Laragh to host Wicklow Athletics Off-Road Championship race

THE Wicklow Athletics Off-Road Championship is coming to Laragh on August 20 starting from 9.30 a.m. and with finishers expected from 10.20 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The races start and finish at Laragh GAA grounds.

The clubs of Wicklow will be competing for individual and team honours across various age categories as part of the Derrybawn Woods 10k race, which is open for entry to the public, and on the same day as the Run the Ridge 20k event, which raises funds for Glendalough Athletics Club and the juvenile section of Laragh GAA Club.

There’ll be an option to support and cheer on the runners both down at the GAA grounds and out on the route, with the bird-gate zig-zags will be a particularly good spot.

There will be the usual category and individual prizes as well.

If you want to run yourself and are a Wicklow Club athlete then visit https://www.myrunresults.com/…/wicklow…/4530/details

Runners who are not members of Wicklow Athletics clubs can register at https://worldsmarathons.com/marathon/run-the-ridge