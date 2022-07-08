Kurtis Byrne bags sweet winner for Seagulls against Athlone Town

Athlone Town 1

Bray Wanderers 2

For the first time in six weeks, Bray Wanderers have rediscovered their winning touch as they once again got the better of basement side Athlone Town.

It was the Seagulls’ fourth success of the campaign and lifts them to 21 points after 22 games played. But it failed to lift any gloom about their play-off prospects with Wexford FC and Treaty United also picking up impressive victories on the same night.

Ex-Athlone man Kurtis Byrne found himself back in the starting line-up and he would net the winner against his former employers. Ben Feeney had headed Bray in front early in the second half, but Athlone fought back almost immediately to set the stage for Byrne to haunt his former club.

A tasty pass through the heart of the Bray defence from Daniel Dobbin released Adam Lennon in behind. He cut back inside Conor McManus and tried to bend one to the far corner but got his angles wrong.

On 15 minutes, a clever, disguised pass from Eoin Massey found Kurtis Byrne. He chipped a dangerous cross to the far post which had Athlone goalkeeper Vladislav Velikin scrambling but it found neither the net nor a team-mate as it drifted inches wide.

With Thomas Oluwa around, there is a constant threat, and he showed his pace in the 17th minute to get in down the left. He looked to square to an in-rushing team-mate, but Ben Feeney had tracked the run brilliantly and slid in to turn it behind.

Oluwa lost out minutes later to a very determined Dan Blackbyrne. The Enniskerry man then immediately got his head up and whipped in a wonderful, deep cross to Paul Fox. The winger met it on the volley and steered it wide before realising the linesman’s flag was raised.

It was a largely lacklustre affair, but Oluwa could have sparked it into life. Gary Armstrong sent the attacker racing clear with a fine pass. McGuinness raced from his goal to meet Oluwa and it seemed to panic Oluwa who took it to close to the shot-stopper who pulled off the save.

Lennon was enjoying a great tussle with Bray left-back McManus. On 40 minutes, Lennon drifted in off the right and shrugged off his marker’s attentions. He tried to squeeze an effort in at the near post but only found the side netting.

The hosts wanted a penalty on 42 minutes. Ex-Liverpool youngster Glen McAuley had possession inside the area and Eoin Massey definitely had a couple of tugs of his jersey. McAuley laid it off to Armstrong and appealed for a penalty. While referee Marc Lynch was ignoring his pleas, Armstrong dummied his man and saw his cross/shot clip the top of the crossbar.

Having been second best in the first half, it took Bray just three minutes to take the lead in the second period. Kurtis Byrne was under no pressure whatsoever 30 yards out so floated a cross into the back post and Feeney won the battle to get on the end of it as he glanced it home.

But their joy lasted just three minutes. McAuley delivered a free kick from the left into the six-yard area. Aaron McBride headed it on but was denied by a brilliant stop from McGuinness. However, McBride was on hand to dispatch the rebound.

As plucky as they had been, the home side always looked there for the taking if Bray could get their act together and Callum Thompson did just that for them two minutes before the hour mark. Collecting the ball deep inside his own half, he wonderfully turned his man and began his charge forward. He had three options ahead of him but chose the right one as he slipped in Byrne to slot home.

Byrne nearly set up a lovely third for Bray when Lynch collected his expert lay-off. Bray’s top scorer then showed skill and strength to evade a few tackles before drilling inches wide of the target.

Despite their awful league position, Athlone’s heads did not drop. Glen McAuley stung McGuinness’ fingertips with a snapshot from the edge of the area and then headed wide from an Aaron Connolly cross.

Athlone Town: Vladislav Velikin; Aaron McBride, Oisin Duffy, Noah Van Geenan, Osaze Irhue; Adam Lennon, Daniel Dobbin, Aaron Connolly, Gary Armstrong, Glen McAuley; Thomas Oluwa. Subs: Valeri Dolia for Oluwa (73); Youri Habing for Dobbim (73). Not used: Mark Smith, Andy Spain, Blake Ryan, Eoin Sheenin, Donal Curtin, Ger O’Connor, Noah Flynn.

Bray Wanderers: Stephen McGuinness; Eoin Massey, Dan Blackbyrne, Jack Hudson, Conor McManus; Callum Thompson, Karl Manahan, Ben Feeney, Paul Fox; Kurtis Byrne; Darragh Lynch. Subs: Dean Zambra for Manahan (64); Vilius Labutis for Lynch (82); Conor Knight for Thompson (87); Colin Kelly for Byrne (87). Not used: Michael Kelly, Kieran ‘Marty’ Waters, Zak O’Neill, Darragh Levingston, Jamie Hollywood.

Referee: Marc Lynch.

Venue: Athlone Town Stadium, Athlone.