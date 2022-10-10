Laragh celebrates after precious championship final victory over Blessington!

Laragh 1-10

Blessington 0-9

The deafening roar that went up when the final whistle sounded in the Fitzgerald Kitchens Junior ‘A’ football championship final told you all you needed to know about what this victory meant to not just the Laragh players but to the entire community.

This win went beyond a game of football or promotion to Intermediate ranks. This moment was about more than a four-point victory over a brave and classy Blessington side. It went far beyond a superb performance from Paddy Molloy’s soldiers.

This was profound. A chance for a community to take another step on a long journey of healing, the letting in of another chink of light to chase away the darkness, a scattering of the tear-heavy clouds.

To anyone driving past the County Grounds on Saturday, this was just a football game. To the people of Laragh this was a precious moment where grief and sadness and loss drifted away on the soft October breeze and were briefly replaced by broad smiles, tears of joy, unity, life-affirmingly tight hugs, and friendships, already forged unbreakable over years of GAA battles together, driven deep into the soul of every single player and mentor and supporter.

The pictures of this day will hang on walls or be pasted in scrapbooks for generations to come and on those moments in the future when someone might pause and look upon the heroes of 2022 a warm glow will fill their hearts and the happiness of this magical day in Aughrim and the precious memories of baby Archie Merrigan and Cathal Lynham will be a soothing balm where once a heartbreaking wound was suffered.

“It doesn’t make everything right, but we needed this. Laragh needed this,” was how Peter Merrigan tried to explain what this win meant to himself and Caitriona, the Merrigan and Lynham families and the wider community of that beautiful village nestling snugly among the Wicklow hills.

“Not only my own Archie, but for the Lynham family who were bereaved this year as well. A small community, it hurt so much for everyone. Hopefully this lifts a little cloud over the village,” he added.

Held high and lovingly in Peter’s arms is little Peadar, a dote, who wonders what this stranger is doing holding a phone up to his warrior father as a green and gold family celebrate on the pitch in Aughrim. Peadar is watching Annacurra warming up ahead of the IFC final behind his father’s shoulder. He senses this is his moment to speak on behalf of the Merrigan family. His voice is a tonic.

“Daddy, are they playing without you?”

“No, that’s another team,” Peadar. The legs won’t go anymore,” laughed Peter.

Community is the one word that keeps springing to mind when we reflect on this occasion. Five years ago, when Laragh climbed this mountain, the scenes were outstanding, with players climbing the fence and punching the air with delight as the supporters rejoiced, but Saturday’s celebrations seemed so much more appreciated or profound.

“(The community) is unbelievably key here,” said Peter when we reflect upon the support and the roof-lifting roar that greeted the final whistle.

“I thought five years ago that it was madness, but this means a lot to everyone. It means a lot. There were lads who came back for this this year. They might have only got a minute or two, but they came back to help the whole squad. And that’s what it is, it’s a whole team performance,” said Peter.

To get to those celebrations, Peter and his Laragh colleagues had to get past Eoin Phibbs’ Blessington, a side littered with quality footballers and who came through tough battles to get to the county final.

But Laragh started the game clinically and brilliantly, John Nolan drifting over a free before Mark Cullen and Nolan again, from distance, wrenched open a 0-3 to 0-0 lead.

Laragh had the wind in the first half and were making it count, stretching the Blessington defence and proving superbly organised at the back themselves.

Conor Richardson managed to breach that barrier for Blessington’s opener, but Mark Cullen would punish a poor restart only for Sean Mescall to get on the end of a class move to grab Blessington’s second, 0-4 to 0-2, 10 gone.

Then Laragh moved up several gears. Nolan (free), Mark Cullen, and David Miley with two peaches drove Laragh out to a 0-8 to 0-2 lead with 16 gone. Blessington hit three wides and dropped a shot short.

Laragh maintained their dominance in open play but could only register two wides for the remainder of the half and the sides retired to the dressing rooms with Laragh up by six and looking very comfortable although expecting a Blessington backlash no doubt.

Eoin Phibbs made three changes during the interval, bringing on Barry Murphy, Lucas Sarkauskas and Conor Kenny and they started relatively brightly when goalkeeper Robert Walsh ended a threatening Laragh move and Jordan Nolan swinging over at the dressing room end.

Then came a huge moment in the game. A Laragh attack involving Peter Merrigan, Mark Cullen and Eric Olohan ended with referee Ciaran Goff spreading the arms wide for a penalty and Mark Miley converted with style to open up a seemingly unassailable 1-9 to 0-3 advantage.

But nobody mentioned that to Blessington. They reacted superbly. Players like Luke O’Brien, Conall O Gallchobhair, Martin Shannon and Jordan Nolan all stepped up to the plate and bit by bit, inch by inch, they started chipping away at the Laragh lead and confidence.

Martin Shannon pointed on 11, Jordan Nolan on 15 (free). Luke O’Brien made it 0-6 to 1-9 but they were also registering wides in between all these scores and that would prove very costly come the final whistle.

The Blues closed to within four by the 21st minute, Martin Shannon and Nolan (free) bringing them to within sight of the Laragh men who were under pressure but not looking like conceding a game-changing goal at any stage thanks to their excellent defensive cover.

Paddy Molloy introduced James Nolan for the injured Alan Smyth, Stephen Conway for Aaran Lynham and the vastly experienced Myles Conway for Eric Olohan at various stages during the second half, one forced replacement but the others shrewd deployments.

Laragh needed a score, and badly. The easy confidence that moved among the crowd in the stand early in the second half was now replaced with real concern at this Blessington revival.

John Nolan fed Myles Conway. Conway exchanged with David McDonald who slipped it to David Miley. The half-forward enjoyed a one-two with Stephen Conway and the ball was over the bar, 1-10 to 0-8, 29 gone.

Blessington went wide at the other end, but David McDonald was lost to a black card.

Blessington attacked but Laragh got back to disrupt.

Back came the Blues. Conall O Gallchobhair winning a ball he had little right to and starting a move that ended with a James Dooley ball being claimed by the Laragh defence in one of those season-defining moments.

A charge by a Laragh man gives Blessington a free and Jordan Nolan converts. Four between them.

Blessington come hunting for that precious goal, but Laragh have decided that it’s not going to happen today. A long ball is gathered by Damien Hanlon, leg strapped to within an inch of its life, and he gallops out of danger and the final whistle sounds.

A roar that hasn’t been heard in Aughrim for quite some time erupts. Pain, loss, hurt, emptiness, despair, grief all momentarily washed away by the achievement of a band of brothers and the support of a community.

Life is damn hard sometimes, beyond cruel on occasion but, on days like this, it can be a thing of real beauty.

Laragh: Alan Smyth; Craig McCoy, Adnrew Brancato, Luke Kearney; Alex Olohan, Andrew Kenny, Aaran Lynham; David McDonald, Damien Hanlon; John Nolan (0-4, 2f), Eric Olohan, David Miley (0-3); Peter Merrigan, Mark Miley (1-0, pen), Mark Cullen (0-3). Sub: Stephen Conway for A Lynham (54), Myles Conway for E Olohan (58)2, Steve Olohan for J Nolan (64), John Murphy for D Miley (64).

Blessington: Robert Walsh; Liam Phibbs, Luke O’Brien (0-1), James Dooley; Ethan Cotter, Conall O Gallchobhair, Cillian Bailey; James Kearns, Thomas Fisher; Martin Shannon (0-2), Sean Mescall (0-1), Ruairi Finan; Aaron Curran, Jordan Nolan (0-4, 3f), Conor Richardson (0-1). Subs: Barry Murphy for L Phibbs (H/T), Lukas Sarkauskas for S Mescall (H/T), Conor Kenny or C Bailey (H/T), Sean Price for T Fisher (59).

Referee: Ciaran Goff (Glenealy)