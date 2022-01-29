Late Bohs goal sinks Seagulls in useful pre-season battle

Bohemians 1

Bray Wanderers 0

There are only 16 days until the serious business begins for Bray Wanderers, so every minute of pre-season action is important; even if it ends in defeat as it did at the AUL Complex on Friday evening.

Having slain one Dublin giant the week before, the Seagulls fell to a late Kris Twardek strike at the windy Clonshaugh venue.

In total, Pat Devlin used 23 different players on Friday evening – one of whom was Greystones man Karl Manahan whose signing was inadvertently revealed when he came off the bench.

Conor Clifford – fresh from a break in Dubai – featured for the first time in an experienced starting XI that saw Hugh Douglas sporting the captain’s armband.

While Shamrock Rovers may have fielded an experimental XI against Devlin’s side, Keith Long had stars such as Liam Burt, Dawson Devoy and Ali Coote in his starting side and they showed their class in flashes throughout the contest.

Burt was responsible for the first moment of note after 13 minutes. Kevin Knight had powered forward from left-back but was dispossessed. Bohs broke quickly and Burt spun on the ball wonderfully before feeding the overlapping Devoy. His cross/cum shot failed to find Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe or the net.

Five minutes later, after good initial defensive work from Knight, he was unlucky to see a defensive header skid off his head and land kindly for Burt but from a tight angle, he failed to beat Michael Byrne who deflected the ball to safety with his foot.

Shortly after, midfielder Jordan Doherty let fly from the edge of the area and whistled no more than a foot wide of Kelly’s goal.

Bohs once again showed how rapid they can be on the counter after 26 minutes.

Moments earlier, Callum Thompson was probing and threatening in the Bohs box but quick as a flash, the Gypsies swarmed up the other end Junior poked wide from an Ali Coote cross.

On the stroke of half-time, the impressive Sean Callan sliced his clearance under pressure and Burt almost punished him as he spanked a first-time shot from the left of the area that almost dipped in at the far corner.

Pat Devlin made four alterations at the break with Newtown’s Keith Dalton, Greystones’ Karl Manahan, Ben Feeney and Paul Fox replacing Conor Knight, Vilius Labutis, Kurtis Byrne and Callum Thompson respectively.

Conor Clifford – in the thick of the action as always – was on the end of a rather crunching tackle just outside the Bohs box which saw the offender booked. Clifford took responsibility for the set-piece himself and saw his smash deflect off the wall and flash wide with Tadhg Ryan wrong-footed.

The corner that his shot earned saw Dalton whip in, and Douglas made absolutely sure that he and he alone would get on the end of it, and he was very frustrated as his looping header sailed over.

Dean Zambra, Kieran ‘Marty’ Waters, Zac O’Neill and Jack Hudson entered the fray on 62 minutes and with Bohs also ringing the changes, the tie was petering towards a stalemate until Bohs struck with four minutes remaining as Canadian Kris Twardek netted after good work on the right flank.

The Seagulls will be back in action on Wednesday, February 2, as they take on Drogheda United.

Bohemians Starting XI: Tadhg Ryan; Max Murphy, Grant Horton, James Finnerty, Tyreke Wilson; Liam Burt, Jordan Doherty, Dawson Devoy, Stephen Mallon; Ali Coote; Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe.

Bray Wanderers: Michael Kelly; Dan Blackbyrne, Hugh Douglas, Sean Callan, Kevin Knight; Conor Knight, Vilius Labutis, Conor Clifford, Callum Thompson; Kurtis Byrne, Rob Manley. Subs: Keith Dalton for C. Knight (H/T); Karl Manahan for Labutis (H/T); Ben Feeney for Byrne (H/T); Paul Fox for Thompson (H/T); Dean Zambra for Clifford (62); Kieran ‘Marty’ Waters for Manley (62); Zac O’Neill for Blackbyrne (62); Jack Hudson for Callan (62); Darragh Lynch for Feeney (76); Eoin Massey for Fox (76); Dean Casey for K. Knight (H/T); Ben Feeney for Douglas (86); Ben Clark for Kelly (88).

Venue: Aul Complex

