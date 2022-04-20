Knockananna off on a gallop

A big night for Carnew as they fielded two adult teams for the first time in competitive camogie.

The camogie leagues got underway last week with some very interesting matches down for decision. With the highs and lows from the inter-county, club and school seasons almost behind us save for the Nancy Murray Cup, it’s the turn of the club scene now to entertain us for the months ahead.

One of the big questions in the lead up to those months of league and championship action is where defending Wicklow and current All-Ireland club champions Knockananna will be at when it comes to retaining their county crown and Tom Byrne’s charges provided ample evidence that they are very much at the top of their game when they accounted for Glenealy by 3-28 to 0-0 with the Reds short of the talismanic Laura Manley Smith who is honeymooning.

Nearest challengers Donard-The Glen would seem to be in exactly that same position after they defeated Kiltegan by 5-7 to 3-4 while any suggestions that new kids on the block Carnew Emmets might be a surprise package in 2022 were filed away in the ‘not sure’ press after they slipped to a 0-8 to 0-2 defeat at home to Bray Emmets. It should be noted that Tom D’Arcy’s side were missing numerous key players for the game that was played in dour and damp conditions.

On a more positive note, it was an historic occasion for Carnew Emmets when they fielded two teams in competitive camogie for the first time in their history.

Bray Emmets looked very sharp on this occasion and will cause plenty of problems for all sides aparrt from the kingpins- from Knockananna.

Avondale and Annacurra were big scorers on the opening night of the Intermediate league, the ’Dales putting 1-12 past Kilcoole and Annacurra seeing off their neighbours, Aughrim, by 3-9 to 3-2.

Arklow Rocks paid a healthy and successful visit to Carnew when they registered a 7-6 to 1-1 victory while Annacurra’s second team defeated Ballinacor by 1-10 to 1-8.

Senor League: Knockananna 3-28, Glenealy 0-0; Donard-The Glen 5-7, Kiltegan 3-4; Carnew Emmets 0-2, Bray Emmets 0-8.

Intermediate League: Kilcoole 1-2, Avondale 1-12; Annacurra 3-9, Aughrim 3-2.

Junior League: Carnew Emmets 1-1, Arklow Rocks 7-6; Ballinacor 1-8, Annacurra 1-10; Kiltegan v Kilcoole off; Knockananna v Bray Emmets off.