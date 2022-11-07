Laragh bow out of Leinster Junior football championship at the hands of quality Castletown

The Laragh bench look on during their Leinster Junior club championship clash with Castletown of Meath.

Laragh 0-7

Castletown (MH) 2-19

Going in at six points apiece at the break in the AIB Leinster Junior football championship quarter-final in Echelon Park Aughrim you wondered how Laragh would manage to hold a very decent looking Castletown side from Meath who would have the wind at their backs in the second half on Saturday afternoon last.

The fact that the Royal County side won the second half by 2-13 to 0-1 will tell you all you need to know about how difficult Paddy Molloy’s charges found the challenge in that second 30 as the visitors punished the Wicklow champions time and time again.

Scoring 2-19 (2-13 from play) in a football match on the first week in November after weeks of incessant rain takes some doing, and this Castletown side made it look very easy with their classy footballers such as Rian McConnell at midfield, Adam Matthews, Kevin Ross and Declan Cribbin all causing Laragh massive headaches over the course of the hour.

Laragh couldn’t take advantage of the strong wind in the first half, scoring only three points from play as Castletown shut them down through fine performances from full-back Evan Hoey and Shane Hoey at centre-back. The Garden County side registered four wides in the first half as well.

The game was 13 minutes old by the time Laragh grabbed their opener, that from a free from John Nolan, at which point Castletown were ahead by 0-3 to 0-1 through points from McConnell (free), Kevin Ross and Darren Finney from a tight angle.

A Kevin Ross free for Castletown, who were well supported in Echelon Park Aughrim it has to be said, was followed by an outstanding point from David Miley off the outside of his left boot from distance with 16 gone.

Two Castletown points sandwiched a fine Mark Miley score after good work from John Nolan and Mark Cullen, but Darren Finney replied with the last score of the half for the Meath men with 23 gone.

Laragh produced a strong last seven minutes of the half with a super score from Marck Cullen and two John Nolan frees but Castletown were almost in for a goal at the death only for Kevin Ross’ strike to be blocked in the square.

Laragh’s deployment of Peter Merrigan in his usual role of sweeper freed up Castletown’s Adam Matthews at the other end and he would go on to have a superb game, especially in the second half as he dictated affairs from deep having pushed up on the Laragh man for most of the first half.

The Meath men attacked from the very start of the second half, but Laragh goalkeeper Shane Duffy saved smartly from the dangerous Kevin Ross with 30 seconds on the clock.

The game was as good as over by the end of the third quarter as Castletown moved 0-13 to 0-6 ahead, with Rian McConnell slotting three superb frees while they had points from play from Killian Price, Declan Cribbin and two from Kevin Ross (one 45).

Laragh’s only score in the second half arrived after 24 minutes through a John Nolan free with Paddy Molloy bringing Mark Miley further out the field as he looked for his side to get on more possession and threaten the Castletown goal against the wind.

The outstanding Declan Cribbin at corner-forward for Castletown tormented the Laragh defence in the last quarter, scoring some magnificent points and grabbing the first of their two goals late on, Kevin Ross adding the second after gathering a Shane Duffy restart before lobbing the Laragh netminder with a wonderfully audacious effort that kind of summed up Laragh’s day.

A fully deserved victory for Castletown but Laragh can look back on 2022 as a fantastic season and can hold their heads high as they enjoy a well-earned break before getting back on the horse for a shot at the Intermediate championship next year.

Laragh: Shane Duffy; Craig McCoy, Andrew Brancato, Luke Kearney; Alex Olohan, David McDonald, Stephen Conway; Steve Olohan, Damien Hanlon; John Nolan (0-4, 4f), Eric Olohan, David Miley (0-1); Peter Merrigan, Mark Miley (0-1), Mark Cullen (0-1. Subs: Gary Cullen for S Olohan (49), Dan Power for S Conway (49), Stephen Curley for L Kearney (58).

Castletown: Jonathan Ginnitty; Noel Smyth, Evan Hoey, Adam Matthews (0-1); Killian Price (0-1), Shane Hoey, Eoin Reid; Rian McConnell (0-5, 3f), Killian Smyth; Darren Finney (0-3), Gerard Farrelly, Damien Ginnitty; Mark Kelly, Kevin Ross (1-5, 2f, 1 45), Declan Cribbin (1-4). Subs: Seamus Doherty for D Ginnitty (44), Robert Hoey for M Kelly (54), Killian Markey for G Farrelly (54), Cormac Farrelly for S Hoey (56).

Referee: Kieran Harris (Kildare)