Knockananna topple Bray Emmets in Junior ‘B' semi-final

Knockananna will meet Avoca in the final of the Junior ‘B’ football championship final after putting on a stylish display to dispatch Bray Emmets in Ballinakill last Thursday.

While the gap was just two points, that scoreline did not reflect the pattern of the game itself, as Knockananna left a number of goals behind, including a missed penalty.

Much of the game was spent with Knockananna spraying the ball into channels all over the pitch and leaving the Bray Emmets defence chasing shadows at times, they were slow out of the blocks initially.

Indeed, Bray took an early three point to no score lead through points from Tim Harrington and Johnny Kinch, but Knockananna’s comeback was sparked early thanks to a Damien Byrne goal to bring them level, before the same man gave them the lead.

The more the game wore on, the more of a hold that Knockananna had on it. Derek Kavanagh was superb as the playmaker at centre forward, while Damien Byrne made for a formidable target man and Johnny Wybrant commanded affairs meticulously from midfield.

And yet, for as superior as they were at times, they were guilty of passing up some serious chances in the game. After Damien Byrne found Derek Kavanagh deep in Bray territory with a sumptuous sideline ball, his resulting effort, off balance, struck the outside of the post.

Later on, Kavanagh picked out Stephen Hinchy with another terrific long kick into the inside right channel. He was brought down for a penalty, but the same man could only see a weak effort saved.

Immediately prior to this, Keith Corrigan had scored their second goal, which extended their lead to two points at 2-2 to 0-6, but their inconsistency in front of goal threatened to cost them as the game wore on.

They did go into the break with a narrow, two-point lead nonetheless, but it could and possibly should have been so much more.

Not to be deterred by their dysfunction in front of goal, Knockananna started the second half confidently. They got the first score through Alan Byrne after more good combination play involving Damien Byrne and Johnny Wybrant.

Lo and behold, that exact same trio combined again for their third goal, when Wybrant linked up with Alan Byrne, who laid it on to Damien Byrne to finish.

Bray, to their credit, were getting their work done under the radar, slowly chipping away with the scoreboard through points from Johnny Kinch and Liam Benville, while Knockananna continued to search for a goal.

Wybrant, who had seen a shot tipped over the bar by Bray goalkeeper Jamie Queeney in the first half, was once again denied a goal by the same man.

By that point, the Knockananna sideline were growing slightly exasperated at their player’s opting for an uncertain goal than a guaranteed point.

Indeed, these shot choices naturally led to Bray being down by just three points at the second-half water break thanks to a point from Niall McGraynor.

Bray were unable to capitalise on this, however. Wybrant extended the lead to four, before Keith Corrigan set Damien Byrne up for another goal chance which Queeney saved. For those not keeping track, Knockananna had passed up five chances at goals throughout the game.

Fortunately for them, Emmets did not have enough left to salvage the match until it was too late. Stephen Hinchy and Keith Corrigan both added to the scoreline with frees, and while Alan Byrne was shown a black card, the result was academic at 3-10 to 0-14 with barely five minutes left and Knockananna in cruise control.

Darren Flynn’s point was responded to by Tim Harrington, before Niall McGraynor gave the game a sense of quasi-tension with a last gasp goal but it was much too little, much too late.

There was a lot to like about Knockananna on the day. Their distribution and ambition of the same was superb to watch at times, but a key area of improvement will be how they finish their many intricate moves.

They finished with 3-11, but it could have been 8-11.

Knockananna: Thomas Whelan; Paddy O’Keeffe, Shane Byrne, Ciaran Mooney; Aaron O’Neill, Gary Bradley, Declan Whelan; Johnny Wybrant (0-2), Keith Corrigan (1-1, 1f); Alan Byrne (0-1), Derek Kavanagh (0-2), Darren Flynn (0-1); Ronan Byrne, Damien Byrne (2-1), Stephen Hinchy (0-3, 1f). Subs: Paddy Byrne for A. O’Neill (30), Kevin Tyrrell for R. Byrne (53).

Bray Emmets: Jamie Queeney; Fionn Clancy Molley, Matt Thompson, Fin Green; Ronan Twohig, Mark Lenihan, Liam Morgan (0-2); Rob Walsh, Liam Benville (0-2); Michael Healy, Niall McGraynor (1-1), Nathan Prunty; Donnchadh Ó Mideach (0-1f), Tim Harrington (0-3), Johnny Kinch (0-6, 4f). Subs: Cormac Martin for M. Thompson (41), Oisin Drury for N. Prunty (59), David Nesbitt for M. Healy.

Referee: John Keenan (Aughrim)