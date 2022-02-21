Knockananna ease past Fullen Gaels to set up All-Ireland final meeting with Tyrone’s Derrylaughan

Knockananna 2-15

Fullen Gaels 1-2

It was reassuring to see the reserved reaction of the Knockananna players after their 2-15 to 1-2 demolition of Manchester outfit Fullen Gaels in the 2021 AIB All-Ireland Junior ‘B’ Camogie semi-final in Abbotstown on Saturday afternoon.

This was a game that had to be won one way or the other and while it was a relatively comfortable victory in the end there is little doubt that manager Tom Byrne will have brought his charges back down to earth very quickly given that they now face Tyrone opposition again in their second All-Ireland final in a matter of months in a game that is guaranteed to be the exact opposite of the mismatch last weekend.

With wides in double figures, numerous one-on-one shots at goal saved by the outstanding Sarah Fahy in the Fullen Gaels goals and a bad start that could prove very damaging against stronger opposition, Knockananna will know only too well about the improvements they need to make and the focus they need to bring to the final against Derrylaughan on the weekend of March 5.

The Wicklow champions lined out for this game without captain Laura Hogan who was away with the capable Sinead Byrne entering the fray instead. The return of the dual star for this final will be a welcome one given her performance in the Leinster final and her undoubted ability as an attacker and as a natural leader.

Fullen Gaels came, they saw, and they tried their very best but there would be no fairytale conquering of Tom Byrne’s side as the gap in ability and cohesion between the sides proved too much for the Manchester outfit to handle.

A bright start suggested a battle ahead when a Michelle Rogers shot from out the field deceived Knockananna goalkeeper Loretta Mutton in the opening seconds of the game. However, it would be almost 60 minutes before Fullen Gaels bagged their next score, as Knockananna went about building a lead and thwarting the gallant efforts of Pio McCarthy’s outfit.

Fullen Gaels had a number of strong performers. Former Offaly GAA PRO Ann Marie Guinan was very competitive at midfield while Bronagh McDonnell, Michelle Rogers and Clare Bouse tried hard throughout to name just a few.

But the star of the Manchester side was without a doubt goalkeeper Sarah Fahy.

Normally an outfield player, usually midfield and the half forwards, the former Cork player, selected for the position due to breaking three bones in her ankle last year, was absolutely outstanding and but for her performance the score could have read much, much worse when the final whistle sounded.

On numerous occasions, Fahy pulled off point-blank saves from lethal full-forward Rachel Byrne and although she did make an uncharacteristic error for the first Knockananna goal, her other superb saves, her steadiness and reassurance under high balls and the quality of her puck-outs certainly marked her out as an excellent hurler.

Fullen Gaels enjoyed a fair share of possession in this game but their attacks, certainly in the first half with the wind at their backs, perished in the Knockananna half-back line where Emily Hadden was in imperious form, although the fact that the Gaels were deploying a sweeper which left Hadden free across her 45 didn’t ask many questions of the classy defender.

Knockananna had opened a 1-8 to 1-0 lead at the break and given that Fullen Gaels were against the wind in the second half and that Tom Byrne’s side were looking that bit more clinical in most areas of the field, the fear was that this would prove a long second half for the Gaels.

That early Fullen Gaels goal was replied to swiftly with a point from Ciara Byrne, but this was followed by three wides and a smart save by Fahy from Rachel Byrne before Shannagh Goetelen received a neat pass from Rachel Byrne and fired over while a fine effort from Róisín Byrne drew the sides level at 1-0 to 0-3.

Onwards drove Knockananna with points from Ciara Byrne three, one free), Emily Mulhall, a goal from Sarah Byrne and a single from Rachel Byrne to leave them 1-8 to 1-0 ahead at the break with the wind at their backs in the second half.

And while the Wicklow side would kill the game off with a second-half goal from Ciara Byrne, Fullen Gaels never once shrank from the challenge and finished off strongly with points from Ann Marie Guinan and Leanne O’Toole (free).

Nevertheless, with Tyrone outfit Derrylaughan coming through a battle with Oran of Roscommon thanks in no small part to 1-2 from Emma McAliskey and a strong defensive showing against the wind in the second half in the other semi-final, Knockananna will understand the challenge that awaits them in the decider where they will hope to right the wrongs of the defeat to Naomh Treasa of the Red Hand County in the 2020 All-Ireland final last December.

Knockananna: Loretta Mutton; Dervla Byrne, Áine Byrne, Alice Mulhall; Emily Mulhall, Emily Hadden, Eimear O’Sullivan; Jessie Byrne, Aimee Maher; Sinead Byrne, Shannagh Goetelen (0-2), Roisin Byrne (0-1; Ciara Byrne (1-6), Rachel Byrne (0-3), Sarah Byrne (1-3). Subs: Eimer Mutton, Aobha Harmon.

Fullen Gaels: Sarah Fahy; Caoimhe Mallon, Rose McCarthy, Rachel Wheeler; Ciara Tumilty, Bronagh McDonnell, Orla McDonnell; Ann Marie Guinan (0-1), Gráinne Moran; Leanne O’Toole (0-1, f), Michelle Rogers (1-0), Saoirse Hannon; Clare Bouse, Caoimhe Morris, Naoise Wallace. Subs: Clodagh Slatter, Megan Hayes, Gemma Mooney, Emma McGlade, Niamh Reilly.

Referee: Karol Collins (Roscommon)