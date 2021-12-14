Knockananna face Tyrone outfit in All-Ireland Junior ‘B’ decider

Knockananna Camogie Club will embark on a significant journey on Sunday afternoon when they go in search of All-Ireland Junior ‘B’ championship glory in their final against Tyrone’s Naomh Treasa in Kinnegad from 1.30pm. Although receiving a bye in the semi-final has deprived them of another game it has also allowed Tom Byrne’s side to recuperate following on from a few very busy months of camogie and football action that seen many of the players collect Senior county titles in both camogie and ladies football. Their Dungannon opponents emerged from the last-four battle with Mayo’s Na Brídeoga by two points on a score of 2-6 to 2-4 in the game played in Cavan last weekend which will have allowed Knockananna to get a look at the Red Hand side who stand between them and All-Ireland glory. To get to this point Knockananna were forced to see off their archrivals Donard-The Glen in the county final before toppling Westmeath’s Drumraney in the provincial decider by 2-11 to 1-4 in Abbotstown with team captain Shannagh Goetelen lifting the cup. Star of the show that day was corner-forward Rachel Byrne who finished a superb shift with 1-8 to her name while Roisin Byrne bagged the other goal on the day. Much of Knockananna’s success is built on their strong defence, dymanic midfield and the attack that features the likes of Laura Hogan, Sarah Byrne, Eimear O’Sullivan and Ciara Byrne. Teak tough Áine Byrne and Emily Hadden tend to dominate Iopposing teams while Dervla Byrne, Alice Mulhall, Erin Byrne and Eimear Mutton are tigerish defenders with plenty to offer in all aspects of the game. In the middle of the field are two outstanding hurlers in the form of Jessie Nolan Byrne and Aimee Maher and the energy and will to win that both these women bring to proceedings could well be the telling difference on Sunday. The team that lined out in Abbotstown were as follows – Knockananna: Loretta Mutton; Dervla Byrne, Aine Byrne, Alice Mulhall; Erin Byrne, Emily Hadden, Eimear Mutton; Jessie Byrne, Aimee Maher; Shannagh Goetelen, Roisin Byrne, Laura Hogan; Rachel Byrne, Sarah Byrne, Eimear O’Sullivan. Subs: Niamh Byrne for Eimear Mutton, Tara McDonald for Erin Byrne.

We wish them nothing but the best.