Laragh GAA Club enjoy a night of super celebration

Members of the Laragh Junior 'A' football championship winning team at the Laragh GAA dinner dance in Lynham's of Laragh.

The Laragh GAA Club committee members pictured with Senator Pat Casey and Wicklow GAA Coaching Officer Christopher Fox at the Laragh GAA Club dinner dance in Lynham's of Laragh.

Laragh GAA Club enjoyed a super night of celebration last Saturday when they held their sold-out dinner dance at Lynham’s Hotel.

The presentation of the medals to the 2022 Junior ‘A’ football championship winning team was a key part of the evening but the night was also a coming together of a community and a uniting of friends and family ahead of another busy season.

“Thank you to everyone who came to our night of celebration on Saturday evening,” said the club. “Thanks to Christopher Fox from the County Board who presented each of our players their Junior ‘A’ championship medals. Thanks to Patrick Casey who presented our in-house awards, thanks to our MC on the night Richard Cullen as well as Ger and Ciara Duffy for the music.

“Special thanks to all the staff in Lynham’s Hotel for their fantastic service and food. Also, to all the local business who sponsored the event,” they added.

Some of the main awards on the night included Mark Cullen collecting the player of the year trophy, Alex Olohan being named as the young player of the year, Ann Kinsella picking up a deserved club person of the year gong and John Nolan being honoured as top scorer in the Junior ‘A’ championship.