Knockananna finish strongly to take the Minor ‘A’ camogie title

Knockananna, who defeated Kiltegan in the Minor 'A' camogie final at Knockananna on Sunday last.

Knockananna 2-7

Kiltegan 2-2

Knockananna were crowned the Wicklow Minor ‘A’ camogie champions after a hard-earned victory over Kiltegan in a fine game of camogie on Sunday morning last.

Underfoot conditions were heavy as both teams had to contend with constant rain that fell for the majority of the 60-odd minutes, however both sides made light of the conditions as they battled for the title.

The hosts had some excellent showings from Eimear O’Sullivan, Aobha Harmon and Aine D’Arcy who proved a constant threat to Kiltegan, while goalie Leah Spillane, Emma Byrne and Eimear O’Toole were in fine fettle for Kiltegan.

The visitors started the brighter, winning a free seconds after the throw-in.

Sophie Bermingham floated a high ball into the goalmouth where Faye Corrigan was on hand to double on the sliotar.

Goalie Aine McDonald batted the shot back out and Leah Furlong took the paintwork of the wrong side of the upright, as an early goal chance was spurned.

Knockananna worked the ball up the wing from Ciara Byrne who put a sweet pass inside to Aobha Harmon who was through one-on-one with the Kiltegan goalie Leah Spillane who made not one but two wonderful point-blank saves to deny the hosts the opening score, as both sides battled to gain a hold on the game.

Tommy and Lisa McDonald’s side took a grip on proceedings over the next period.

Aine D’Arcy opened their account with a long-range point before Eimear O’Sullivan bombed over a beast of a score from range to double the lead.

Wing back Tanisha Daly Danne along with Emma Byrne were in top form, breaking up plenty of attacking work by the hosts who began to up the ante.

Aishling Fleming worked a fine pass into Aine D’Arcy who rounded the keeper this time but somehow fired wide of an open goal.

Tania Wynne and Elesha Ryan urged their charges to dig deep as Knockananna were taking control of matters.

Aobha Harmon made a dashing 40-metre solo run and found Emily Ging with a slick pass. Ging was in for a goal, however a last-ditch hook brilliantly timed by Eimear O’Toole denied the hosts what looked a certain goal to close out the opening quarter with Knockananna letting Kiltegan off the hook, missing some great gilt-edged goal scoring chances.

The game was turned on its head moments later. Knockananna won a free along the sideline at midfield.

However, after some vocal interaction from the Kiltegan management, the Kildare official reversed his initial decision and up stepped Sophie Bermingham who delivered a delicious strike which nestled into the top corner like a postage stamp as the visitors took the lead.

Eimear O’Toole gained possesion of the puck-out and sprayed a crossfield pass into Leah Furlong who rifled a shot goalbound, and although goalie Aine McDonald got her hurl to the ball, such was the power of Furlong’s effort that it found the back of the net to turn the game on its head within 90 seconds as Kiltegan now lead 2-0 to 0-2 with 26 minutes gone.

Kiltegan would rue a number of missed chances before Sophie Bermingham raised another white flag from a placed ball.

Knockananna won a free in the dying embers of the opening half; a dangerous ball was delivered in and goalie Leah Spillane batted out the sliotar, however Eimear O’Sullivan was in the right place and drilled the rebound to the back of the Kiltegan net moments before the half-time whistle sounded to leave Kiltegan ahead 2-1 to 1-2 at the interval.

Faye Corrigan stretched the lead out to three within seconds of the restart, however the hosts never panicked and showing fierce determination, with Aobha Harmon down the middle driving them on and ably assisted by Aine D’Arcy and Eimear O’Sullivan, took the game to their opponents.

Aine D’Arcy harvested 1-1 within the next three minutes to regain the lead and again it was all to play for.

Both sides dug deep over the next period as the battle intensified and the tackles began to fly in hot and heavy at times, as both sides spurned some more great scoring chances.

Tara McDonald found Aine D’Arcy with a fine pass and D’Arcy fired over her third point of the afternoon.

Knockananna finished out the stronger, adding another brace of white flags to their tally and they were not going to be denied as they stood firm to take the shiny new cup.

Wicklow Camogie treasurer Fionnuala Tyrrell complimented both sides on a great battle under tough conditions and then presented the winning captain, Eimear O’Sullivan, with the cup to spark of wild celebrations for the green and gold side.

Knockananna: Aine McDonald; Kayla Tighe, Eimear Breslin, Grace Mulhall; Aishling Fleming, Eimear O’Sullivan (1-1, 1f), Ciara Byrne (0-1); Zoe Katus, Tara McDonald; Emily Ging, Aine D’Arcy (1-3), Niamh Roche; Megan Whelan, Aobha Harmon (0-2), Amy Roche.

Kiltegan: Leah Spillane; Lauren McGrath, Emma Byrne, Tunde Majlath; Ailbhe Maguire, Katie Hanbidge, Tanisha Daly Danne; Sophie Bermingham (1-1, 2f), Eimear O’Toole; Faye Corrigan (0-1), Miriam O’Keeffe, Sophie Kavanagh; Aisling O’Toole, Leah Furlong (1-0), Grace Hilliard. Sub: Ella Boland for G Hilliard (37).

Referee: Frank Hegarty (Naas)