Kiltegan too strong for Brave Bray Emmets in Junior ‘B’ hurling final

Kiltegan 2-10

Bray Emmets 0-6

Kiltegan’s Junior hurlers captured the ‘B’ championship crown in Aughrim on Saturday evening with a fully deserved 2-10 to 0-6 victory over a battling Bray Emmets in beautiful sunshine.

Team captain Seanie O’Neill paid tribute to the proud tradition and battling qualities of the Kiltegan club when he accepted the cup from Wicklow GAA Chairman Martin Fitzgerald and he complimented Bray Emmets on being the standard bearers in the county at the present time.

A great start seen Kiltegan take control of proceedings for much of the opening half, with a sweet Adam Byrne goal close to the end of the first quarter being a very significant score in the context of this game.

Freetaker JJ Phelan was in excellent form from placed balls, harvesting three frees, three 65s and a point from a penalty late in the second half.

The winners had fine performers all over the field with Colm O’Connor excellent at centre back, Aidan Byrne strong at corner-back, Stephen Farrell very busy in the middle of the field and the classy John Keogh, 25 years on from captaining the Senior side to a county crown, still producing the goods with 1-1 to his name but a serious workload to boot.

Throw in fairly sizable contributions from the bench with Derek Daly, Liam Kennedy, Shane O’Toole and Emmet McRae all putting in quality shifts when called upon.

Phelan had the first score on the board from a 65 in the opening minutes and by the time Bray scored after 12 through a Nathan Prunty free, Adrian Keogh’s side had four on the board, two more from Phelan (one 65, one free) and one from Seanie O’Neill. David Ebbs, who put in a very good showing for Bray Emmets in the goals, pulled off a fine save from John Keogh in the fifth minute as well.

Shortly after Prunty’s opener for Bray, quality poaching work from Adam Byrne seen him rob Ebbs of the ball before firing home to the back of the net at the Rednagh Hill end to make it 1-4 to 0-1.

An outstanding score from distance off the hurl of Stephen Farrell gave the Kiltegan support plenty to shout about and John Keogh used all his experience to create a yard of space between himself and his marker to fire over and make it 1-6 to 0-1 after 25.

Bray were battling hard but finding it hard to make inroads against a solid Kiltegan defence marshalled well by Gavin Keogh and Paul Boland to name just a few.

A foul on John Keogh afforded Phelan an opportunity from a free and he took it with style.

A Prunty free after 29 and the introduction of Darragh Rochford gave Bray some hope but another Phelan 65 on the stroke of half-time left the Kiltegan men sitting pretty at 1-8 to 0-2 ahead.

Bray would enjoy a much better third quarter, aided it must be said by a wasteful Kiltegan period at the same time. Rochfor pointed a free early doors and followed it again moments later.

Oisin Drury had his effort blocked superbly by John Kehoe as Kiltegan gave the impression that they weren’t for beating on the day.

Another Rochford free after 44 made it 1-8 to 0-5 in favour of Adrain Keogh’s men but the air was well and truly let out of the Bray wheels when John Keogh received a ball from Adam Byrne before finishing sweetly to the top corner despite being under serious pressure from the Bray defence.

Another Phelan free made it 2-8 to 0-5 with little hope of a Bray comeback on the cards and Kiltegan sent in Liam Kennedy to the fray.

Bray attacked with intent, but Enda Molloy and Drury were blocked while a long ball from Molloy in the next move went harmlessly wide due to the shepparding of Brian Duggan by Gavin Keogh.

Bray’s Cillian Molloy picked up a second yellow from referee John Keenan for a foul on Kennedy who was through on goal and Phelan drove the opportunity over the bar to make it 2-10 to 0-5 after 27.

Again, Bray attacked but Brian Duggan’s effort was saved while Darragh Rochford added another free to leave the final score at 2-10 to 0-6 and a well-deserved championship crown for Kiltegan.

Kiltegan: Fergal Farrell; Niall Gartland, Gavin Keogh, Aidan Byrne; John Kehoe, Colm O’Connor, Paul Boland; Stephen Farrell (0-1), Sean O’Neill (0-1); Adam Byrne (1-0), JJ Phelan (0-7, 3f, 3 65, 1 pen), Liam Byrne; Eoin Coogan, Mark Pierce, John Keogh (1-1). Subs: Derek Daly for J Kehoe (46), Liam Kennedy for E Coogan (48), Shane O’Toole for J Keogh (56), Ewan McRae for P Boland (56).

Bray Emmets: David Ebbs; Danny Eglington, Cillian Molloy, Colin McManus; Elliot Douglas, Adam Bushe, Oisin Drury; Enda Molloy, Alex Biney; Nathan Prunty (0-2, 2f), Gavin Rochford, Shane Slattery; Jamie Ryan, Brian Duggan, Eoin Holmes. Subs: Darragh Rochford (0-4, 4f) for S Slattery (30), Luan Roddy for E Holmes (35), David Nesbitt for N Prunty (50).

Referee: John Keenan (Aughrim)

