Knockananna cruise to victory over Donard The-Glen to claim Senior Spring League crown

The Knockananna team who defeated Donard-The Glen in the final of the Spring League series, a competition organised for players not involved in county.

Knockananna 3-14

Donard-The Glen 0-3

Knockananna cruised to the Senior Spring League crown with this comprehensive victory over a depleted Donard-The Glen in Baltinglass.

This was a very impressive performance from the defending champions that suggests that they are unlikely to be toppled in the coming championship that gets underway on the weekend of September 18.

Granted, Donard-The Glen have six very capable players who were unable to take part due to playing with the county while Knockananna had just two, but whether or not that factor would be enough to bridge the gulf between the two sides going on this encounter is the big question.

Knockananna’s stick work and appetite were the first things that jumped out at you in the early stages of this game. Ciara Byrne started like a train on the wing, harvesting 1-1 in a flash before Donard-The Glen could even catch their breaths, the goal a rocket to the roof of Sheila Whelan’s net. Byrne would add another four points to her tally, some of them scores of the highest quality despite the best efforts of a gallant Donard-The Glen defence.

It was 2-3 to 0-0 by the time Donard-The Glen registered their first wide with seven on the clock, that from Emma Hayden. Knockananna’s second goal came from a ground pull by the tenacious Rachel Byrne and the same player would add a point while the fiercely competitive Aimee Maher would add the other single after good work from Erin Byrne.

The game was 25 minutes old by the time Donard-The Glen got off the mark through a lovely strike from Poppie Rose Cullen Dunne who had collected a wayward puck-out from Kellie Byrne and fired it over the black spot. Dunne was a real highlight for Donard-The Glen as she brought a badly required abrasiveness and hunger to the table that seemed to lift her colleagues in the latter stages of the first half and onwards for the remainder of the game.

It was 2-6 to 0-1 at that stage, three Ciara Byrne points pushing Knockananna further ahead, with Roisin Byrne, Aine Byrne, Sarah Byrne and Laura Hogan all significantly prominent at this point.

But Donard’s complacency that was obvious in the early stages was now gone. Poppie Rose Cullen Dunne, who started inside on Aine Byrne was drafted out the field and she began to exert her influence, with Emma Hayden, Emily Tyrrell and Emily Grace doing likewise.

A Sophie Mills point after 28 lifted the Donard spirits but the most important thing is that they were now competing much better at rucks and in open play and the Knockananna rout had been well and truly stopped.

Knockananna started brightly in the second half. Ciara Byrne fired wide moments before adding another point after strong work from Aimee Maher, but Donard-The Glen enjoyed a decent spell thereafter but could only call Kellie Byrne into action on two occasions. A real positive for them was the introduction of Grace O’Neill who brought real vigour to their play around the middle.

An energetic burst from Knockananna saw them put the game to bed by the second water break at 3-10 to 0-2 with two Rachel Byrne frees, a point from play from Sarah Byrne and a stunning goal from Aimee Maher after a marauding run up the wing before cutting in and firing home.

They resumed their assault after the water break with points from Sarah Byrne, Laura Hogan and two Rachel Byrne frees while Donard-The Glen finished out with a point from Poppy Rose Cullen Dunne.

A comprehensive win for a very impressive Knockananna who were without the services of Shannagh Goetelen and Emily Hadden, but nobody will be getting carried away. Donard-The Glen will have at least six players to welcome back and the championship battles to come between these two will be vastly different stories.

Knockananna: Kellie Byrne, Eimer Mutton, Aine Byrne, Dervla Byrne, Erin Byrne, Roisin Byrne, Aimee Maher (1-1), Eimer O’Sullivan, Sarah Byrne (0-2), Ciara Byrne (1-5), Laura Hogan (0-1), Rachel Byrne (1-5, 4f), Siobhan Mulhall, Emily Mulhall, Tara McDonald.

Donard-The Glen: Sheila Whelan, Carmel Whelan, Niamh Darker, Lizzie Brophy, Abbie Cleary, Orlaith Waters, Roisin Toomey, Mollie McCormack, Emma Hayden, Sophie Mills (0-1), Aoife Grace, Poppie Rose Cullen Dunne (0-2, 1f), Emily Tyrrell, Izzy Keenaghan, Daisie Summer Cullen Dunne, Sorcha Wright, Grace O’Neill.

Referee: Alan Lagrue (Kildare)