Knockananna cruise to league title

Knockananna 8-12

Bray Emmets 1-2

Unfortunately, the weather was unkind to Knockananna and Bray Emmets when they clashed in the Senior Camogie League final, played at Balinakill on Tuesday night last, May 17.

The game was played in a continuous drizzle for most of the hour but in fairness to both sides they made light of the difficulty and the standard of ball control and first touch was quite good in the conditions.

Bray Emmets looked in the early stages that they might give the Knockananna girls a good run for their money. Rachel Byrne from a free and Ciara Byrne with two points from play had the Carlow border side ahead by 0-3 to 0-1 after ten minutes. The Bray point had come from centre forward Caoimhe Lohan and the Emmets defence were battling strongly to limit scoring opportunities.

Goalkeeper Eleanor Carroll Hayes was dealing confidently with everything coming her way although she was being put under pressure in getting her clearances away.

Another Rachel Byrne pointed free had Knockananna at 0-4 before Laura Hogan got the game’s first goal on the 20-minute mark. Unfortunately for the Bray side, a second goal came when a clearance from the goalmouth was blocked, and Sarah Byrne finished from close in.

Despite their best efforts, Bray Emmets now found themselves nine points in arrears against a team which was at this stage still in second gear. Emmets responded when a Niamh McCormack free was brought under control by Rachel Rice who turned well and shot a point.

Ciara Byrne added another Knockananna point. Rachel Rice had a great opportunity to goal for the Bray girls, but the ball got away from her and the chance was gone. Knockananna led at the break 2-5 to 0-2.

There was a feeling that if Bray could get a few scores on the board early in the second half they might come more into the game.

However, it proved to be wishful thinking as Knockananna went up another gear and the scores began to come. Rachel Byrne and Sarah Byrne both completed a hat-trick of goals and Laura Hogan added to her first-half goal.

Try as they might, Bray Emmets were unable to stem the tide and their only consolation was an Allanah Harrington goal near the end.

The final score stood at 8-12 to 1-2 in favour of Knockananna.

Based on this display, the champions are still well ahead of the pack and don’t look like they intend to ease off just yet.

After the game the league trophy was presented to Knockananna captain Rachel Byrne by Camogie County Cathaoirleach Ivor Lehane.

Knockananna: Aine Byrne; Derbhla Byrne, Emily Hadden, Niamh Byrne; Emily Mulhall, Eimear O’Sullivan, Ava Harmon; Jessie Byrne, Amie Maher; Ciara Byrne (0-4), Laura Hogan (2-1), Roisin Byrne; Rachel Byrne (3-5), Eimear Breslin, Sarah Byrne (3-1). Subs: Kate Hatton, Tara McDonald, Sinead Byrne (0-1).

Bray Emmets: Eleanor Carroll Hayes; Nicky Cronin, Laura Doyle, Saibh Eglington; Saoirse Canavan, Jane Butler, Aine Farrell; Emma Doyle, Clare Benville; Niamh McCormack, Caoimhe Lohan (0-1), Ciara Slattery; Kelli Gilbert, Rachel Rice (0-1), Laura McGarry. Subs: April Harty, Allanah Harrington (1-0), Emma Roche, Sarah Lambe, Roisin Murphy, Erika Bellamy.

Referee: Max Molloy

