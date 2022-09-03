Knockananna’s march to title seems unstoppable after three big wins

Knockananna’s march to another Senior county title continued with frightening ferocity as they thumped last year’s Intermediate champions Carnew Emmets by 2-23 to 0-1 in Knockananna on Tuesday evening.

Tom Byrne’s side are clearly operating at a different level than any other team in the competition having already delivered punishing defeats on Bray Emmets and Glenealy, and they showed no mercy on Tom D’Arcy’s side who look to be one of the three teams in the chasing pack who will be battling for a place in the final.

Laura Hogan chipped in with 1-5 for Knockananna while the electric Ciara Byrne added seven points to the impressive tally. Rachel Byrne and Aimee Maher both scored four points with Emily Mulhall bagging the second major of the day.

Kiltegan showed very well against Glenealy in Ballinakill but the game had to be played at 13-a-side due to Glenealy having low numbers so not much can be read into this victory.

Worryingly from a Donard-The Glen point of view was the fact that they could only put Bray to the sword by two points. That’s not meant to be disrespectful to Bray Emmets in any sense but with Bray falling to Carnew the previous week and with Knockananna brushing both Bray and Carnew aside with casual ease, that suggests that next Tuesday evening's affair between Donard-The Glen and Knockananna will have been a very one-sided affair.

And that then leaves Kiltegan as the only team who can at least slow the march of the defending champions when they meet in Round 5 of the competition, but to be fair, Kiltegan could only draw with Carnew Emmets which suggests that the gulf between Knockananna and all of the rest is huge.

The game of Round 4 on Tuesday next in terms of competitiveness will probably be Bray Emmets against Kiltegan going on recent results.

Annacurra’s charge towards Intermediate success continued apace with their 6-9 to 0-4 victory over Aughrim in Aughrim, recording their second win of the campaign in the process while condemning Aughrim to their first defeat.

Their opponents in the first game of the season, Avondale, came away from Kilcoole with a one-point win (2-8 to 2-7) meaning that last night’s (Tuesday) round will see Annacurra through to the final and Avondale and Aughrim destined for a semi-final battle as second v third.

In the Junior championship, Kiltegan continued their good form racked up another tasty win, this one over a strong Ballinacor side by 3-3 to 2-4, while Arklow Rocks registered a huge victory over Knockananna’s second team, scoring 11-10 over the course of the game. Carnew v Annacurra was postponed while Bray Emmets have pulled out of the competition.