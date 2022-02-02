Knockananna goalkeeper says they’re going for the All-Ireland camogie crown after Leinster success

Knockananna goalkeeper Loretta Mutton says that the Leinster final win on Saturday was “sweet’ and that they’re now putting the heads down and going for the All-Ireland championship at the second time of asking.

The Co. Wicklow champions defeated Westmeath’s St Brigid’s with a convincing display in Santry and have now set up an All-Ireland semi-final clash with Fullen Gaels from Manchester in Abbotstown on February 19.

“A sweet win (on Saturday). Just an outstanding performance from the whole team,” she said. “It’s great to have the whole panel. They just played classy hurling,” she added.

Having wsuffered defeat against Naomh Treasa of Tyrone in the All-Ireland final before Christmas on a day when illness and other factors went against them, Mutton feels that they are well capable of bringing home the All-Ireland crown.

“That’s always the aim. We feel we didn’t perform that day, even though the other team had their homework done, but we wanted to show that there is much more in this team, and we are capable of bringing home that All-Ireland title. We’re going for it this year,” she added.

And what does it mean for herself at 50 years of age to be winning Leinster titles?

“I’m just delighted to be still able to be a part of something like that. I’ve been around for a while. It’s just wonderful to be part of it and delighted to be playing with my daughter. There’s great camaraderie on this team,” she added.