw his effort from a free go wide with the help of the outside of the upright, things looked dire for Annacurra.

But wait. Pressure from Clune on the ball won a turnover for Joe Murphy’s men. Clune fed the excellent Martin O’Brien who picked out Dylan Doyle. Doyle found Stephen Murphy who hoisted up a bomb that dropped into the sun-stung eyes of Colin Tutty. The ball spilled and Conor Byrne was on hand to bulge the net and send the Annacurra faithful bezerk with joy.

There were 35 minutes on the clock at that stage, with six announced to be added on.

Hollywood attacked but PJ O’Keeffe went wide. Annacurra came hunting. Luka Harney picked up a black card from referee Kieron Kenny and there would be little time for anything else as the final whistle sent Annacurra through to the IFC county final where, going on this performance, they will be seriously hard beaten.

Annacurra: Bob Fitzgerald; James Keenan, Paul McDonald, Glen Austin; Pauric Doyle, Alan Byrne, Sean Weld; Martin O’Brien (0-1), Evan Doyle; Shane O’Keeffe, Dylan Doyle (0-1), John Moran; Conor Byrne (2-4, 2m), Frank Clune (0-6, 3f), Stephen Murphy. Subs: Kevin Healy for J Moran (h/t), Stephen Murphy for S Murphy (35), Michael Healy for S O’Keeffe (51), Shane McAllister for M Healy (36)

Hollywood: Colin Tutty; Shane Kelly, Donnacha Halpin, Harry Houlihan (0-1); Ross Tyrrell (0-1), Luka Harney, Michael Healy; Cian Tyrrell (0-1), Kaelan Burke; Charlie Chamney, PJ O’Keeffe (0-2), Conal Byrne; Ryan Mulvey (0-2), Stephen Kearney (0-2), Eoin Burke. Subs: Matthew Kelly (1-0) for E Burke (40), John Teehan Burke for C Chamney (46), Harry Wilson for K Burke (52)

Referee: Kieron Kenny (Tinahely)